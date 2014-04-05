Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro MT5


Setting

Squeeze Momentum Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune it for any market condition.

  • BB Length (Bollinger Bands Length): Adjusts the period used to calculate Bollinger Bands, helping you identify market squeezes with precision.

  • BB Multi Factor (Bollinger Bands Multiplier): Controls the width of the Bollinger Bands, perfect for detecting high- and low-volatility zones.

  • KC Length (Keltner Channels Length): Sets the lookback period for Keltner Channels, ensuring accurate squeeze signals on any timeframe.

  • KC Multi Factor (Keltner Channels Multiplier): Changes the width of the Keltner Channels to refine breakout detection.

  • Use of True Range: Switch between standard Average True Range (ATR) or price range for Keltner Channel calculation to match your strategy.


How to Use

Follow these steps for maximum results:

  1. Look for green momentum bars after a squeeze and a big red momentum → Buy Signal

  2. Look for red momentum bars after a squeeze and a big green momentum → Sell Signal

  3. Combine with price action or support/resistance levels for higher accuracy

Pro Tip: Use Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro with a trend filter (e.g., Moving Average, SMC or Price Action) to eliminate false signals and increase win rate.


Why Traders Love It

Detects breakouts early before the crowd
100% MT4-compatible and non-repaint
Works on all timeframes and markets
Helps you enter and exit trades with confidence
Most boosted indicator on TradingView – trusted by thousands of traders worldwide



