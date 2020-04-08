Dual Force Pullback Signal Pro

Website Description

Identify high-probability Buy setups with the Dual-Force Pullback Signal Pro indicator. This powerful tool generates a strong "Buy" signal only when a constructive MACD pullback is confirmed on two different MACD settings (Slow and Fast) and the RSI is above 50, indicating bullish momentum and confirmation. The signals are delivered via sound, pop-up alerts, and push notifications, ensuring you never miss a confirmed entry. It's specifically designed for the M5 timeframe for scalpers and day traders.

Key Features:

    • Triple Confirmation Logic: Combines MACD Slow Pullback, MACD Fast Pullback, and RSI > 50 for robust signals.
    • Focus on M5: Dedicated M5 timeframe analysis for precision day trading.
    • Comprehensive Alerts: Supports on-screen alerts, push notifications, and customizable sound files.
    • Visual Entry Marker: Draws a horizontal line and text label on the chart at the exact entry price.

