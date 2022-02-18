BullxDiscoverEur

We are a senior algorithm trading development team from China. Today, we are pleased to introduce a new intelligent trading algorithm, named bullx intelligent trading system. Different from other trading systems, bullx intelligent trading system will be specially adjusted and updated separately for a single foreign exchange variety. After long-term testing and verification, the parameter configuration of the system is relatively simple, The trading signal is relatively stable. You are welcome to download and test it.

Our mission: Bullx intelligent trading system is committed to providing simple, stable and reliable trading algorithms for the majority of foreign exchange trading enthusiasts.

The algorithm will only be sold on the mql5 website.

Version Description

v3.1：support GBPUSD，AUDUSD

Environment：

Symbol：EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD

Timeframe： M5

Min deposit： $1000

Explain:

Recommended trading varieties: EURUSD,GBPUSD Because each foreign exchange variety has different trend characteristics, it is obviously unscientific for one algorithm to be suitable for all varieties. The minimum deposit is recommended to be 1000 USD.

Characteristic:

There is no need for users to configure too many parameters, and the optimal parameters have been integrated inside the program. Multiple signal combinations judge the trend and open and close positions at the right time. Provide stop profit and stop loss parameter configuration, which can be adjusted by traders as needed to reduce capital risk.

Parameter:

Magicma: magic number. The configuration can distinguish different positions. The default value is 18888 Customlot: opening transaction volume, default value: 0.031000usd, recommended configuration: 0.0310000usd, recommended value: 0.3 Limitprofit: interference stop configuration, default value: 0.05 (recommended) Limitlost: Zhixun configuration, default value: 0.05 (recommended)

The above parameters can be adjusted by the user according to the actual situation.

!!!Warning!!!

Trading derivatives will bring high risk to your capital. You should only use the capital you can afford to lose. Trading derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please make sure you fully understand the risks involved.



