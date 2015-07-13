The market opening time greatly influences the currency pair, which leads to a rapid movement of the pair.

The EA places 2 pending buy and sell orders at a specified time with certain parameters.

When the KolBarExtr parameter is set, the orders are placed at the High and Low for the specified amount of bars. Otherwise the orders are placed at the distance specified in the MinDistanceSet parameter. It is possible to configure trailing.





Parameters

You can adjust following parameters: