Happy Croc

Overview

Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.

 

Key Functions

  • Trend Filtering (SMA 200)

Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the price is above the 200 SMA where Sell arrows only when the price is below it. This function ensures that you are always trading in the direction of the long-term institutional trend.


  • Momentum Confirmation (Stochastic)

Calculates price momentum to ensure the market is not over-extended. It releases the signal condition only when the Stochastic is within the "neutral" zone (between your defined Overbought and Oversold levels), preventing trades during exhausted market conditions.


    • Alligator Crossover Logic

    Utilizes the Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) method to calculate the Jaws, Teeth, and Lips. Signals are triggered at the exact bar where the "Lips" (fast line) cross the "Teeth" (medium line) while the "Jaws" (slow line) are correctly ordered.


    • Signal Spacing

    Implements a "cool-down" period (N bars) before allowing another arrow of the same color to appear, which cleans up the chart and reduces repetitive signals during sideways price action.


      • Customization Engine

      Every component—from the Alligator's lookback periods and displacement shifts to the filter thresholds—is exposed in the user input menu. This allows the user to "release" or tighten the conditions without touching the underlying code.


      Support

      If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.



      추천 제품
      HF PropFirmFastPass
      Wong Sze Wai
      Experts
      Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
      PTW Non Repaint System
      Elvis Kanyama
      지표
      PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
      Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
      Mikhail Pigolkin
      Experts
      Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
      Work Stations
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Experts
      Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
      HF SuperZig
      Wong Sze Wai
      5 (2)
      지표
      This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
      Aureus Quantum Surge
      Ren Cheng Yao
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: 금 자동 거래의 잠재력 확보 Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 실제 계정 신호: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+ 소개 + 판매자 개요 Aureus Quantum Surge-H1은 H1 기간 동안 XAUUSD(금)를 거래하도록 설계된 최첨단 전문가 컨설턴트입니다.이는 여러가지 기술지표와 안정적인 위험관리기술을 결합시켜 파동하는 황금시장에서 일치한 표현을 제공한다.​ 주요 특징 고급 다중 지표 전략: Ichimoku Cloud, MACD, ATR, 브린 벨트 및 LWMA의 복잡한 조합을 사용하여 높은 확률의 거래 기회를 식별합니다.​ 맞춤형 위험 관리: 보안 시스템: 옵션 정책, 조정 가능한 대량 배율 및 재설정 조건이 있어 위험을 효과적으로 통
      Tradonator nextGen
      Wolfgang Kuebel
      4 (2)
      Experts
      The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
      The Collector
      PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
      Experts
      Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
      Racing
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      Experts
      The unique algorithm of the trading expert calculates the nature of price movements over a certain period of time and builds tactics of work depending on the current market situation. The auto-tuning algorithm for changing market trends allows the adviser to work non-linearly and with minimal delay to follow the price. Recommended Trading Instruments ( 5M ): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The best trading results are achieved on ECN accounts with a low spread. Installing the adviser on a VPS server
      Break Out Detector
      Chi Sum Poon
      지표
