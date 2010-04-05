Gold Vanta
- Experts
- Pratham Jatin Barot
- Version: 1.81
- Activations: 5
Gold Vanta – High-Frequency Gold Trading Bot
Gold Vanta is a high-risk, high–profit-targeting HFT (High-Frequency Trading) bot specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It operates using advanced, personalized strategy generation, designed to extract consistent market opportunities while maintaining controlled risk parameters.
On Request, a Ongoing Demo Account is available for reference of work of the Bot
Transparency & Authenticity Notice
🚨 THIS IS THE ONLY PLATFORM WHERE GOLD VANTA IS SOLD.
I do NOT:
-
Offer collaborations
-
Use affiliates or referral sellers
-
Authorize third-party distributions
❗ If you find this bot listed anywhere else, it is a SCAM.
Any external listings, resellers, or claims of partnership are unauthorized and fraudulent.
Key Performance & Risk Structure
-
Daily Target: Generates 1–2% of total capital per day under optimal market conditions
-
Maximum Risk Exposure: Strictly capped at 20% total account risk
-
Maximum Drawdown: Always maintained under 5%
-
Capital Protection: Integrated recovery strategy to handle uncertain and volatile market movements, significantly improving reliability and safety compared to conventional high-risk systems
Capital & Account Requirements
-
Minimum Required Capital: 100,000
-
Supported on Cent or Standard accounts
Important Configuration Notice
⚠️ Results are NOT universal.
All performance metrics and outcomes are only achievable using MY PERSONALIZED SETTINGS.
These settings will be provided after purchase and must be applied correctly for the bot to function as intended.