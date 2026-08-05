Gold Skeith Era MT5

Gold Skeith Era EA is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that trades breakouts based on the previous trading day’s high and low.

At the start of each new broker day, the EA places one Buy Stop above the previous day’s high and one Sell Stop below the previous day’s low. When a pending order is triggered, the trade is managed with the fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values defined in the input settings.

Live monitoring: Gold Skeith Era Signal

The strategy is designed for one completed trade per day. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or recovery logic. Depending on the selected order-handling mode, the opposite pending order can be cancelled after one side is activated.

This product is intended for traders who want a simple rule-based breakout system that can be reviewed in the Strategy Tester. For best evaluation, test it under the same broker conditions planned for live use, including spread, execution speed, symbol specification, and historical data quality.

Recommended use: XAUUSD only, on a low-spread broker with stable VPS operation for continuous market access. Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds.

Trading involves risk, and results depend on broker conditions, market volatility, spread, slippage, and execution quality.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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