Problem This Tool Solves

In the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, traders normally cannot execute trades manually. You are limited to observing how an automated Expert Advisor behaves, without the ability to place Buy or Sell orders yourself for manual strategy testing, price action practice, or discretionary analysis.

Algoyin MT5 Strategy Tester solves this limitation by allowing you to:

Execute trades directly inside the MT5 Strategy Tester

Open Buy and Sell positions using one-click buttons

Automatically apply predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade

Close all open positions instantly with a single action

Manually test and refine trading ideas in a controlled backtesting environment

Combine manual trade execution with built-in technical indicators for analysis and confirmation

Manual Trade Execution Features

· BUY button for instant Buy orders

· SELL button for instant Sell orders

· CLOSE button to close all open positions created by the EA

· Fixed lot size and automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement

· No need to manually drag levels or type prices

Core Trading Inputs Explained

LOT-SIZE

Defines the fixed trading volume used when executing Buy or Sell orders.

· Every trade opened uses the same lot size

· Helps maintain consistency during strategy testing

· Ideal for backtesting and practice sessions





2. SL PRICE INTERVAL

Controls the distance between entry price and Stop Loss.

· Defined as a price value, not points

· Automatically applied when a trade is opened

· Buy trades place SL below entry, Sell trades place SL above entry

3. TP PRICE INTERVAL

Controls the distance between entry price and Take Profit.

· Defined as a price value

· Automatically applied on trade execution

· Makes risk-to-reward testing simple and fast

Optional Indicators (Fully Configurable)

You can choose which indicators to display and modify their settings. All indicators are for visual analysis only and do not execute trades automatically.

Included Indicators

· Fast Moving Average

Short-term trend and momentum visualization

· Slow Moving Average

Higher-level trend direction confirmation

· RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Overbought and oversold market conditions

· ATR (Average True Range)

Market volatility measurement

· ADX (Average Directional Index)

Trend strength analysis

· Stochastic Oscillator

Momentum, reversals, and pullback detection

Each indicator can be:

· Enabled or disabled

· Customized (periods, methods, price types)

Ideal Use Cases

· Manual strategy testing in MT5 Strategy Tester

· Price action and discretionary trading practice

· Indicator-based strategy validation

· Learning and refining trade execution skills