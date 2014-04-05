Volume Profile Pivot Anchored

This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments, giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing.

It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance.

Key Features

Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-to-Pivot): Each swing leg gets its own profile, automatically created from detected pivots.

Approximate VAP using Tick Volume: Works on all symbols where real volume isn’t available (Forex/CFDs) while remaining consistent.

Value Area (VA) Calculation: Automatically computes POC , VAH , and VAL based on a configurable VA% (default 68%).

POC / VAH / VAL Levels: Draws clean horizontal lines for: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low)

Range Box + Optional VA Fill: Shows the swing range visually; optional value-area fill available.

Live “ACTIVE” Segment (No Delay): The current segment updates on every tick from the last confirmed pivot to the current candle.

Directional Marker Arrow Only: Displays a simple red/green arrow for the segment direction (no labels/boxes), keeping the chart clean.

Chart-Friendly Drawing: Objects move naturally with chart scrolling/zooming and remain lightweight.

Inputs & Customization

Choose calculation timeframe (e.g., M5, M15, H1)

Pivot sensitivity (pivot length)

Max stored segments (keeps chart clean)

Histogram resolution (rows/bins)

Value Area percentage (e.g., 68%, 70%, etc.)

Colors/opacity, borders, and line thickness

Enable/disable Range box, VA fill, POC/VAH/VAL lines, and arrows

Best Use Cases

Identify high-volume price acceptance zones

Track POC migration across swings

Find retest areas around VAH/VAL

Improve swing entries, pullbacks, and breakout validation

Note: Volume profile is approximated using tick volume, which is standard for Forex/CFD environments.