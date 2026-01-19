PriceDirectionIndicator

Price Direction Indicator

The Price Direction Indicator was designed to objectively answer one central question:

Where is the market currently positioned within the price structure - undervalued, neutral, or overextended?

Instead of generating signals, arrows, or subjective chart markings, the PDI translates current market behavior into a clearly scaled directional assessment ranging from 0 to 10.

The result is a calm, reproducible evaluation of market conditions, independent of emotions or short-term noise.

The indicator deliberately avoids visual interference on the price chart. No arrows, no candle highlights, no alert clutter. The analysis is displayed in a separate window, keeping it clearly separated from price action. This makes the PDI suitable both for discretionary trading and as a structural filter within rule-based strategies.

Typical Use Cases

Assessing whether the market is trading in a relatively undervalued or overextended area

Filtering entries within existing setups

Supporting decision-making instead of relying on signal dependency

Clean market analysis without visual overload

Key Features

Intuitive 0–10 scale for clear market positioning

Fixed internal logic without over-optimizable parameters

Only line color adjustable - focus on analysis rather than customization

Applicable to all markets and timeframes

The Price Direction Indicator is designed for traders who are not looking for additional signals, but for a clear and structured decision framework.

Only 5 licenses are available at the current price. After that, the price will increase to 40 USD.