      Breakout Detector — 고급 변동성 분석 및 돌파 감지 도구 설명 Breakout Detector는 낮은 변동성 구간을 식별하는 고급 기술적 지표로, 이러한 구간은 종종 큰 가격 돌파에 앞서 나타납니다. 이 지표는 파킨슨 변동성 계산과 RSI 분석을 결합하여, 트레이더가 돌파 기회를 미리 포착할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 이 인디케이터가 해결하는 문제 돌파 신호를 놓침 : 돌파를 인지했을 때 이미 최적의 진입 시점을 놓친 경우 가짜 돌파 : 높은 변동성 구간에서 진입했다가 가격이 빠르게 반전되는 경우 타이밍 문제 : 시장이 언제 '에너지를 축적'하고 있는지 파악하기 어려움 변동성 혼동 : 일반적인 가격 움직임과 진짜 저변동성 압축 구간을 구분하기 어려움 늦은 진입 : 돌파 패턴을 인식했을 때 이미 가격이 크게 움직인 경우 이 인디케이터의 해결 방법 조기 경고 : 돌파 전 저변동성 구간(값이 30 미만)을 식별 시각적 준비 구간 : 금색 사각형으로 압축 구간을 강조 표시 스마
      ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
      Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
      지표
      This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
      Datrada
      Letiks Business Engineering
      Experts
      This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
      Golden Daybreak for Gold
      Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
      Experts
      IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD 30% Discount on the first 5 purchases Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals. Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure
      AutoSmartPro MT4
      Alexandru Chirila
      Experts
      Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
      One to Three Trendline Breakout
      Noiros Tech
      5 (3)
      지표
      Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
      Kovner System
      Burcak Sengezer
      Experts
      Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
      Lineverse Trendlines
      Arkady Segal
      5 (1)
      지표
      Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
      Moving Pivot Average MT4
      Daifallah Alamri
      지표
      Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
      AuroraV5
      Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
      Experts
      I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (2)
      지표
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
      Mongol Indicator2
      Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
      지표
      It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
      Channel Arg Control
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      지표
      The Channel Arg Control indicator, in addition to lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. But how to do that? At first glance, this is not an easy task. But not for the Channel Arg Control indicator, this indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. And yet, how does the indicator tell you? Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! This is exactly what you thought, the
      Synapse Trader MT4
      Andrei Vlasov
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Synapse Trader: 트레이딩의 새로운 지평을 여는 신경망 시장을 단순히 분석하는 것을 넘어, 매일 학습하고 변화하는 시장 환경에 적응하는 지능형 보조자가 되어주는 어드바이저를 상상해 보세요.   Synapse Trader 는 첨단 신경망 기술을 기반으로 설계된 독창적인 도구로, 가장 미세한 시장 신호까지 포착할 수 있습니다. 이것은 단순한 전문가 어드바이저가 아니라, 생각하고 예측하며 진화하는 **'살아 있는 신경망'**입니다. 특별 프로모션: Synapse Trader EA 는 연말 할인으로   399달러 에 제공됩니다. 이후 가격이 크게 인상될 예정이니 기회를 놓치지 마세요! 남은 수량:   399달러 에 단 5개만 남아 있습니다. 프라이빗 채널 구독을 원하시면, 다이렉트 메시지로 문의해 주세요. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 연락 주시면 어드바이저 설정을 도와드리겠습니다. Synapse Trader의 미션 Synapse Trader는 트레이딩에서 신경망의 잠재력을 최대한
      Hanuman Gold
      Taman Talappetsakun
      Experts
      Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
      Scipio Ea
      Stefano Frisetti
      Experts
      SCIPIO AI는 제가 20년 이상의 금융 시장 경험을 바탕으로 개발한 자동 트레이딩 봇입니다. 트레이딩 활동, 진입, 관리, 손절매 등 모든 과정을 100% 자동화하여 트레이더가 매일 아무런 작업도 할 필요가 없습니다. 이 자동 트레이딩 봇(EA)은 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하고 즉시 손절매를 매우 가까운 지점으로 설정합니다. 그리드 또는 마틴게일 기법을 사용하지 않고, 한 번에 하나의 트레이딩만 개시하여 큰 폭의 드로우 다운(DRAW DONW)을 방지합니다. 인공지능을 활용하여 최근 며칠간의 움직임을 기반으로 최적의 트레이딩 시점(롱 포지션 + 숏 포지션)을 파악합니다. 거래 방법 + 차트에 자동 트레이딩 봇을 배치하고 자동 트레이딩을 활성화하기만 하면 됩니다. + 이 자동 트레이딩 봇은 GBPUSD에서 사용하도록 제작되었으며, 다른 자산은 지원하지 않습니다. + 모든 시간대에서 동일하게 작동하며 최종 결과는 변경되지 않으므로 모든 시간대에서 확인 가능합니다. +
