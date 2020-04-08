Happy Croc

Overview

Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.

 

Key Functions

  • Trend Filtering (SMA 200)

Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the price is above the 200 SMA where Sell arrows only when the price is below it. This function ensures that you are always trading in the direction of the long-term institutional trend.


  • Momentum Confirmation (Stochastic)

Calculates price momentum to ensure the market is not over-extended. It releases the signal condition only when the Stochastic is within the "neutral" zone (between your defined Overbought and Oversold levels), preventing trades during exhausted market conditions.


    • Alligator Crossover Logic

    Utilizes the Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) method to calculate the Jaws, Teeth, and Lips. Signals are triggered at the exact bar where the "Lips" (fast line) cross the "Teeth" (medium line) while the "Jaws" (slow line) are correctly ordered.


    • Signal Spacing

    Implements a "cool-down" period (N bars) before allowing another arrow of the same color to appear, which cleans up the chart and reduces repetitive signals during sideways price action.


      • Customization Engine

      Every component—from the Alligator's lookback periods and displacement shifts to the filter thresholds—is exposed in the user input menu. This allows the user to "release" or tighten the conditions without touching the underlying code.


      Support

      If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.



      おすすめのプロダクト
      HF PropFirmFastPass
      Wong Sze Wai
      エキスパート
      Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
      PTW Non Repaint System
      Elvis Kanyama
      インディケータ
      PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
      Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
      Mikhail Pigolkin
      エキスパート
      Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
      Work Stations
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      エキスパート
      Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
      HF SuperZig
      Wong Sze Wai
      5 (2)
      インディケータ
      This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
      Aureus Quantum Surge
      Ren Cheng Yao
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      Aureus Quantum Surge-H 1：金自動取引の潜在力を解放する Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 実際のアカウント信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+プロフィール+売り手 概要 Aureus Quantum Surge-H 1は、H 1期間中にXAUSD（ゴールド）を取引するために設計された最先端の専門家コンサルタントです。多様な技術指標と安定したリスク管理技術を組み合わせ、変動する金市場で一貫したパフォーマンスを提供します。​ 主な特徴 高級多指標戦略：Ichimoku Cloud、MACD、ATR、ブリンバンド、LWMAの複雑な組み合わせを利用して高確率の取引機会を識別する。​ カスタマイズ可能なリスク管理： 安全タタールシステム：調整可能なバッチ倍加とリセット条件を備え、リスクを効果的に制御するオプションの戦略。​ 止損と止盈：市場
      Tradonator nextGen
      Wolfgang Kuebel
      4 (2)
      エキスパート
      The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
      The Collector
      PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
      エキスパート
      Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
      Racing
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      エキスパート
      The unique algorithm of the trading expert calculates the nature of price movements over a certain period of time and builds tactics of work depending on the current market situation. The auto-tuning algorithm for changing market trends allows the adviser to work non-linearly and with minimal delay to follow the price. Recommended Trading Instruments ( 5M ): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The best trading results are achieved on ECN accounts with a low spread. Installing the adviser on a VPS server
      Break Out Detector
      Chi Sum Poon
      インディケータ
      Breakout Detector — 高度なボラティリティ分析とブレイクアウト検出ツール 説明 Breakout Detectorは、価格の大きなブレイクアウトに先行することが多い低ボラティリティ期間を特定する高度なテクニカルインジケーターです。パーキンソン・ボラティリティ計算とRSI分析を組み合わせることで、トレーダーがブレイクアウトのチャンスを事前に捉えるのをサポートします。 このインジケーターが解決する課題 ブレイクアウトの見逃し ：気付いた時にはすでに最適なエントリーポイントを逃している ダマシのブレイクアウト ：高ボラティリティ時にエントリーし、すぐに価格が反転する タイミングの難しさ ：市場が「エネルギーを溜めている」タイミングを見極めにくい ボラティリティの混乱 ：通常の値動きと本当の圧縮ゾーンの区別が難しい 遅いエントリー ：ブレイクアウトパターンに気付いた時にはすでに大きく動いている このインジケーターの解決方法 早期警告 ：ブレイクアウト前の低ボラティリティ期間（値が30未満）を特定 視覚的な準備ゾーン ：ゴールドの四角で圧縮エリアをハイライト スマートアラート
      ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
      Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
      インディケータ
      This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
      Datrada
      Letiks Business Engineering
      エキスパート
      This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
      Golden Daybreak for Gold
      Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
      エキスパート
      IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD 30% Discount on the first 5 purchases Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals. Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure
      AutoSmartPro MT4
      Alexandru Chirila
      エキスパート
      Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
      One to Three Trendline Breakout
      Noiros Tech
      5 (3)
      インディケータ
      Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
      Kovner System
      Burcak Sengezer
      エキスパート
      Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
      Lineverse Trendlines
      Arkady Segal
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
      Moving Pivot Average MT4
      Daifallah Alamri
      インディケータ
      Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
      AuroraV5
      Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
      エキスパート
      I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (2)
      インディケータ
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
      Mongol Indicator2
      Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
      インディケータ
      It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
      Channel Arg Control
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      インディケータ
      The Channel Arg Control indicator, in addition to lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. But how to do that? At first glance, this is not an easy task. But not for the Channel Arg Control indicator, this indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. And yet, how does the indicator tell you? Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! This is exactly what you thought, the
      Synapse Trader MT4
      Andrei Vlasov
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      Synapse Trader: トレードの新たな可能性を開くニューラルネットワーク 市場を分析するだけでなく、日々学習し、変化する市場環境に適応するインテリジェントなアシスタントとなるアドバイザーを想像してください。Synapse Traderは、先進的なニューラルネットワーク技術を基にしたユニークなツールで、市場の微細なシグナルを捉えることができます。ただのアドバイザーではなく、思考し、予測し、進化する「生きたニューラルネットワーク」です。 限定特別価格として、ホリデー期間中にSynapse Trader EAを399ドルで提供します。その後、価格は大幅に上昇します。この機会をお見逃しなく！ 残り5つのコピーが399ドルで購入可能です。 プライベートチャンネルに加入するには、ダイレクトメッセージでお問い合わせください。 購入後に必ずご連絡ください。アドバイザーの設定をサポートいたします。 Synapse Trader は、トレーディングにおけるニューラルネットワークの可能性を最大限に引き出すために開発されました。数百の要因に基づいて市場を深く分析し、的確な意思決定を支援するツールをト
      Hanuman Gold
      Taman Talappetsakun
      エキスパート
      Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
      Scipio Ea
      Stefano Frisetti
      エキスパート
      SCIPIO AIは、金融市場で20年以上の経験を積んだ私が開発した自動取引BOTです。エントリー、管理、ストップロスなど、取引活動のすべてを100%自動化するため、トレーダーは毎日何もする必要がありません。 このEAは一度に1つの取引のみを開き、ストップロスを即座に非常に近い値に設定します。グリッドやマーチンゲール法は使用せず、1取引ずつ行うため、大きなドローダウンを回避できます。 過去数日間の動向に基づいて、人工知能（AI）が取引（ロング+ショート）を開始する最適なタイミングを特定します。 取引方法 + EAをチャートに配置し、自動取引を有効にするだけで、他に何もする必要はありません。 + このEAはGBPUSD専用に作成されており、他の資産には対応していません。 + どの時間枠でも操作は同じなので、最終結果は変わりません。 + 中期的には、毎日辛抱強く続ければ結果が得られます。 + このEAは常に同じロットサイズを使用するため、使用するロットを慎重に選択してください。 + ロットは設定インターフェースから設定でき、いつでも変更できます。 + SCIPIO EAをアクティブ
      BreakBot
      Hasan Abdulhussein
      エキスパート
      BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
      RegLin Polinomico
      Victor Gauto
      インディケータ
      RegLin Polinómico – 多項式回帰バンドとインテリジェント・フィルター RegLin Polinómico は、価格のローリングウィンドウに 多項式 （ 1 , 2 , 3 次のいずれか）を当てはめ、その 回帰残差の標準偏差 を基に 動的バンド を描画するプロ仕様インジケーターです。 RSI （タイムフレーム選択可）と**「トレンド時のみ」 オプションにより、質の低いブレイクアウトをフィルタリング。シグナル矢印の生成時に サウンドのオン/オフ**も選べます。 仕組み RegPeriod 本のバーに対して、 任意の次数 の多項式をフィット。 中心曲線 （回帰）と、 StdDevFactor 個分の標準偏差で離れた 上下 2 本のバンド を描画。 目安となるシグナル 買い: バーの 安値 が 下側バンドを下抜け し、RSI が 売られ過ぎ を確認したとき。 売り: バーの 高値 が 上側バンドを上抜け し、RSI が 買われ過ぎ を確認したとき。 OnlyInTrend = true の場合、 取引方向に傾き（導関数）があること が必須：傾き 正 で買い、 負 で売りのみ。
      Intelligent trend
      Yang Pei Qin
      エキスパート
      1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
      Dragon Tongues
      Jin Hu Han
      エキスパート
      This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
      MyNight Scalper
      Chung Yee Leung
      エキスパート
      MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points. It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account. No ma
      このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      インディケータ
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      インディケータ
      現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      インディケータ
      このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      インディケータ
      Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      インディケータ
      Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
      Forex Liquidity Finder
      Aditya Jayswal
      インディケータ
      ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      インディケータ
      現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      インディケータ
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
      Algo Pumping MT4
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.69 (16)
      インディケータ
      PUMPING STATION – あなた専用の「オールインワン」戦略 PUMPING STATIONは、あなたのトレードをより楽しく、そして効果的に変えてくれる革新的なFXインジケーターです。ただの補助ツールではなく、強力なアルゴリズムを備えた本格的なトレーディングシステムで、より安定したトレードのスタートをサポートします。 この商品をご購入いただくと、以下の特典を無料でお付けします： 専用セットファイル：自動設定による最大パフォーマンスを実現。 ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：PUMPING STATION戦略の使い方を学べます。 Pumping Utility：PUMPING STATION専用の半自動トレードボットで、より快適かつシンプルな運用を可能にします。 ※ご購入後すぐにご連絡ください。追加リソースへのアクセスを提供いたします。 PUMPING STATIONの仕組み： トレンド管理：市場のトレンド方向を即座に判断。トレンドはあなたの最高の味方です。 エントリーサイン：チャート上の矢印で、取引のタイミングと方向を明確に示します。 明確な目標設定：インジケーターが自