More from author
Swing and liquidity sweep finder
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Swing and Liquidity Sweep Finder is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect swing points and liquidity sweeps on your chart. It helps traders identify where the market is likely to grab liquidity before reversing, showing both internal and external liquidity zones with high accuracy. This indicator is ideal for ICT and Smart Money Concept traders who rely on swing structure and liquidity manipulation for their entries and exits. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products cl
Smart Magic Trend Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Link To Our Products: LINK Smart Trend Magic Indicator for MT5 This indicator is one of the leading indicators on the MQL5 marketplace. This indicator predicts trend change. This indicator uses the CCI indicator and the ATR indicator. The calculation of this indicator begins with calculating the true range of each candle, after that it calculates the average true range (ATR). This indicator will calculate a lower band and a higher band.  The lower band is low - multiplier * ATR, and the higher
FREE
News Dashboard Filter Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Please Check All Of Our Products: LINK News Filter Dashboard – Economic Calendar Indicator for MT5 The News Filter Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator designed to help traders monitor economic news events directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart . This indicator provides a visual news dashboard that displays the latest and upcoming economic news for 8 major currencies , allowing traders to stay informed and manage risk during volatile market conditions. The dashboard clearly shows the event name,
FREE
Basic OrderBlock Support Resistance Zones SMC MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Introduction The   Order Block Support & Resistance Zones SMC Indicator   is a   powerful trading tool   designed to detect   order blocks   effectively. This indicator displays both   support   and   resistance order blocks , calculated based on   zigzag levels . We have   three zigzag levels , each calculated based on the previous one. In the   Basic version , you get access to   Level 1   and   Level 2   blocks only. Order blocks represent   key price levels   where the market is likely to  
FREE
Basic Smart Breaker Block Zones SMC Indicator MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Basic Smart Breaker Block Zones SMC Indicator Introduction: Breaker blocks are   order blocks   that have been   broken once by the market . When the price   returns  to these zones, they often trigger a   strong reaction . In technical terms,   resistance blocks   become   support zones  after a breakout, and   support blocks   turn into   resistance zones  once broken. Understanding breaker blocks is extremely valuable for identifying   high-probability trading opportunities , including both
FREE
Ultimate World Clock
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Every Trader trades in a market zone. If you are not living in the time zone you are trading, you need a clock to show you what time it is in your favorite time zone, and it should be small at the same time to not interrupt your trading process.  In this small indicator, you have access to 3 major clocks around the world, and you can easily look at them. We have some other products that I am sure will help you with your trading career. Please have a look at the link: LINK our all-in-one trading
FREE
Smart FVG and iFVG Zones Indicator MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Click the link to view our products: LINK Click the link to view my best tool: LINK Description: Smart FVG & iFVG Zones Indicator MT5 accurately detects Fair Value Gaps and Inverse Fair Value Gaps based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically plots imbalance zones to reveal liquidity voids , mitigation areas , and institutional trading levels . Designed for professional traders, this tool helps you identify premium and discount zones with real-time updates. The indicator supports both bu
FREE
Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Introduction: The Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4 is designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It displays three different market levels, helping traders identify critical price zones and pinpoint the most optimal entry and exit points for their chosen symbols. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK Category: Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Indicator Level: Interme
FREE
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – Your Technical Compass in the Market Unlock powerful levels of market structure with our Pivot Points Indicator – a classic tool enhanced for modern trading! Designed for MetaTrader5, this indicator automatically calculates and displays daily, weekly, or monthly pivot levels along with key support and resistance zones. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, pivot levels help you identify potential reversal points , entry zones , and take-profit targets wi
FREE
Trade Ratio Calculator MT5 Smart Position Planner
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Utilities
ATTENTION ! Utilities do not have a good functionality on backtest mode. For Having a Demo Trial, message me from message box and receive 3 days trial. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link:   LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link:   LINK Instant on-chart stop & target levels, from 1:1 up to 1:6. Trade Ratio Lines MT5 draws an open stop line and objective lines (take-profit) at fixed R-multiples relative to your entry
TradeX Manager All In One
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Utilities
=== Attention ===== before stating to use this project please watch the video. this is the first step of all-in-one project which will be updated day by day. This version (1.01) will be for Trade - Entry. you can have Market and pending orders - lot size - take profit and stop loss. Take profit and stop loss have 4 different type which is point - money - percent - price and we have RR for take profit.  You can calculate lot size based on points and money. you can have visual stoploss and takepr
CandleStick Patterns TradeX MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Link to our products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alireza.saeedian/seller TradeX candlestick indicator is one of the leading indicators in the market. you can show/hide any pattern with one click or you can change the setting from setting tab. If you don't have any information about candle stick pattern you can watch it from my YouTube channel. This indicator will be updated day by day.
SMC Trend Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Check our selling page: LINK Our Best Product: LINK Product setting: Candles count: a parameter to count the candles on the chart. Timeframe: You can have this concept in multiple timeframes Swing: With this parameter, you can choose when this indicator finds the swings. (very basic and essential. Choose different numbers to see how it works.) Product Introduction This indicator is built around the core principles of the Smart Money Concept (SMC) and is designed to help traders clearly unders
Premium Discount SMC Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Link to our best products: LINK Link to our Trading Dashboard: LINK !!!!!!! Attention, you can find premium discounts by clicking on arrows!!!!!! Setting of this indicator candles mode: Show zones from the beginning Swing number for highs and lows Show background color Color of Premium Color of Discount show level 0% line show level 25% line show level 50% line show level 75% line show level 100% line The Premium and Discount concept is a core principle of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) used to i
Moving Average Ribbon TadeX
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Check all of our products: LINK Check our best product:   LINK Setting of this Indicator: ** You can choose the indicator width and color from the colors tab 1. Show Moving Average: You can hide any of the moving averages if you want 2. Period Moving Average: The period for the moving average 3. Mode Moving Average: The mode, which can be a simple moving average, exponential, or smoothed Moving Average Trend Indicator for MQL5 is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify trend
ICT Unicorn Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
In this indicator, you can see unicorns on the chart. Unicorn is one of the most potent levels in the market, combining a breaker block and an FVG. The Unicorn Indicator identifies ultra-high-probability trading levels by combining Breaker Block structure with Fair Value Gap (FVG) imbalance. These Unicorn levels represent institutional price zones where liquidity, imbalance, and market structure align. The strength of each level increases significantly when price returns after an FVG has already
