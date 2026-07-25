WallGrid Pro

5

WallGrid EA — Grid-Based Scalping System

WallGrid EA is a grid-based scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured execution, controlled exposure, and disciplined profit management. The system is optimized for short-term range market conditions and focuses on fast trade closures using micro price movements.

Code2Profit EA Channel | Guide View my MQL5 profile
Trading Style Scalping Grid
Market Condition Range / Sideways Market
Execution Logic Grid-based position management without fixed stop loss
Supported Instruments Forex Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD
Forex Minors & Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDUSD
Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 (broker dependent)
Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (broker dependent)

Strategy Overview

WallGrid EA operates using a structured grid logic where positions are opened and managed within a defined price range. Trades are typically closed quickly, often within small price fluctuations, allowing the system to adapt dynamically to short-term market behavior.

The EA does not rely on fixed stop-loss levels. Instead, positions are managed through grid spacing, position aggregation, and session-level profit and loss control.

Important Information About Backtesting

Due to the nature of scalping grid strategies — including fast trade closures, micro price targets, and sensitivity to spread and execution speed — strategy tester results may appear weaker or inconsistent.

This behavior is expected and does not accurately reflect real market execution, where live liquidity, broker conditions, and real-time tick data play a significant role.

Backtest Behavior May appear unstable or limited
Real Market Execution Designed to react to live price behavior and execution conditions

Trading Philosophy

WallGrid EA follows a realistic trading mindset. There is no such thing as risk-free trading. The system is designed for traders who understand exposure, discipline, and controlled execution rather than aggressive speculation.

Risk Approach Controlled exposure, no fixed stop loss
Trader Type Risk-aware traders
Trading Logic Structured grid with session-based management

Golden Rule — Capital Protection

Once a predefined profit amount is reached, it is strongly recommended to withdraw profits.

Keeping all funds inside the trading account increases exposure to market uncertainty. Regular profit withdrawal is a key part of long-term capital protection when using grid-based systems.

Recommended Usage

  • Use during clear range market conditions
  • Optimal range duration: 1–2 hours
  • Do not force trading during strong directional trends
  • It is acceptable to stop and restart the EA multiple times within a session
  • Short trading sessions help reduce exposure to unpredictable market behavior
Recommended Broker Exness
Account Type Unlimited (H1)
Recommended Leverage 1:500-1000 or Unlimited
Minimum Balance $300-10K cent
Symbols All supported symbols (instrument behavior depends on broker conditions)

Final Notes

WallGrid EA is not a fully passive or guaranteed system. It is a professional trading tool intended for users who understand market structure, timing, and capital management. Proper usage and disciplined risk control are essential.

Reviews 2
raydoj
19
raydoj 2026.08.01 07:12 
 

Er funktioniert super ich bin sehr gespannt was noch kommen wird :)

vincentvdwolf
47
vincentvdwolf 2026.07.26 19:46 
 

Have been testing the former version on demo accounts for 2 weeks now, impressed with the results. Using proper risk management, a great tool! Developer is very quick in responses and very helpfull. I'm curious for the next week, thanks!

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raydoj
19
raydoj 2026.08.01 07:12 
 

Er funktioniert super ich bin sehr gespannt was noch kommen wird :)

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.08.04 20:50
Thanks you
vincentvdwolf
47
vincentvdwolf 2026.07.26 19:46 
 

Have been testing the former version on demo accounts for 2 weeks now, impressed with the results. Using proper risk management, a great tool! Developer is very quick in responses and very helpfull. I'm curious for the next week, thanks!

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4678
Reply from developer Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2026.08.04 20:51
Thanks you
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