Infinity Gold MT5 EA
- Experts
- Leandro Bernardez Camero
- Version: 1.40
- Activations: 10
All trades are tracked live. View the Infinity Live account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor
Key System Components:
- Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing based on ATR volatility and percentage risk per trade, ensuring consistent risk exposure across different market conditions
- Price Action Analysis: Intelligent candlestick pattern recognition combined with market structure analysis to identify high-probability entry points
- Adaptive Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop system that adjusts based on spread conditions, protecting profits while allowing trades to develop
- Automatic Breakeven: Moves stop loss to breakeven automatically when trades reach specified profit levels, eliminating risk on winning positions
- Early Exit System: Optional feature to close trades before stop loss is hit, capturing partial profits during adverse movements
- Partial Close: Automatically closes a portion of the position at predefined profit targets, securing gains while allowing remaining position to run
All calculations are performed exclusively on closed candles — no repainting, no delays.
Risk Protection Features:
- Daily Loss Limit: Automatically stops trading when maximum daily loss percentage is reached
- Maximum Drawdown Protection: Monitors account drawdown and halts trading if limits are exceeded
- Consecutive Loss Control: Reduces position sizes after consecutive losses to protect capital
- Spread Filter: Blocks trades when spread exceeds acceptable levels, especially important for XAUUSD
- News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events to reduce volatility risk
Trading Strategy:
- Entry Signals: Based on candlestick patterns, market structure analysis, and momentum confirmation
- ATR-Based Stops: Stop loss and take profit levels adapt to current market volatility using ATR multipliers
- Fixed Pips Alternative: Option to use fixed pip-based stops and targets when ATR mode is disabled
- Session Filtering: Optional trading restriction to specific market sessions (London, New York, Asia)
- Opposite Trade Protection: Prevents opening conflicting BUY/SELL positions simultaneously
Visual Interface:
- Information Panel: Real-time display of symbol, timeframe, spread, account balance, equity, and total profits
- Gold-Themed Design: Elegant minimalist interface with gold-colored text on dark background
- Position Monitoring: Clear visualization of current trading status and account metrics
Recommended Usage:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - specialized and optimized for this instrument
- Timeframe: M15 (optimized) - compatible with all timeframes but best performance on M15
- Account Size: Recommended for accounts starting from $1,000 and above
- Broker Requirements: ECN/STP brokers with competitive spreads for XAUUSD
- Trading Sessions: London and New York sessions typically show best results due to higher liquidity and clearer price action
Future Enhancements:
In upcoming versions, I plan to integrate ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) machine learning technology. This advanced AI component will analyze historical price patterns and market conditions to provide an additional layer of signal validation. The ONNX system will work alongside our existing price action filters, helping to identify higher-probability setups by learning from thousands of past trading scenarios.