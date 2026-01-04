Macd Ribbon PRO
- Indicators
- Ali Gokalp
- Version: 18.4
- Activations: 5
"MACD Ribbon Dynamic PRO: Transform Volatility into Trend"
Short Description:
"Don't rely on a single line. See the depth of the market. A new generation trend follower optimized for Bitcoin, Gold, and Forex, free from spread errors."
Product Details:
🚀 Why MACD Ribbon Dynamic?
Standard indicators produce false signals in high-volatility assets like Bitcoin or Gold.
MACD Ribbon Dynamic uses a multi-layered algorithm to filter out market noise.
🔥 Key Features:
Multi-Layer Analysis: See the true strength of the trend with 50+ dynamic analysis lines instead of a single signal.
Crypto Friendly (High Value Fix): A special algorithm that works without mathematical errors even on assets like BTCUSD at the $100,000 level.
No-Spread Technology: Clean calculation focused on closing price, unaffected by spread widening.
The Power of the Trend: Enter the trend when the bands widen, take profit when they narrow.
📊 Which Pairs Does it Work Best With? Specifically tested for assets with high volatility and trend structure:
Crypto: BTCUSD (Excellent Compatibility)
Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), Brent Oil
Forex: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY
🔔 Smart Alert System: Receive instant mobile notifications and audible alerts when momentum changes direction. No need to wait in front of the screen.