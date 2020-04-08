Happy Croc

Overview

Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.

 

Key Functions

  • Trend Filtering (SMA 200)

Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the price is above the 200 SMA where Sell arrows only when the price is below it. This function ensures that you are always trading in the direction of the long-term institutional trend.


  • Momentum Confirmation (Stochastic)

Calculates price momentum to ensure the market is not over-extended. It releases the signal condition only when the Stochastic is within the "neutral" zone (between your defined Overbought and Oversold levels), preventing trades during exhausted market conditions.


    • Alligator Crossover Logic

    Utilizes the Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) method to calculate the Jaws, Teeth, and Lips. Signals are triggered at the exact bar where the "Lips" (fast line) cross the "Teeth" (medium line) while the "Jaws" (slow line) are correctly ordered.


    • Signal Spacing

    Implements a "cool-down" period (N bars) before allowing another arrow of the same color to appear, which cleans up the chart and reduces repetitive signals during sideways price action.


      • Customization Engine

      Every component—from the Alligator's lookback periods and displacement shifts to the filter thresholds—is exposed in the user input menu. This allows the user to "release" or tighten the conditions without touching the underlying code.


      Support

      If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.



      Рекомендуем также
      HF PropFirmFastPass
      Wong Sze Wai
      Эксперты
      Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
      PTW Non Repaint System
      Elvis Kanyama
      Индикаторы
      PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
      Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
      Mikhail Pigolkin
      Эксперты
      Reversal Overlap Bot - полностью автоматическая торговая стратегия. В работе совсем не используются технические индикаторы. В начале торговли выставляется первый ордер в определенном направлении (на Ваше усмотрение). При открытии нового бара, этот ордер закрывается, если он находится в профите. В противном случае, открывается следующий, в противоположном направлении. Закрытие ордеров происходит по достижении профита. Если на графике остаются убыточные ордера, то робот закроет один из них. При за
      Work Stations
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Эксперты
      Forex Workstation   – мощный и эффективный бот для торговли на рынке Форекс, разработанный для использования паттернов, уровней задержки цен, анализа волатильности и масштабирования рынка. Этот бот предлагает уникальные возможности для автоматизированной торговли и оптимизации стратегий на различных валютных парах. Давайте рассмотрим основные функции и настройки Forex Workstation: Основные функции: •   Мультивалютность: Forex Workstation поддерживает широкий спектр валютных пар, что позволяет ди
      HF SuperZig
      Wong Sze Wai
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
      Aureus Quantum Surge
      Ren Cheng Yao
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      Aureus Quantum Surge - H1 раскрывает потенциал автоматической торговли золотом Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Сигнал реального счета: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site + Профиль + Продавец Общий обзор Aureus Quantum Surge - H1 - это современный экспертный консультант, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD (золотом) в течение периода H1. Он сочетает в себе множество технических индикаторов с надежными технологиями управл
      Tradonator nextGen
      Wolfgang Kuebel
      4 (2)
      Эксперты
      Советник Tradonator nextGen: торгует не по индикатору или цене, а в начале каждой новой свечи (в зависимости от Timeframe). определяет направление сделки на основе встроенного индикатора, который способен измерять тренд и волатильность. создает отдельные серии для покупки и продажи и раздельно управляет ими. для каждой сделки каждой серии рассчитывает целевой уровень прибыли и закрывает серию только по общему профиту при достижении этой цели. работает с любой валютной парой, любым брокером и на
      The Collector
      PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
      Эксперты
      Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
      Racing
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      Эксперты
      Уникальный алгоритм торгового эксперта вычисляет характер ценовых движений за определенный  промежуток времени и выстраивает тактику работы в зависимости от текущей рыночной конъюнктуры. Алгоритм автоподстройки под меняющиеся рыночные тенденции позволяет советнику работать не линейно и с минимальным опозданием следовать на ценой. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты ( 5M ): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY . Наилучшие результаты торговли достигаются на ECN-счетах с низким спредом. Установка советника на V
      Break Out Detector
      Chi Sum Poon
      Индикаторы
      Breakout Detector — Инструмент для анализа волатильности и поиска прорывов Описание Breakout Detector — это продвинутый технический индикатор, который выявляет периоды низкой волатильности, часто предшествующие значительным ценовым прорывам. Индикатор сочетает расчет волатильности по Паркинсону с анализом RSI, помогая трейдерам находить потенциальные точки входа до начала движения. Какие проблемы решает Пропущенные прорывы : Когда вы замечаете прорыв, лучшая точка входа уже упущена. Ложные проры
      ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
      Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
      Индикаторы
      This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
      Datrada
      Letiks Business Engineering
      Эксперты
      This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
      Golden Daybreak for Gold
      Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
      Эксперты
      IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD 30% Discount on the first 5 purchases Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals. Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure
      AutoSmartPro MT4
      Alexandru Chirila
      Эксперты
      Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
      One to Three Trendline Breakout
      Noiros Tech
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
      Kovner System
      Burcak Sengezer
      Эксперты
      Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
      Lineverse Trendlines
      Arkady Segal
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
      Moving Pivot Average MT4
      Daifallah Alamri
      Индикаторы
      Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
      AuroraV5
      Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
      Эксперты
      I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
      Mongol Indicator2
      Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
      Индикаторы
      It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
      Channel Arg Control
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Channel Arg Control кроме линий отражает сигналы на вход в виде стрелок. Но как это сделать? На первый взгляд не простая задача. Но не для индикатора Channel Arg Control, данный индикатор вам подскажет корректно ли вы настроили индикатор при этом вы можете указать промежуток истории, в барах, который вас интересует. И все же, как индикатор это подскажет? Посмотрите на цифры находящимся на чарте возле стрелок! Это именно то, что вы подумали, это пипсы профита от серии входов по индикат
      Synapse Trader MT4
      Andrei Vlasov
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      Synapse Trader: Нейросеть, открывающая новые горизонты в трейдинге Представьте себе советника, который не просто анализирует рынок, а становится вашим интеллектуальным помощником, обучающимся каждый день и адаптирующимся к меняющимся условиям.   Synapse Trader   — это уникальный инструмент, построенный на основе передовых технологий нейронных сетей, способный улавливать самые тонкие рыночные сигналы. Это не просто советник — это живая нейросеть, которая думает, предсказывает и развивается. Специ
      Hanuman Gold
      Taman Talappetsakun
      Эксперты
      Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
      Scipio Ea
      Stefano Frisetti
      Эксперты
      SCIPIO AI — мой автоматический торговый бот, созданный после более чем 20 лет опыта работы на финансовых рынках, он автоматизирует 100% ТОРГОВОЙ активности, вход, управление, стоп-лосс, день за днем ​​ТРЕЙДЕРУ не нужно ничего делать. Этот советник открывает только 1 СДЕЛКУ за раз и сразу же устанавливает СТОП-ЛОСС очень близко, он не использует сетку или мартингейл, по одной сделке за раз, чтобы избежать большого DRAW DONW. Он использует искусственный интеллект для определения лучшего момента
      BreakBot
      Hasan Abdulhussein
      Эксперты
      الإكسبيرت مصمم خصيصًا للمتداولين الباحثين عن حلول ذكية وآمنة لتحويل رأس مال صغير إلى أرباح كبيرة تصل إلى 100,000 دولار أو أكثر، باستخدام استراتيجيات احترافية وإدارة دقيقة للمخاطر لتحقيق نمو تدريجي بأمان واستقرار. الميزات الرئيسية للإكسبيرت ️ إدارة ذكية لرأس المال: يعتمد على نسب مخاطرة مدروسة بعناية لتحقيق أقصى ربح بأقل خسارة. خاصية التكيف التلقائي مع حجم الحساب، مما يجعله مناسبًا للمبتدئين والمحترفين. ️ استراتيجيات تداول قوية: يعتمد على استراتيجيات ال كسر (Break) لتحديد أفضل فرص التداول. يقوم
      RegLin Polinomico
      Victor Gauto
      Индикаторы
      RegLin Polinómico – Полиномиальные полосы регрессии с интеллектуальными фильтрами RegLin Polinómico — профессиональный индикатор, который подбирает полином (степень 1 , 2 или 3 ) на скользящем оконном интервале цен и строит динамические полосы на основе стандартного отклонения остатков аппроксимации . Включает RSI (с выбираемым таймфреймом) и опцию «только по тренду» для отсеивания некачественных пробоев. Также можно включать/выключать звук при генерации визуальных сигналов (стрелок). Как это ра
      Intelligent trend
      Yang Pei Qin
      Эксперты
      1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
      Dragon Tongues
      Jin Hu Han
      Эксперты
      This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
      MyNight Scalper
      Chung Yee Leung
      Эксперты
      MyNight Scalper — автоматический скальперский советник, работающий по ночам и использующий консолидации цен на спокойном рынке. Он состоит из восьми стратегий, основанных на прогнозировании ценовых действий, определении уровней перекупленности/перепроданности, импульсе и дивергенциях. Советник применяет передовые алгоритмы для проверки сигналов и поиска точек входа/выхода. Работает одновременно на нескольких валютных парах и всегда использует стоп-лосс для защиты вашего счета. Не мартингейл, не
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Индикаторы
      Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      Индикаторы
      В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
