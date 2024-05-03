Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA: Your Automated Trading Solution

Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise



For:



Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI = 11 etc..

The GlobalMarketNavigator EA, authored by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for the forex, gold, and oil markets. With a focus on precision and efficiency, this EA leverages a sophisticated blend of technical indicators to navigate market trends and execute trades. It incorporates RSI (Relative Strength Index) and EMA (Exponential Moving Averages) indicators, alongside a stochastic oscillator, to determine optimal entry and exit points for trades.





Key features include:

- Dynamic RSI Analysis: Utilizes RSI indicators on multiple timeframes (M5, M15) to gauge the market's overbought or oversold conditions.

- Trend Determination: Employs two EMA indicators on the H1 timeframe and a stochastic oscillator on the H4 timeframe to identify market trends accurately.

- Risk Management: Offers customizable risk parameters, allowing traders to adjust the risk level according to their trading strategy by setting a maximum risk percentage of balance and maximum number of trades allowed.

- Adaptive Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on account balance and predefined risk levels, ensuring trades are proportionate to the trader's risk appetite.

- Trade Frequency Control: Implements a mechanism to control the frequency of trades, preventing overtrading by monitoring the time elapsed since the last trade and the number of trades executed within a specific timeframe.

- Comprehensive Trading Conditions: Checks for buy and sell conditions based on the trend direction and RSI levels, ensuring trades are executed in alignment with overall market momentum.

- Efficient Order Management: Features functions to normalize lot sizes, check available margin, manage pending and open orders, and ensure that new trades comply with account limitations.

Get Started Now: Unlock the potential of your trading strategy. Visit our MQL5 profile at Azad Gorgis's MQL5 Profile to download the GlobalMarketNavigator EA and embark on a journey to trading success.



GlobalMarketNavigator EA is designed for traders seeking a robust, analytical approach to trading in volatile markets. Its emphasis on trend analysis, risk management, and adaptive trading strategies makes it a valuable tool for traders aiming to enhance their trading performance in forex, gold, and oil markets.



















