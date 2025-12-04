Introduction

Golden Breakout Rider uses a highly efficient algorithm to identify stable price ranges and rapid market movements, then places pending orders to trade gold (XAUUSD).

No AI, no grid, no martingale, and no risky or opaque trading strategies.

Golden Breakout Rider was originally intended to be named Free Rider, but the validation failed due to restricted words. The meaning of Free Rider was that this EA takes advantage of stable and fast-moving prices, like hitchhiking on the market, to generate profits.

Free Rider (Golden Breakout Rider) is not free, but also not expensive, currently priced at $32

Recommended Settings