      BreakBot
      Hasan Abdulhussein
      Experts
      BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
      RegLin Polinomico
      Victor Gauto
      지표
      RegLin Polinómico – 다항식 회귀 밴드와 지능형 필터 RegLin Polinómico 는 가격의 이동 창(rolling window) 에 다항식 (차수 1 , 2 , 3 )을 적합시키고, 적합 잔차의 표준편차 를 기반으로 동적 밴드 를 그리는 프로급 인디케이터입니다. RSI (타임프레임 선택 가능)와 ‘트렌드 전용(OnlyInTrend)’ 옵션으로 저품질 돌파를 거르고, 시그널 화살표 생성 시 사운드 On/Off 도 설정할 수 있습니다. 작동 방식 RegPeriod 개 바에 대해 구성 가능한 차수 의 다항식을 적합합니다. 중심 곡선 (회귀선)과 StdDevFactor 배 표준편차만큼 떨어진 상·하단 밴드 두 개를 그립니다. 참고 시그널 매수: 캔들의 저가 가 하단 밴드 하향 돌파 이고 RSI가 과매도 를 확인할 때. 매도: 캔들의 고가 가 상단 밴드 상향 돌파 이고 RSI가 과매수 를 확인할 때. OnlyInTrend = true 이면, 진입 방향으로의 기울기(다항식
      Intelligent trend
      Yang Pei Qin
      Experts
      1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
      Dragon Tongues
      Jin Hu Han
      Experts
      This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
      MyNight Scalper
      Chung Yee Leung
      Experts
      MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points. It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account. No ma
      이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      지표
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      지표
      현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      지표
      이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      지표
      Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      지표
      Miraculous Indicator – Gann Square of Nine 기반 100% 비리페인트 Forex 및 바이너리 도구 이 영상은 Miraculous Indicator 를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 Forex 및 바이너리 옵션 트레이더를 위해 특별히 개발된 매우 정확하고 강력한 트레이딩 도구입니다. 이 지표가 독특한 이유는 전설적인 **Gann Square of Nine(Gann 9의 사각형)**과 **Gann's Law of Vibration(Gann 진동의 법칙)**에 기반을 두고 있기 때문입니다. 이는 현대 트레이딩에서 가장 정밀한 예측 도구 중 하나로 손꼽힙니다. Miraculous Indicator는 완전히 비리페인트(non-repaint) 됩니다. 즉, 캔들이 마감된 후에도 신호가 변경되거나 사라지지 않습니다. 보이는 것이 곧 결과입니다. 이는 트레이더가 자신감을 가지고 거래에 진입하고 청산할 수 있는 신뢰할 수 있고 일관된 기반을 제공합니다. 주요 특징: Gann
      Forex Liquidity Finder
      Aditya Jayswal
      지표
      ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      지표
      현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      지표
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
      Algo Pumping MT4
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.69 (16)
      지표
      PUMPING STATION – 당신만을 위한 올인원(All-in-One) 전략 PUMPING STATION은 당신의 외환 거래를 더욱 흥미롭고 효과적으로 바꿔줄 혁신적인 인디케이터입니다. 단순한 보조 도구가 아니라, 강력한 알고리즘을 갖춘 완전한 거래 시스템으로서 보다 안정적인 트레이딩을 시작할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 이 제품을 구매하시면 다음의 혜택을   무료로   받으실 수 있습니다: 전용 설정 파일: 자동 설정으로 최대의 퍼포먼스를 제공합니다. 단계별 동영상 가이드: PUMPING STATION 전략으로 거래하는 법을 배워보세요. Pumping Utility: PUMPING STATION과 함께 사용하도록 설계된 반자동 거래 봇으로, 거래를 더욱 쉽고 편리하게 만들어줍니다. ※ 구매 후 바로 저에게 메시지를 보내주세요. 추가 자료에 대한 접근 권한을 제공해드립니다. PUMPING STATION은 어떻게 작동하나요? 트렌드 컨트롤: 시장의 추세 방향을 즉시 파악합니다. 추세는
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      지표
      현재 20% 할인! 이 대시보드는 여러 기호와 최대 9개의 타임프레임에서 작동하는 매우 강력한 소프트웨어입니다. 주요 지표(최상의 리뷰: 고급 공급 수요)를 기반으로 합니다.   Advanced Supply Demand 대시보드는 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 다음과 같이 표시됩니다.  영역 강도 등급을 포함하여 필터링된 공급 및 수요 값, 영역에 대한/및 영역 내 Pips 거리, 중첩된 영역을 강조 표시하고 모든 (9) 시간 프레임에서 선택한 기호에 대해 4가지 종류의 경고를 제공합니다. 그것은 당신의 개인적인 필요에 맞게 고도로 구성 가능합니다! 당신의 혜택! 모든 트레이더에게 가장 중요한 질문: 시장에 진입하기에 가장 좋은 수준은 무엇입니까? 최고의 성공 기회와 위험/보상을 얻으려면 강력한 공급/수요 영역 내 또는 그 근처에서 거래를 시작하십시오. 손절매를 위한 최적의 장소는 어디입니까? 가장 안전하려면 강력한 수요/공급 구역 아래/위에 정류장을 두십시오.
      PZ Day Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.67 (3)
      지표
      Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
