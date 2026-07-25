WallGrid Pro

WallGrid EA — Grid-Based Scalping System

WallGrid EA is a grid-based scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured execution, controlled exposure, and disciplined profit management. The system is optimized for short-term range market conditions and focuses on fast trade closures using micro price movements.

Trading Style Scalping Grid Market Condition Range / Sideways Market Execution Logic Grid-based position management without fixed stop loss Supported Instruments Forex Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD

Forex Minors & Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDUSD

Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 (broker dependent)

Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (broker dependent)

Strategy Overview

WallGrid EA operates using a structured grid logic where positions are opened and managed within a defined price range. Trades are typically closed quickly, often within small price fluctuations, allowing the system to adapt dynamically to short-term market behavior.

The EA does not rely on fixed stop-loss levels. Instead, positions are managed through grid spacing, position aggregation, and session-level profit and loss control.

Important Information About Backtesting

Due to the nature of scalping grid strategies — including fast trade closures, micro price targets, and sensitivity to spread and execution speed — strategy tester results may appear weaker or inconsistent.

This behavior is expected and does not accurately reflect real market execution, where live liquidity, broker conditions, and real-time tick data play a significant role.

Backtest Behavior May appear unstable or limited Real Market Execution Designed to react to live price behavior and execution conditions

Trading Philosophy

WallGrid EA follows a realistic trading mindset. There is no such thing as risk-free trading. The system is designed for traders who understand exposure, discipline, and controlled execution rather than aggressive speculation.

Risk Approach Controlled exposure, no fixed stop loss Trader Type Risk-aware traders Trading Logic Structured grid with session-based management

Golden Rule — Capital Protection

Once a predefined profit amount is reached, it is strongly recommended to withdraw profits.



Keeping all funds inside the trading account increases exposure to market uncertainty. Regular profit withdrawal is a key part of long-term capital protection when using grid-based systems.

Recommended Usage

Use during clear range market conditions

Optimal range duration: 1–2 hours

Do not force trading during strong directional trends

It is acceptable to stop and restart the EA multiple times within a session

Short trading sessions help reduce exposure to unpredictable market behavior

Recommended Broker Exness Account Type Unlimited (H1) Recommended Leverage 1:500-1000 or Unlimited Minimum Balance $300-10K cent Symbols All supported symbols (instrument behavior depends on broker conditions)



Final Notes

WallGrid EA is not a fully passive or guaranteed system. It is a professional trading tool intended for users who understand market structure, timing, and capital management. Proper usage and disciplined risk control are essential.