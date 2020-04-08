SMC Trend Indicator for MT5

Product setting:

Candles count: a parameter to count the candles on the chart.

Timeframe: You can have this concept in multiple timeframes

Swing: With this parameter, you can choose when this indicator finds the swings. (very basic and essential. Choose different numbers to see how it works.)

Product Introduction

This indicator is built around the core principles of the Smart Money Concept (SMC) and is designed to help traders clearly understand market structure in real time. By focusing on trend direction, Break of Structure (BOS), and Change of Character (CHOCH), this tool provides a clean and objective view of how price behaves and how market bias shifts.

The indicator automatically identifies bullish and bearish trends based on structural highs and lows, allowing traders to recognize whether the market is in continuation or transition. BOS highlights moments when price confirms trend continuation, while CHOCH marks potential trend reversals or early shifts in market sentiment. These signals help traders align their entries with institutional price behavior rather than relying on lagging indicators.

This tool is suitable for multiple markets and timeframes and can be used for both discretionary trading and systematic back testing. Because it is structure-based, it integrates well with other Smart Money tools such as liquidity concepts, order blocks, and key support and resistance levels.

The indicator is currently free to use, giving traders the opportunity to download it, test it on historical data, and evaluate its performance within their own trading strategy. Whether you are new to Smart Money concepts or already experienced, this indicator offers a solid foundation for understanding price action and improving market analysis.


