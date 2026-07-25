WallGrid Pro
- Experts
-
Sarvarbek AbduvoxobovDeveloper Overview
Developer of MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors focused on risk control, stable execution, and broker compatibility.
Institutional-style logic with transparent, rule-based trade management.
The Best Indicators
Murrey Math Classic
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 20
WallGrid EA — Grid-Based Scalping System
WallGrid EA is a grid-based scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured execution, controlled exposure, and disciplined profit management. The system is optimized for short-term range market conditions and focuses on fast trade closures using micro price movements.
|Code2Profit EA Channel | Guide
|View my MQL5 profile
|Trading Style
|Scalping Grid
|Market Condition
|Range / Sideways Market
|Execution Logic
|Grid-based position management without fixed stop loss
|Supported Instruments
|Forex Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD
Forex Minors & Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDUSD
Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 (broker dependent)
Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (broker dependent)
Strategy Overview
WallGrid EA operates using a structured grid logic where positions are opened and managed within a defined price range. Trades are typically closed quickly, often within small price fluctuations, allowing the system to adapt dynamically to short-term market behavior.
The EA does not rely on fixed stop-loss levels. Instead, positions are managed through grid spacing, position aggregation, and session-level profit and loss control.
Important Information About Backtesting
Due to the nature of scalping grid strategies — including fast trade closures, micro price targets, and sensitivity to spread and execution speed — strategy tester results may appear weaker or inconsistent.
This behavior is expected and does not accurately reflect real market execution, where live liquidity, broker conditions, and real-time tick data play a significant role.
|Backtest Behavior
|May appear unstable or limited
|Real Market Execution
|Designed to react to live price behavior and execution conditions
Trading Philosophy
WallGrid EA follows a realistic trading mindset. There is no such thing as risk-free trading. The system is designed for traders who understand exposure, discipline, and controlled execution rather than aggressive speculation.
|Risk Approach
|Controlled exposure, no fixed stop loss
|Trader Type
|Risk-aware traders
|Trading Logic
|Structured grid with session-based management
Golden Rule — Capital Protection
|Once a predefined profit amount is reached, it is strongly recommended to withdraw profits.
Keeping all funds inside the trading account increases exposure to market uncertainty. Regular profit withdrawal is a key part of long-term capital protection when using grid-based systems.
Recommended Usage
- Use during clear range market conditions
- Optimal range duration: 1–2 hours
- Do not force trading during strong directional trends
- It is acceptable to stop and restart the EA multiple times within a session
- Short trading sessions help reduce exposure to unpredictable market behavior
|Recommended Broker
|Exness
|Account Type
|Unlimited (H1)
|Recommended Leverage
|1:500-1000 or Unlimited
|Minimum Balance
|$300-10K cent
|Symbols
|All supported symbols (instrument behavior depends on broker conditions)
Final Notes
WallGrid EA is not a fully passive or guaranteed system. It is a professional trading tool intended for users who understand market structure, timing, and capital management. Proper usage and disciplined risk control are essential.
Er funktioniert super ich bin sehr gespannt was noch kommen wird :)