PATO Matrix (Candle Hunter) - Professional Price Analyzer with 5 Timeframes





Short Description: Get a snapshot of the market in a single window! See trend strength in 5 different timeframes simultaneously.

Special Price Action algorithm for BTC, Gold, and Forex pairs.

Detailed Description: Ordinary indicators are slow. PATO Matrix Pro uses a special Price Action Thrust algorithm that analyzes the "Bull and Bear" battle within candlesticks.

Allows you to see both short-term (Scalp) and medium-term trends at a glance.





Key Features:





5 in 1 (default): Overlays M5, M10, M20, M30, and H1 charts in a single window. Eliminates screen clutter.

Smart Algorithm: Calculates body and wick ratios to find true momentum. Protects against traps.

Volatility Friendly: Automatic scaling prevents chart distortion even during sudden price movements.

Multiple Uses: By changing the default period setting, you can see the trend over longer periods. It offers a visual feast.

Best Working Pairs: This algorithm is specifically optimized for trending and volatile assets:





🪙 Crypto: BTCUSD (Bitcoin), etc...

🏆 Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), Silver, Brent Oil, etc...

💱 Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.





How to Use?





Strong Trend: When all lines turn the same color (e.g., Blue), it means the market is strongly flowing in one direction. This is the safest moment to enter a trade.

Correction Opportunities: When the thick line (H1) is pointing upwards and the thin lines (M5-M10) are turning downwards, this is a "Buy Dip" opportunity.



How it Works? (Logic): This indicator doesn't just look at the closing price. It analyzes the "battle" within each candle:

Body Strength: Takes the difference between the Opening and Closing (determines the direction).

Wick Battles: (Close - Low) represents the strength of the bulls, (High - Close) represents the strength of the bears.

Matrix Structure: It performs this calculation simultaneously from M5 to H1 (or 5 selected periods), not just in a single timeframe, and overlays them all in a single window.

Suggestion: You should add a warning to the description: "Wait for the candle in the relevant timeframe to close for the signal to be confirmed." This is not a bug, it's the nature of MTF.

Get one of the most advanced Price Action oscillators in MQL5 now.