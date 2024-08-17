TradeWatch EA

TradeWatch EA - Your Ultimate Trading Companion for MetaTrader 5

TradeWatch EA is a powerful tool designed to provide real-time insights and control over your trades, simplifying your trading process and improving risk management.

Key Features:

Visual Trades:

  • Displays stop-loss and take-profit levels directly on the chart for easy monitoring.
  • Visual representation helps in quick decision-making and better risk management.

Position Index:

  • Monitor specific positions by setting the position index number (the Index starts from 0 for the first position).
  • This feature is invaluable when handling multiple trades simultaneously.

Comprehensive Trade Overview:

  • View all your trades, including historical data, on a single chart.
  • Easy access to detailed trade information helps in analyzing past performance and planning future strategies.

Real-Time Profit and Loss Tracking:

  • Immediate feedback on the profit or loss of your trades.
  • Helps in making timely decisions to maximize gains and minimize losses.

User-Friendly Interface:

  • Simple and intuitive design makes TradeWatch EA accessible to traders of all experience levels.
  • Easy-to-use settings ensure quick setup and efficient operation.
  • Users are allowed to customize the EA with features such as:
    • Choosing a color for Losing Zone
    • Choosing a color for Winning Zone
    • Choosing a color for the line
    • Setting the POSITION INDEX (Index starts from 0)
    • Typing "yes" to show past history
    • Specifying the date range for historical data (Show history from this date to this date)

Why Choose TradeWatch EA? TradeWatch EA is more than just an Expert Advisor; it's a comprehensive trading assistant that enhances your MetaTrader 5 experience. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, TradeWatch EA offers essential features that streamline your trading process, improve risk management, and provide valuable insights into your trading performance.

Gain a competitive edge in the markets with TradeWatch EA. Simplify your trading, stay informed, and make better decisions.

Get TradeWatch EA today and take control of your trading!




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Oluwatosin Mary Babalola
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Oluwatosin Mary Babalola 2024.08.22 11:08 
 

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ALGOYIN LTD
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Reply from developer Israel Pelumi Abioye 2024.08.22 11:11
Thank you for your kind words. let me know if you have any suggestions for improvement.
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