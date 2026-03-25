Advanced Trendscore

TrendScore – Chande Trend Score

TrendScore is a faithful and enhanced implementation of the classic indicator originally developed by Tushar Chande, one of the pioneers of quantitative technical analysis.

Preserving the core mathematical logic of Chande’s original concept, this version introduces several practical improvements that significantly increase usability and visual clarity without altering the indicator’s integrity.

At its heart, TrendScore measures directional persistence by comparing the current close with a user-defined range of previous bars, delivering a clear and objective reading of bullish or bearish conviction.

Key Added Features:

Expanded Visualization Range – Adjustable margin (default +20%) prevents the line from touching the borders at ±100, allowing you to clearly see when the indicator reaches extremes.

– Adjustable margin (default +20%) prevents the line from touching the borders at ±100, allowing you to clearly see when the indicator reaches extremes. Flexible Scaling – Choose between the classic normalized scale (-100 to +100) or the raw scale based on the selected lookback period.

– Choose between the classic normalized scale (-100 to +100) or the raw scale based on the selected lookback period. Optional SMA Smoothing – Reduce noise with a customizable SMA filter. Display the raw TrendScore, the smoothed line only, or both simultaneously for direct visual comparison.

– Reduce noise with a customizable SMA filter. Display the raw TrendScore, the smoothed line only, or both simultaneously for direct visual comparison. Five Fixed Reference Levels – Clear horizontal lines at +100 / +50 / 0 / -50 / -100 (or equivalent raw values) provide instant visual context for overbought, neutral, and oversold zones.

These enhancements solve common visual and practical limitations of the original indicator while fully respecting Chande’s philosophy. The result is a cleaner, more readable, and highly actionable tool that helps traders quickly identify high-quality trends, avoid choppy markets, and improve timing decisions.

Whether used as a powerful trend filter or combined with other strategies, this enhanced TrendScore offers the perfect balance between classic quantitative precision and modern usability.

A timeless yet refined tool for discretionary and systematic traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and real trend quality.