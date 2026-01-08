Infinity Gold MT5 EA

Infinity Gold EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with sophisticated risk management and intelligent price action analysis. The system combines dynamic ATR-based position sizing with adaptive trailing stops, automatic breakeven protection, and comprehensive market filters to deliver more reliable trading signals. It is optimized for the M15 timeframe and is recommended for accounts starting from $1,000 and above.

All trades are tracked live. View the Infinity Live account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor


Key System Components:

  • Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing based on ATR volatility and percentage risk per trade, ensuring consistent risk exposure across different market conditions
  • Price Action Analysis: Intelligent candlestick pattern recognition combined with market structure analysis to identify high-probability entry points
  • Adaptive Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop system that adjusts based on spread conditions, protecting profits while allowing trades to develop
  • Automatic Breakeven: Moves stop loss to breakeven automatically when trades reach specified profit levels, eliminating risk on winning positions
  • Early Exit System: Optional feature to close trades before stop loss is hit, capturing partial profits during adverse movements
  • Partial Close: Automatically closes a portion of the position at predefined profit targets, securing gains while allowing remaining position to run

All calculations are performed exclusively on closed candles — no repainting, no delays.


Risk Protection Features:

  • Daily Loss Limit: Automatically stops trading when maximum daily loss percentage is reached
  • Maximum Drawdown Protection: Monitors account drawdown and halts trading if limits are exceeded
  • Consecutive Loss Control: Reduces position sizes after consecutive losses to protect capital
  • Spread Filter: Blocks trades when spread exceeds acceptable levels, especially important for XAUUSD
  • News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events to reduce volatility risk


Trading Strategy:

  • Entry Signals: Based on candlestick patterns, market structure analysis, and momentum confirmation
  • ATR-Based Stops: Stop loss and take profit levels adapt to current market volatility using ATR multipliers
  • Fixed Pips Alternative: Option to use fixed pip-based stops and targets when ATR mode is disabled
  • Session Filtering: Optional trading restriction to specific market sessions (London, New York, Asia)
  • Opposite Trade Protection: Prevents opening conflicting BUY/SELL positions simultaneously


Visual Interface:

  • Information Panel: Real-time display of symbol, timeframe, spread, account balance, equity, and total profits
  • Gold-Themed Design: Elegant minimalist interface with gold-colored text on dark background
  • Position Monitoring: Clear visualization of current trading status and account metrics


Recommended Usage:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - specialized and optimized for this instrument
  • Timeframe: M15 (optimized) - compatible with all timeframes but best performance on M15
  • Account Size: Recommended for accounts starting from $1,000 and above
  • Broker Requirements: ECN/STP brokers with competitive spreads for XAUUSD
  • Trading Sessions: London and New York sessions typically show best results due to higher liquidity and clearer price action


Future Enhancements:

In upcoming versions, I plan to integrate ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) machine learning technology. This advanced AI component will analyze historical price patterns and market conditions to provide an additional layer of signal validation. The ONNX system will work alongside our existing price action filters, helping to identify higher-probability setups by learning from thousands of past trading scenarios. 

