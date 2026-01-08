Infinity Gold MT5 EA

All trades are tracked live. View the Infinity Live account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor



Key System Components:

Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing based on ATR volatility and percentage risk per trade, ensuring consistent risk exposure across different market conditions

Dynamic position sizing based on ATR volatility and percentage risk per trade, ensuring consistent risk exposure across different market conditions Price Action Analysis: Intelligent candlestick pattern recognition combined with market structure analysis to identify high-probability entry points

Intelligent candlestick pattern recognition combined with market structure analysis to identify high-probability entry points Adaptive Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop system that adjusts based on spread conditions, protecting profits while allowing trades to develop

Dynamic trailing stop system that adjusts based on spread conditions, protecting profits while allowing trades to develop Automatic Breakeven: Moves stop loss to breakeven automatically when trades reach specified profit levels, eliminating risk on winning positions

Moves stop loss to breakeven automatically when trades reach specified profit levels, eliminating risk on winning positions Early Exit System: Optional feature to close trades before stop loss is hit, capturing partial profits during adverse movements

Optional feature to close trades before stop loss is hit, capturing partial profits during adverse movements Partial Close: Automatically closes a portion of the position at predefined profit targets, securing gains while allowing remaining position to run

is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for tradingwith sophisticated risk management and intelligent price action analysis. The system combines dynamic ATR-based position sizing with adaptive trailing stops, automatic breakeven protection, and comprehensive market filters to deliver more reliable trading signals. It is optimized for theand is recommended for accounts starting fromand above.

All calculations are performed exclusively on closed candles — no repainting, no delays.



Risk Protection Features:

Daily Loss Limit: Automatically stops trading when maximum daily loss percentage is reached

Automatically stops trading when maximum daily loss percentage is reached Maximum Drawdown Protection: Monitors account drawdown and halts trading if limits are exceeded

Monitors account drawdown and halts trading if limits are exceeded Consecutive Loss Control: Reduces position sizes after consecutive losses to protect capital

Reduces position sizes after consecutive losses to protect capital Spread Filter: Blocks trades when spread exceeds acceptable levels, especially important for XAUUSD

Blocks trades when spread exceeds acceptable levels, especially important for XAUUSD News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events to reduce volatility risk



Trading Strategy:

Entry Signals: Based on candlestick patterns, market structure analysis, and momentum confirmation

Based on candlestick patterns, market structure analysis, and momentum confirmation ATR-Based Stops: Stop loss and take profit levels adapt to current market volatility using ATR multipliers

Stop loss and take profit levels adapt to current market volatility using ATR multipliers Fixed Pips Alternative: Option to use fixed pip-based stops and targets when ATR mode is disabled

Option to use fixed pip-based stops and targets when ATR mode is disabled Session Filtering: Optional trading restriction to specific market sessions (London, New York, Asia)

Optional trading restriction to specific market sessions (London, New York, Asia) Opposite Trade Protection: Prevents opening conflicting BUY/SELL positions simultaneously



Visual Interface:

Information Panel: Real-time display of symbol, timeframe, spread, account balance, equity, and total profits

Real-time display of symbol, timeframe, spread, account balance, equity, and total profits Gold-Themed Design: Elegant minimalist interface with gold-colored text on dark background

Elegant minimalist interface with gold-colored text on dark background Position Monitoring: Clear visualization of current trading status and account metrics



Recommended Usage:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - specialized and optimized for this instrument

XAUUSD (Gold) - specialized and optimized for this instrument Timeframe: M15 (optimized) - compatible with all timeframes but best performance on M15

M15 (optimized) - compatible with all timeframes but best performance on M15 Account Size: Recommended for accounts starting from $1,000 and above

Recommended for accounts starting from $1,000 and above Broker Requirements: ECN/STP brokers with competitive spreads for XAUUSD

ECN/STP brokers with competitive spreads for XAUUSD Trading Sessions: London and New York sessions typically show best results due to higher liquidity and clearer price action



Future Enhancements:

In upcoming versions, I plan to integrate ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) machine learning technology. This advanced AI component will analyze historical price patterns and market conditions to provide an additional layer of signal validation. The ONNX system will work alongside our existing price action filters, helping to identify higher-probability setups by learning from thousands of past trading scenarios.