      Forex Liquidity Finder
      Aditya Jayswal
      Индикаторы
      ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Индикаторы
      В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Индикаторы
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
      Algo Pumping MT4
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.69 (16)
      Индикаторы
      PUMPING STATION – Ваша персональная стратегия "всё включено" Представляем PUMPING STATION — революционный индикатор Forex, который превратит вашу торговлю в увлекательный и эффективный процесс! Это не просто помощник, а полноценная торговая система с мощными алгоритмами, которые помогут вам начать торговать более стабильно! При покупке этого продукта вы БЕСПЛАТНО получаете: Эксклюзивные Set-файлы: Для автоматической настройки и максимальной эффективности. Пошаговое видео-руководство: Научитесь т
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Индикаторы
      В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
      PZ Day Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.67 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
      F 16 Plane Indicator
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Индикаторы
      Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      Индикаторы
      Друзья, представляем Вашему вниманию наш новый индикатор Forex Gump Laser. Так как у нас в команде нет дизайнеров, а в основном мы математики, финансисты, программисты и трейдеры, то особых изменений в дизайне индикатора мы не делали. С виду он напоминает привычный Вам Forex Gump. С другой стороны Forex Gump стал уже не просто названием индикатора, это бренд. И мы пытаемся во всех его разновидностях сохранить фирменный стиль. Вся суть индикатора в его алгоритмах работы и формулах, которые отвеча
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
      Meravith
      Ivan Stefanov
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
      WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
      Gold Channel XAUUSD
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
      Entry Points Pro
      Yury Orlov
      4.6 (173)
      Индикаторы
      Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
      Hidden Cycles
      Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      The Only 100% Universal Tool! Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-o
      Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.69 (42)
      Индикаторы
      Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
      Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
      Abdul Jalil
      Индикаторы
      PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (26)
      Индикаторы
      Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Индикаторы
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      3.91 (22)
      Индикаторы
      СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 26% !!! Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией обоих наших основных индикаторов ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ) . Он показывает значения силы валюты для TICK-единиц и предупреждающие сигналы для 28 пар Форекс. Можно использовать 11 различных тик-единиц. Это 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 и 30 секунд. Полоса Tick-Unit во вложенном окне будет показана и сдвинута влево, когда в таймере секунды будет хотя бы 1 тик.  С помощью всего ли
      PZ Divergence Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
      Elliott Wave Trend MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      4 (7)
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Elliott Wave Trend был разработан для научного подсчета волн на основе шаблонов и паттернов, впервые разработанных Чжон Хо Сео. Индикатор нацелен на максимальное устранение нечеткости классического подсчета волн Эллиотта с использованием шаблонов и паттернов. Таким образом индикатор Elliott Wave Trend в первую очередь предоставляет шаблон для подсчета волн. Во-вторых, он предлагает структурный подсчет волн Wave Structural Score, которые помогает определить точное формирование волны. Он
      Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
      TRADERWE FOREX SL
      Индикаторы
      The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
      Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
      Yohana Parmi
      4.85 (61)
      Индикаторы
      Current event:  https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения факти
      Другие продукты этого автора
      Happy Lion
      Pui Yan Leung
      Индикаторы
      Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
      Happy Jaguar
      Pui Yan Leung
      Индикаторы
      Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
      Happy Devil
      Pui Yan Leung
      Индикаторы
      Overview Happy Devil  is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically   Key Functions 1. Visual Legend Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing. Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements. White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%). Auto-Extend Right: All lines aut
      Happy Peacock
      Pui Yan Leung
      Индикаторы
      Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
      Happy Koala
      Pui Yan Leung
      Индикаторы
      Overview Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.   Key Functions Dual-Band BBI Calculation:  This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average. Dynamic Color Switching: The indicator
      Фильтр:
      Нет отзывов
      Ответ на отзыв