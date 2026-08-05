Gold Skeith Era MT4

Gold Skeith Era EA is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that trades breakouts based on the previous trading day’s high and low.

At the start of each new broker day, the EA places one Buy Stop above the previous day’s high and one Sell Stop below the previous day’s low. When a pending order is triggered, the trade is managed with the fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values defined in the input settings.

Live monitoring: Gold Skeith Era Signal

The strategy is designed for one completed trade per day. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or recovery logic. Depending on the selected order-handling mode, the opposite pending order can be cancelled after one side is activated.

This product is intended for traders who want a simple rule-based breakout system that can be reviewed in the Strategy Tester. For best evaluation, test it under the same broker conditions planned for live use, including spread, execution speed, symbol specification, and historical data quality.

Recommended use: XAUUSD only, on a low-spread broker with stable VPS operation for continuous market access. Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.

Trading involves risk, and results depend on broker conditions, market volatility, spread, slippage, and execution quality.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
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5 (1)
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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