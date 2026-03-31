Jumping and Dumping Candles Detector MT4

Jumping & Dumping Candles Detector

Multi-timeframe MT4 indicator that scans historical candles across H1, H4, D1 for strong price movements using body size, wick, and volume filters.

Features

  • Analyzes multiple timeframes: H1, H4, D1.
  • Marks candles on charts.
  • Supports sound and push alerts.

Usage

Attach to charts for research and strategy development. Configure filters for body percentage, wick ratio, volume threshold. Test signals for breakouts or reversals.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Demo test before live use.


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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Gold Skeith Era MT5
Affiq A Ghani
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Gold Skeith Era EA is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that trades breakouts based on the previous trading day’s high and low. At the start of each new broker day, the EA places one Buy Stop above the previous day’s high and one Sell Stop below the previous day’s low. When a pending order is triggered, the trade is managed with the fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values defined in the input settings. Live monitoring :   Gold Skeith Era Signal The strategy is designed for one completed trade per day
Gold Skeith Era MT4
Affiq A Ghani
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Gold Skeith Era EA   is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that trades breakouts based on the previous trading day’s high and low. At the start of each new broker day, the EA places one Buy Stop above the previous day’s high and one Sell Stop below the previous day’s low. When a pending order is triggered, the trade is managed with the fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values defined in the input settings. Live monitoring :   Gold Skeith Era Signal The strategy is designed for one completed trade per d
Jumping and Dumping Candles Detector MT5
Affiq A Ghani
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Jumping & Dumping Candles Detector Multi-timeframe MT5 indicator that scans historical candles across H1, H4, D1 for strong price movements using body size, wick, and volume filters. Features Analyzes multiple timeframes: H1, H4, D1. Marks candles on charts. Supports sound and push alerts. Usage Attach to charts for research and strategy development. Configure filters for body percentage, wick ratio, volume threshold. Test signals for breakouts or reversals. Past performance does not guarantee f
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Multi Indicator Master Suite MT5
Affiq A Ghani
Indicators
Multi-Indicator Master Suite MT5 is a powerful all-in-one analytical suite for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities traders. It combines 12 essential institutional-style tools into a single lightweight indicator, helping traders reduce chart clutter, improve workflow, and analyze the market more efficiently. Instead of loading multiple separate indicators that can slow down MetaTrader 5, this suite provides one integrated dashboard with full control over all modules directly from the chart.
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