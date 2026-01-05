Trend Ripper Oscillator is an advanced momentum and trend-pressure indicator designed to expose powerful market moves at their earliest stage. It combines Power Momentum and Echo Reaction logic to measure the real-time battle between bullish force and bearish pressure. The result is a dynamic oscillator that highlights trend acceleration, exhaustion, and decisive reversals with exceptional clarity.

The indicator automatically adapts its sensitivity to the traded symbol (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Commodities), ensuring consistent behavior across different markets and price scales. Visual feedback is delivered through clean histograms and optional signal lines, while smart alerts notify traders when high-probability momentum shifts occur.

How to Use

The oscillator is plotted in a separate window.

BullRush (Gold Histogram): Appears when bullish power dominates. Increasing histogram size signals strengthening upward momentum and trend continuation potential.

BearCrush (Red Histogram): Appears when bearish pressure takes control. Expanding bars indicate accelerating downside momentum.

PowerLine & EchoLine (Optional): When enabled, these lines reveal momentum crossovers that often precede strong market moves.

Trading Logic

Buy Setup: BullRush histogram appears or expands above zero, ideally after a PowerLine crossing above the EchoLine.

Sell Setup: BearCrush histogram appears or expands below zero, ideally after a PowerLine crossing below the EchoLine.

Confirmation: Best results are achieved when signals align with the higher-timeframe trend or key support/resistance zones.

Alerts

Built-in alerts trigger only when momentum exceeds a dynamic threshold, filtering weak signals and focusing on high-impact moves.

Trend Ripper Oscillator is ideal for scalping, intraday trading, and trend-following strategies where timing and momentum clarity are critical.