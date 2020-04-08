Trend Strategy Pro System MT5

Trend Strategy Pro is a non-repainting, non-backpainting indicator designed to identify high-probability trend reversal and divergence signals across all market conditions. Perfect for traders seeking precise entry points with professional-grade analysis!

Join the channel to stay updated with exclusive information and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor

This indicator will be updated weekly, adding new strategies and refining existing ones.


This professional indicator combines two powerful trading strategies in one tool, providing you with clear visual signals and comprehensive market analysis through an integrated information panel.


How does it work? Very simple:

  • Red arrows indicate sell signals.
  • Blue arrows indicate buy signals.


Two Powerful Strategies in One Indicator

Strategy 1: Trend Reversal

This strategy identifies potential trend reversals using Williams Percent Range (WPR) and advanced pattern recognition. It detects when market momentum shifts, signaling optimal entry points for counter-trend trades or trend continuation after pullbacks.


Strategy 2: Divergence Strategy

This strategy detects classic divergence patterns between price action and MACD indicator using linear regression analysis. Divergence signals often precede significant price movements, making this strategy ideal for catching major trend changes early.


Professional Information Panel

The indicator includes a comprehensive information panel displaying:

  • Current strategy in use
  • Symbol and timeframe
  • Real-time spread calculation
  • Market trend analysis (Bullish/Bearish) based on RSI
  • Last signal type (Buy/Sell)
  • Current time


Advanced Alert System

Never miss a trading opportunity with the integrated alert system:

  • Sound alerts for immediate notification
  • Email alerts for detailed signal information
  • Push notifications to your mobile device
  • Configurable alert frequency

All alerts are synchronized with signal generation and only trigger when a bar closes with a valid signal, preventing false notifications.


Does it repaint or backpaint?

One of the most important questions with arrow-style indicators is whether it repaints or backpaints. In the case of Trend Strategy Pro, the answer is clear:


This indicator DOES NOT repaint

This means signals do not disappear or shift position after being displayed on the chart. Each arrow is based on fully closed candles, so it doesn't recalculate or get deleted.

  • It does not use the current candle (i == 0) to generate signals
  • It only uses closed data (i >= 1)
  • Once an arrow is drawn, it stays there permanently


It also does NOT backpaint

Backpainting is when an indicator "fakes the past" by showing historical signals that never actually appeared live.

Trend Strategy Pro processes all history consistently and does NOT add fake past signals.

  • Past signals are real, given at the actual moment
  • No arrows are retroactively inserted
  • What you see in history reflects what really would have happened in a live trade


How to verify this?

  1. Use MT5's visual strategy tester
  2. Move candle by candle and check that:
    • Arrows appear only at the candle's close
    • They never disappear or move around
    • No old signals appear when a new one is drawn


Conclusion


Technical Requirement Status
Does it repaint signals? No
Does it backpaint? No
Does it use future data? No
Based on closed candles? Yes
Ideal for real trading? Absolutely


Trend Strategy Pro is built with transparency and precision. What you see is what you actually get — no surprises.


Recommended Settings

Trend Strategy Pro can be used on ALL timeframes, but optimal performance is typically achieved on:

  • M15, M30, H1 for swing trading and trend following
  • H4, D1 for position trading and major trend identification


Key Features

  • Two professional trading strategies in one indicator
  • Non-repainting and non-backpainting signals
  • Comprehensive information panel with real-time market data
  • Synchronized alert system (sound, email, push notifications)
  • Advanced parameters hidden by default for simplicity
  • Configurable signal frequency (Low/Medium/Fast)
  • Risk level adjustment for Trend Reversal strategy
  • Customizable MACD and linear regression parameters for Divergence strategy


Whether you're a beginner looking for clear signals or an experienced trader seeking professional-grade analysis tools, Trend Strategy Pro provides the precision and reliability you need for successful trading.

