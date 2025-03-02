NasdaqRsiPullbackWithSp500

Purpose / Strategy



This Expert Advisor implements an RSI pullback approach for the Nasdaq (USTEC) and uses the correlation to the S&P 500 (US500) as a market filter. The aim is to trade pullbacks in existing trends and avoid sideways phases or adverse market conditions.



Signal logic (simplified)



Trend bias (USTEC): Determination of the trend direction (e.g. via EMA or price structure)



RSI pullback: Entry after overextension (RSI returns from overbought/oversold)



Correlation filter: Trade only if US500 confirms the same direction



Entry: Market order at new candle



SL / TP: ATR-based stop loss, take profit via fixed risk/reward ratio or ATR multiplier



Risk management & execution



Volume control: Fixed lot or risk-based (% of equity), optionally with MaxLot limit



Broker compatibility: automatic selection of permitted filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN), stop level security and volume step normalisation



New bar only: signals are only checked at candle close



Time & portfolio control



Optional session filter (server time)



Support for portfolio and risk gates via global variables (e.g. MASTER_RISK_STATUS)



Note:

The EA is completely rule-based and does not contain any profit or performance promises. Backtesting and demo trading prior to live use are recommended.