      F 16 Plane Indicator
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      지표
      F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      지표
      Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (2)
      지표
      SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
      Meravith
      Ivan Stefanov
      5 (1)
      지표
      이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      지표
      사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
      WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      5 (4)
      지표
      이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
      Gold Channel XAUUSD
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (4)
      지표
      Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      지표
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
      Entry Points Pro
      Yury Orlov
      4.6 (173)
      지표
      다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
      Hidden Cycles
      Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
      5 (1)
      지표
      The Only 100% Universal Tool! Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-o
      Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.69 (42)
      지표
      소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간: 모든 기간
      Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
      Abdul Jalil
      지표
      PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (26)
      지표
      소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      지표
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      3.91 (22)
      지표
      현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
      PZ Divergence Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      지표
      Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
      Elliott Wave Trend MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      4 (7)
      지표
      Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
      Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
      TRADERWE FOREX SL
      지표
      The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
      Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
      Yohana Parmi
      4.85 (61)
      지표
      Current event:  https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif A. A2SR이란 무엇입니까 ?   * 선행 기술 지표입니다(재도장 없음, 지연 없음). -- 안내 : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- 및 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR에는 지원(수요) 및 저항(공급) 수준을 결정하는 특별한 기술이 있습니다. 우리가 인터넷에서 본 일반적인 방식과 달리 A2SR은 실제 SR 수준을 결정하는 독창적인 개념을 가지고 있습니다. 원래 기술은 인터넷에서 가져온 것이 아니며 인터넷에 게시된 적도 없습니다. A2SR은 거래 스타일에 따라 SR 수준을 자동으로 선택합니다. 시간 프레임을 변경해도 SR 레벨은 그대로 유지됩니다. 사용하는 시간 프레임에서 실제 SR을 얻지 못하기 때문입니다. A2SR은 거래를
      제작자의 제품 더 보기
      Happy Lion
      Pui Yan Leung
      지표
      Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
      Happy Jaguar
      Pui Yan Leung
      지표
      Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
      Happy Devil
      Pui Yan Leung
      지표
      Overview Happy Devil  is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically   Key Functions 1. Visual Legend Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing. Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements. White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%). Auto-Extend Right: All lines aut
      Happy Peacock
      Pui Yan Leung
      지표
      Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
      Happy Koala
      Pui Yan Leung
      지표
      Overview Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.   Key Functions Dual-Band BBI Calculation:  This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average. Dynamic Color Switching: The indicator
      필터:
      리뷰 없음
      리뷰 답변