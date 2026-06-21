Harmonia MT5 - User Manual





Thank you for choosing Harmonia MT5, an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold trading. This guide provides an overview of the main settings and features, helping you configure and operate Harmonia with confidence.

The complete manual can be downloaded Here

Attached, along with the PDF user manual, you will also find two set files with the False Breakout filter enabled.

These presets are provided as an alternative configuration and can be used if you wish to take advantage of the False Breakout feature.

Installation and Setup

Purchase Harmonia MT5 through the MQL5 Market. Launch MetaTrader 5. Open an XAUUSD chart and select the M5 timeframe. Locate Harmonia MT5 in the Navigator window under Expert Advisors. Drag and drop the EA onto the chart. In the setup window, open the Common section and enable Allow Algo Trading . Review the available parameters under the Inputs section and adjust them if necessary. Click OK to load the EA. Verify that AutoTrading is enabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. Monitor the Experts tab for confirmation messages and operational updates.

Support

Should you require assistance, have technical questions, or need additional information about any feature, please feel free to Get In Touch. I will be glad to provide support and answer any questions you may have.