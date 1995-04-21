Smart Predictor — Continuous Market Forecasting with Intelligent Signals



SmartPredictor offers a fresh perspective on technical analysis. This indicator combines price data smoothing with advanced forecasting elements to create a seamless, continuous "past-present-future" view. No more guessing where the price might go — you can now see the most probable scenario plotted directly on your chart.

Key Innovation: Zero Visual Lag



Unlike standard averaging indicators such as moving averages that always lag behind the price, SmartPredictor utilizes a proprietary offset algorithm. The smoothed line of averaged data eliminates visual lag relative to market prices. Furthermore, this line extends into a predictive section, forming a cohesive trajectory that allows traders to visualize potential price movements with high clarity.

On-Chart Visuals



Main Line: A smoothed, noise-filtered representation of market data. Color and thickness are fully customizable.

Prediction Line: An intelligent extension of the main line into the future. This is not simple extrapolation, but the result of an adaptive algorithm that accounts for current market dynamics.

Dynamic Price Channel: A zone built on relative market volatility analysis. The channel features a protected minimum width, preventing excessive narrowing during low-volatility periods and ensuring more reliable signals.

Color Signals: Clear visual markers that appear automatically when the price touches the channel boundaries.

Instant Alerts



Never miss a move! The indicator features a flexible alert system triggered by trading signals:

Terminal pop-up windows.

Audio alerts.

Email notifications.

Push notifications to your mobile device via the MetaTrader app.

Trading Logic



The indicator automatically identifies moments when the price reaches the extremes of the predictive channel, providing objective signals. These can be used as:

A standalone trading system for identifying entry points.

An additional filter to confirm signals from other indicators or strategies.

A guide for placing Stop-Loss and Take-Profit orders.

Flexible Customization



Adapt the indicator to your specific trading style:

Smoothing Period: Adjust data sensitivity.

Channel Management: Control display parameters, calculation periods, and minimum width.

Visual Control: Full customization of all on-chart elements.

Alert Settings: Choose your preferred notification types.

SmartPredictor Features at a Glance



Eliminates visual lag typical of classic indicators.

Provides a continuous "past-present-future" view in a single window.

Generates clear signals based on dynamic channel boundary touches.

Real-time alerts across all available channels.

Adapts to market conditions with protected minimum channel width.

Intuitive interface suitable for both beginners and pro traders.

Usage Recommendations



The indicator is effective in both trending and ranging markets, specifically when price interacts with support or resistance levels formed by the channel boundaries. SmartPredictor serves as a real-time analytical assistant, saving you time and helping you make informed, data-driven trading decisions.