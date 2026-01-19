PriceDirectionIndicator
- Indicators
- Dennis Kramer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Price Direction Indicator
The Price Direction Indicator was designed to objectively answer one central question:
Where is the market currently positioned within the price structure - undervalued, neutral, or overextended?
Instead of generating signals, arrows, or subjective chart markings, the PDI translates current market behavior into a clearly scaled directional assessment ranging from 0 to 10.
The result is a calm, reproducible evaluation of market conditions, independent of emotions or short-term noise.
The indicator deliberately avoids visual interference on the price chart. No arrows, no candle highlights, no alert clutter. The analysis is displayed in a separate window, keeping it clearly separated from price action. This makes the PDI suitable both for discretionary trading and as a structural filter within rule-based strategies.
Typical Use Cases
-
Assessing whether the market is trading in a relatively undervalued or overextended area
-
Filtering entries within existing setups
-
Supporting decision-making instead of relying on signal dependency
-
Clean market analysis without visual overload
Key Features
-
Intuitive 0–10 scale for clear market positioning
-
Fixed internal logic without over-optimizable parameters
-
Only line color adjustable - focus on analysis rather than customization
-
Applicable to all markets and timeframes
The Price Direction Indicator is designed for traders who are not looking for additional signals, but for a clear and structured decision framework.
Only 5 licenses are available at the current price. After that, the price will increase to 40 USD.