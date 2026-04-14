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Mauro Augello

Harmonia MT5

Mauro Augello
Mauro Augello

Mauro Augello

4.8 (31)
Hello, I’m Mauro — an algorithmic trader and MetaTrader 5 EA developer.⁣

I’ve been involved in trading for several years, focusing on the automation of well-structured and carefully tested strategies.⁣
3 products 2 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 31%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
351
Profit Trades:
227 (64.67%)
Loss Trades:
124 (35.33%)
Best trade:
48.12 EUR
Worst trade:
-75.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 650.96 EUR (189 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 400.66 EUR (159 455 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (129.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.15 EUR (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
19.82%
Max deposit load:
3.93%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
169 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
182 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.71 EUR
Average Profit:
7.27 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.30 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-30.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-97.72 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
5.51%
Annual Forecast:
66.90%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.21 EUR
Maximal:
329.82 EUR (27.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.92% (329.64 EUR)
By Equity:
10.15% (113.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 351
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 285
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 30K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.12 EUR
Worst trade: -76 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.15 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.91 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Harmonia MT5 Live Signal
No reviews
2026.07.08 08:22
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 10:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 16:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 04:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.28 06:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 01:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.15 02:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.14 23:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.14 23:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Harmonia MT5
100 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
19
89%
351
64%
20%
1.17
0.71
EUR
28%
1:500
Copy

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