Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT5

Introduction:

The Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4 is designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It displays three different market levels, helping traders identify critical price zones and pinpoint the most optimal entry and exit points for their chosen symbols.


Our Team Services:

If you are want to see our products click the link:

If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link:


Category:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Indicator

Level: Intermediate Trader

Timeframe: 1-minute - 5-minute - 15-minute - 30-minute - 1-hour - 4 hour - Daily - Weekly


Settings:

Within the settings panel, you can:

  • Select the number of recent candles to be analyzed.

  • View buffers for each level for deeper analysis.

  • Fully customize line color, style, and thickness to fit your personal trading chart setup.


What This Indicator Does
The indicator maps zigzag price movements, with each level calculated based on the previous one:

  • Level 3 delivers the highest trading confidence.

  • The plotted points frequently align with important liquidity zones, making them valuable for market structure analysis.

  • Uses all 6 buffers to show both high and low points for each of the 3 levels — these buffer values can also be used in other custom indicators or Expert Advisors.

By adding this tool to your chart, you can clearly visualize price action, track historical swings, and uncover hidden structure in the market.


Conclusion
With the Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4, you can quickly detect optimal market turning points and, based on your short- or medium-term strategy, retrieve past key movement levels .
This indicator is a must-have tool for traders seeking clarity, precision, and adaptability in their technical analysis.


