TradeWatch EA - Your Ultimate Trading Companion for MetaTrader 5

TradeWatch EA is a powerful tool designed to provide real-time insights and control over your trades, simplifying your trading process and improving risk management.

Key Features:

Visual Trades:

Displays stop-loss and take-profit levels directly on the chart for easy monitoring.

Visual representation helps in quick decision-making and better risk management.

Position Index:

Monitor specific positions by setting the position index number (the Index starts from 0 for the first position).

This feature is invaluable when handling multiple trades simultaneously.

Comprehensive Trade Overview:

View all your trades, including historical data, on a single chart.

Easy access to detailed trade information helps in analyzing past performance and planning future strategies.

Real-Time Profit and Loss Tracking:

Immediate feedback on the profit or loss of your trades.

Helps in making timely decisions to maximize gains and minimize losses.

User-Friendly Interface:

Simple and intuitive design makes TradeWatch EA accessible to traders of all experience levels.

Easy-to-use settings ensure quick setup and efficient operation.

Users are allowed to customize the EA with features such as: Choosing a color for Losing Zone Choosing a color for Winning Zone Choosing a color for the line Setting the POSITION INDEX (Index starts from 0) Typing "yes" to show past history Specifying the date range for historical data (Show history from this date to this date)



Why Choose TradeWatch EA? TradeWatch EA is more than just an Expert Advisor; it's a comprehensive trading assistant that enhances your MetaTrader 5 experience. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, TradeWatch EA offers essential features that streamline your trading process, improve risk management, and provide valuable insights into your trading performance.

Gain a competitive edge in the markets with TradeWatch EA. Simplify your trading, stay informed, and make better decisions.

Get TradeWatch EA today and take control of your trading!











