Gold Vanta – High-Frequency Gold Trading Bot

Gold Vanta is a high-risk, high–profit-targeting HFT (High-Frequency Trading) bot specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It operates using advanced, personalized strategy generation, designed to extract consistent market opportunities while maintaining controlled risk parameters.

On Request, a Ongoing Demo Account is available for reference of work of the Bot

Transparency & Authenticity Notice

🚨 THIS IS THE ONLY PLATFORM WHERE GOLD VANTA IS SOLD.

I do NOT:

Offer collaborations

Use affiliates or referral sellers

Authorize third-party distributions

❗ If you find this bot listed anywhere else, it is a SCAM.

Any external listings, resellers, or claims of partnership are unauthorized and fraudulent.

Key Performance & Risk Structure

Daily Target: Generates 1–2% of total capital per day under optimal market conditions

Maximum Risk Exposure: Strictly capped at 20% total account risk

Maximum Drawdown: Always maintained under 5%

Capital Protection: Integrated recovery strategy to handle uncertain and volatile market movements, significantly improving reliability and safety compared to conventional high-risk systems

Capital & Account Requirements

Minimum Required Capital: 100,000

Supported on Cent or Standard accounts

Important Configuration Notice

⚠️ Results are NOT universal.

All performance metrics and outcomes are only achievable using MY PERSONALIZED SETTINGS.

These settings will be provided after purchase and must be applied correctly for the bot to function as intended.