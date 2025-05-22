The HFT Gold Scalper EA is an advanced automated trading system designed for high-frequency trading in the gold market (XAUUSD). It utilizes a precision-driven algorithm to execute trades efficiently, focusing on short-term price movements.

The Backtested Data of the first Five Month of 2025 is here :- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xAhGWZN93wYGPws-UNt9a3JhVyXJ0TDL/view?usp=sharing, Checkout and take your best decision to invest in this HFT Bot!

Dear Valued Customers,

I, Pratham Barot, the owner and developer of God Gold HFT scalper, want to alert you that fake versions of my EA are being posted on various pages. To protect your precious funds and ensure a secure experience, please avoid these counterfeit products. Always purchase and use our genuine platform through Please avoid platforms like YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET etc, which sell fake bots using our name. These are scams that could waste your money. Only buy from our official platform to stay safe.

Thank you for your trust and support.

Best regards,

Pratham Barot



The Below is my Telegram handle Text me if you need the best settings for the bot, for the sake of passing validation test it is made very low risk to reward Bot, So for better reward and less risk settings Connect me on this handle

Features:

Only for Gold Pairs

High-Speed Execution – Optimized for rapid order placement in volatile market conditions.

– Optimized for rapid order placement in volatile market conditions. Advanced Scalping Strategy – Analyzes price fluctuations and executes trades accordingly.

– Analyzes price fluctuations and executes trades accordingly. Risk Management Tools – Includes adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop settings.

– Includes adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop settings. Adaptive Trading Logic – Responds to market conditions dynamically for optimal trade execution.

– Responds to market conditions dynamically for optimal trade execution. MetaTrader 5 Compatibility – Seamlessly integrates with MT5 for easy deployment and monitoring.

– Seamlessly integrates with MT5 for easy deployment and monitoring. Optimized for Low Latency – Best suited for environments with minimal slippage and tight spreads.

Requirement for the Result

Minimum Balance for the bot is 3000$.

Raw Spreads from 0 to max 3.

Good Internet is Must





This EA is designed for traders seeking an automated approach to scalping gold, leveraging speed and efficiency to capitalize on market opportunities.