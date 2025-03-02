NasdaqRsiPullbackWithSp500
- Experts
- Claus Nordhausen
- Version: 1.4
Purpose / Strategy
This Expert Advisor implements an RSI pullback approach for the Nasdaq (USTEC) and uses the correlation to the S&P 500 (US500) as a market filter. The aim is to trade pullbacks in existing trends and avoid sideways phases or adverse market conditions.
Signal logic (simplified)
Trend bias (USTEC): Determination of the trend direction (e.g. via EMA or price structure)
RSI pullback: Entry after overextension (RSI returns from overbought/oversold)
Correlation filter: Trade only if US500 confirms the same direction
Entry: Market order at new candle
SL / TP: ATR-based stop loss, take profit via fixed risk/reward ratio or ATR multiplier
Risk management & execution
Volume control: Fixed lot or risk-based (% of equity), optionally with MaxLot limit
Broker compatibility: automatic selection of permitted filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN), stop level security and volume step normalisation
New bar only: signals are only checked at candle close
Time & portfolio control
Optional session filter (server time)
Support for portfolio and risk gates via global variables (e.g. MASTER_RISK_STATUS)
Note:
The EA is completely rule-based and does not contain any profit or performance promises. Backtesting and demo trading prior to live use are recommended.
