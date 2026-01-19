PriceDirectionIndicator

Price Direction Indicator

The Price Direction Indicator was designed to objectively answer one central question:
Where is the market currently positioned within the price structure - undervalued, neutral, or overextended?

Instead of generating signals, arrows, or subjective chart markings, the PDI translates current market behavior into a clearly scaled directional assessment ranging from 0 to 10.
The result is a calm, reproducible evaluation of market conditions, independent of emotions or short-term noise.

The indicator deliberately avoids visual interference on the price chart. No arrows, no candle highlights, no alert clutter. The analysis is displayed in a separate window, keeping it clearly separated from price action. This makes the PDI suitable both for discretionary trading and as a structural filter within rule-based strategies.

Typical Use Cases

  • Assessing whether the market is trading in a relatively undervalued or overextended area

  • Filtering entries within existing setups

  • Supporting decision-making instead of relying on signal dependency

  • Clean market analysis without visual overload

Key Features

  • Intuitive 0–10 scale for clear market positioning

  • Fixed internal logic without over-optimizable parameters

  • Only line color adjustable - focus on analysis rather than customization

  • Applicable to all markets and timeframes

The Price Direction Indicator is designed for traders who are not looking for additional signals, but for a clear and structured decision framework.

Only 5 licenses are available at the current price. After that, the price will increase to 40 USD.


More from author
Volumen Profile High Professional
Dennis Kramer
Indicators
Volume Profile for MetaTrader 5 Price movement alone does not explain where the market is actually traded . What matters is where volume is built and how these areas shift over time. This Volume Profile displays the volume distribution directly on the chart , making it clear which price levels were accepted by the market and where rejection occurred. This allows structurally relevant zones to be identified and integrated into individual decision-making processes. The tool is designed for high pe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review