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      インディケータ
      現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
      PZ Day Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.67 (3)
      インディケータ
      このインディケータは、価格アクション分析とドンチャンチャネルのみを使用して、ジグザグ方式で価格の反転を検出します。再描画やバックペインティングを一切行わずに、短期取引向けに特別に設計されています。それは彼らの操作のタイミングを増やすことを目指している賢明なトレーダーにとって素晴らしいツールです。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど簡単に取引できます すべての時間枠で価値を提供します 自己分析統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 可変長のブレイクアウトと混雑ゾーンに基づいて、インディケータは価格アクションのみを使用して取引を選択し、市場が非常に高速に行っていることに反応します。 過去のシグナルの潜在的な利益が表示されます この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 負けブレイクアウトは強調表示され、説明されます インジケータは、非バックペインティングおよび非再ペイントです この指標は、日中のトレーダーが単一の価格反転を見逃さないようにするのに役立ちます。ただし、すべての
      F 16 Plane Indicator
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      インディケータ
      F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      インディケータ
      Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (2)
      インディケータ
      SHOGUN Trade - 16年間無調整の衝撃。戦略的市場構造と損小利大の極意 開発者も戦慄した「16年間」の真実 まず、添付した画像（バックテスト結果）をご覧ください。これはUSDJPY H1における、**2010年1月1日から2026年1月1日までの「丸16年間」**の検証結果です。 これはEA（自動売買）の販売ではありません。しかし、あえてこのグラフを提示させてください。「この結果、すごくないですか？」と。 特筆すべきは、この16年間、 一切のパラメーター調整（カーブフィッティング）を行っていない という点です。 リーマンショック後の混乱、アベノミクス、チャイナショック、ブレグジット、コロナショック、そして未曾有の歴史的円安――。市場のルールが何度も書き換わった激動の16年間を、このシステムは「無調整」のまま、見事な右肩上がりで突破しました。 圧倒的な3つの優位性 1. 「コツコツドカン」の真逆を行く設計（損小利大） 多くのトレーダーが資金を失う原因は、小さな利益を積み上げ、一度の負けで全てを失うことにあります。SHOGUN Tradeは、負けを最小限に抑え、トレン
      Meravith
      Ivan Stefanov
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      インディケータ
      事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
      WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      5 (4)
      インディケータ
      このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
      Gold Channel XAUUSD
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (4)
      インディケータ
      Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      インディケータ
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
      Entry Points Pro
      Yury Orlov
      4.6 (173)
      インディケータ
      これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
      Hidden Cycles
      Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
      5 (1)
      インディケータ
      The Only 100% Universal Tool! Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-o
      Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.69 (42)
      インディケータ
      ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
      Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
      Abdul Jalil
      インディケータ
      PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (26)
      インディケータ
      ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      インディケータ
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      3.91 (22)
      インディケータ
      現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
      PZ Divergence Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      インディケータ
      発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
      Elliott Wave Trend MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      4 (7)
      インディケータ
      Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
      Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
      TRADERWE FOREX SL
      インディケータ
      The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
      Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
      Yohana Parmi
      4.85 (61)
      インディケータ
      Current event:  https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif A. A2SR とは何ですか ?   * 先行テクニカル指標です (塗り直しなし、ラグなし)。 -- ガイダンス : -- https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- そして https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR には、サポート (需要) とレジスタンス (供給) のレベルを決定する特別な手法があります。 ネットで見かける通常の方法とは異なり、A2SR は実際の SR レベルを決定する独自のコンセプトを持っています。 元の手法はインターネットから取得されたものではなく、インターネット上で公開されたこともありません。 A2SR は、取引スタイルに応じて SR レベルを自動選択します。 時間枠を変更しても、SR レベルはその位置にとどまります。 実際のSRは、使用する時間枠から取得されるわけではないため. A2SR
      作者のその他のプロダクト
      Happy Lion
      Pui Yan Leung
      インディケータ
      Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
      Happy Jaguar
      Pui Yan Leung
      インディケータ
      Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
      Happy Devil
      Pui Yan Leung
      インディケータ
      Overview Happy Devil  is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically   Key Functions 1. Visual Legend Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing. Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements. White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%). Auto-Extend Right: All lines aut
      Happy Peacock
      Pui Yan Leung
      インディケータ
      Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
      Happy Koala
      Pui Yan Leung
      インディケータ
      Overview Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.   Key Functions Dual-Band BBI Calculation:  This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average. Dynamic Color Switching: The indicator
      フィルタ:
      レビューなし
      レビューに返信