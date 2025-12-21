BLao Trading Assistant

B'LAO Trading Tool - Professional Order Execution & Management Tool

Welcome to B'LAO Trading Tool– the ultimate trading assistant designed to make your execution intuitive, precise, and lightning-fast.





🌟 Featured: Smart Risk & Position Sizing

Visual Risk Calculation: Determine your trade size instantly by using the Crosshair tool.





Dynamic Volume Scaling: Simply select your entry and drag to your desired Stop Loss level; the tool automatically calculates the exact Volume (Lot size) based on your pre-defined maximum risk.

Precision Planning: No more manual math or external calculators; plan your risk directly on the chart before entering.





Key Features:

Precision Trade Execution:

One-Click Trading: Instant BUY/SELL buttons for immediate market entry.

Pending Order Support: Dedicated buttons for Buy Limit and Sell Limit to capture strategic pullbacks.





Advanced Protection & Automation:

Break-even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to the entry point to secure your capital.

Auto TP/SL Mode: Toggle automated Take Profit and Stop Loss assignment for every new position.

Merge TP/SL: Synchronize exit levels across multiple open trades for unified management.





Bulk Operations & Efficiency:

Take Profit All / Stop Loss All: Close or modify all positions instantly with a single click.

Grid Order: Deploy grid strategies efficiently to manage market volatility.

Delete Order / Clear Input: Quickly dọn dẹp pending orders or reset input fields to maintain a clean workspace.





Real-Time Dashboard & Analytics:

The B'LAO panel provides a comprehensive overview of your current exposure:

Live P/L Tracking: Monitor Profit and Loss in real-time USD.

Exposure Metrics: View Total Lots and your Average Price for all open positions.

Account Sync: Integrated Magic Number tracking to ensure the tool manages only the specific trades you intend.





Why choose B'LAO? Designed with a focus on ergonomics and speed, the B'LAO interface uses high-contrast visual cues to reduce cognitive load. It empowers you to act on market opportunities with confidence, eliminating manual errors and enhancing your risk management discipline.