More from author
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Minotaur Waves is a precision-crafted market analysis tool designed to detect confirmed directional shifts and potential reversal zones using a dual-layered signal engine. The system integrates the powerful Minotaur Oscillator with dynamic band analysis to offer accurate, non-repainting signals optimized for active trading. Minotaur Waves is fully compatible with all currency pairs and performs best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes. Stay up to date with upda
Full Scalping Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
FullScalping is a non-repainting, non-backpainting indicator, specially designed to generate CONSTANT scalping entries in any market. Perfect for aggressive traders looking for nonstop action! Join the channel to stay updated with exclusive information and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor You’ll notice it gives signals on almost every candle , either confirming the trend or signaling key retracements. It’s like having a radar constantly guiding you. How does it work?
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Gold Flux Signal – Non-Repainting Trade Signal for XAUUSD Designed for Clean Signal Execution – The Gold Flux Signal was created to deliver clear and stable entries on XAUUSD , without repainting or backpainting – It was specifically designed for trend-following and breakout-style strategies, avoiding noise or chart clutter – The indicator operates fully on closed candles only – Optimized for use on M1, M5, and H1 timeframes Stable Visual Signals – Once a signal is plotted, it remains fixed
Sniper Flip Zones
Leandro Bernardez Camero
5 (2)
Indicators
Sniper Flip Zones – Smart Buy/Sell Signal System Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor I designed Sniper Flip Zones to generate ultra-precise BUY and SELL signals by identifying moments where momentum shifts sharply in trending or ranging markets. It works exceptionally well on XAUUSD M1/M5 , but can be applied to any pair or timeframe using the configurable parameters. The core logic combines: Stochastic reversals at extreme levels (10/90) Optional
Delta Trigger Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
5 (1)
Indicators
Delta Trigger Indicator Clear signals. Fast alerts. No repaint. Delta Trigger is a precision-based arrow indicator that instantly reacts to trend shifts using the DI+ and DI– lines from the ADX. It delivers clean Buy/Sell arrows without repainting, without delay, and without disappearing. Best Pair: XAUUSD While Delta Trigger works seamlessly across all Forex pairs and timeframes (from M1 to H4 and beyond), it performs exceptionally well on XAUUSD, where momentum shifts are more aggressive a
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Impulse Hunter Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
IMPULSE HUNTER Impulse Hunter is a dynamic trading indicator that monitors price movements during the most active global sessions — Asia , London , and New York — and highlights moments when momentum breaks key levels. Instead of relying on assumptions, traders get a clear visual structure : session-based breakout zones , tiered take-profit targets , and adaptive stop-loss levels tailored to each currency pair. Join our channel: Stay updated on new features, improvements, and exclusive releases:
BTC Turbo Entry System
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
TURBO ENTRY SYSTEM High-Speed Crypto Signals – Also Works with Forex Pairs Turbo Entry System was created with cryptocurrencies in mind — especially BTC/USD , but it is also fully compatible with major Forex pairs . It is optimized for precision scalping , with non-repainting signals and no delay between price action and the visual alert. No guesswork, no templates, no hidden logic . Just drag the indicator onto the chart and it automatically sets up : background, trend, spread, and signal l
Ghost Entry Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Ghost Entry Signal is a non-repainting trend-following indicator designed for high-precision trade entries. It combines dynamic momentum detection, price action filters, and a proprietary alternation logic to avoid false positives and deliver clean BUY/SELL signals. It performs best on EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes. Stay informed: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Signal Engine Includes: Adaptive Trend Tracking: Uses a dual EMA structure (Fast
Switch Strike Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
SwitchStrike Signal – Indicator Overview The SwitchStrike Signal is a custom indicator developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed to assist traders in identifying potential trend reversals by analyzing price movements and volatility. Join the channel to stay updated:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Core Logic and Functionality Upon initialization, the indicator sets up multiple buffers to store calculated data, including dynamic support and resistance levels, volatility t
Break Axis Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
BreakAxis — Precision Signals at the Turning Point Join the channel to stay updated on new releases:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Crossover-Based Signal Logic BreakAxis Signal has been designed to detect directional shifts based on zero-axis crossovers. Histogram transitions are used to highlight potential market momentum changes, supported by visual confirmation via directional arrows. Signal Confirmation and Stability Each signal is generated after specific mathematic
Neon Crossover Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Neon Crossover – Dynamic Momentum and Reversal Indicator Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Neon Crossover is a multi-functional indicator designed to detect momentum reversals and extreme conditions with precision. It analyzes deep price behavior using complex up/down pressure logic, combined with dynamic smoothing and BBs. It’s optimized for scalping and intraday strategies on pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and GBPJPY on M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 a
Tiger Trend
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Tiger Trend – Dynamic Range-Based Trend Reversal Indicator Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Tiger Trend is a dynamic trend indicator designed to detect potential trend reversals based on adaptive support and resistance levels calculated from recent price ranges. It helps traders identify when momentum may be shifting by analyzing closing prices relative to these dynamically adjusted thresholds. Core Concept Includes: Calculation of dynamic supp
SwingTracer Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
SwingTracer – Adaptive Swing Signal Indicator Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor SwingTracer is an adaptive swing trading indicator designed to identify potential swing reversal points by dynamically analyzing recent price movements and volatility. It helps to capture early signals of trend shifts by detecting changes in price momentum using an ATR-based dynamic range. Core Concept Includes: Calculation of dynamic support and resistance levels ba
Zone Hunter
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Zone Hunter – Breakout and Re-Entry Range Signal Indicator Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Zone Hunter is a smart price action indicator that identifies breakout signals and potential re-entry opportunities based on adaptive price range zones. It helps traders spot moments when price pushes beyond dynamically calculated support or resistance levels and then pulls back to offer additional entry chances. Core Concept Includes: Calculation of dyn
Signal Zero
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Signal Zero – Multi-Dimensional Momentum Oscillator Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Signal Zero is a momentum-based oscillator designed to help traders identify shifts in market sentiment through multi-layered analysis of moving averages, signal crossovers, and zero-line momentum transitions. The indicator is highly responsive, making it suitable for all timeframes and instruments, from scalping in M1 to long-term trend trading on D1 and beyond
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
Trend Strategy Pro System MT5
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Trend Strategy Pro is a powerful multi-strategy indicator that combines three advanced trading methodologies into one comprehensive tool. With non-repainting and non-backpainting technology, it delivers reliable signals for trend reversals, divergences, and candlestick patterns, helping traders make informed decisions with confidence in any market environment. Join the channel to stay updated with exclusive information and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor This indicator
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review