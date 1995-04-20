The Serpent Strategy MT4

🐍 Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal.

The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing.
Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate.

Overview

The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation.
It visualizes price action in the form of a “spine and coils”, representing the Serpent’s movement through the market — steady, flexible, and ready to strike with precision.

This tool is ideal for traders who value clarity, accuracy, and non-repainting signals based on live market conditions.

Core Concept

The Serpent Strategy fuses a secret strategy and an optional Vision Filter to detect directional breakouts and reversals with minimal lag.

  • The Serpent Spine (Dark Green Line):
    It defines the main market direction — up or down.

  • Upper Coil (Crimson Dots):
    Represents dynamic resistance, expanding and contracting with volatility.

  • Lower Coil (Forest Green Dots):
    Acts as dynamic support, identifying ideal buy zones during bullish momentum.

  • Strike Arrows:
    Highlight optimal entry points when the Serpent “strikes.”

    • 🟢 Strike Up: Bullish entry signal.

    • 🔴 Strike Down: Bearish entry signal.

Two Smart Modes

  1. Spine Cross Mode (Strike mode = true):
    Generates buy or sell strikes when price crosses the Serpent Spine — ideal for trend reversals and early breakouts.

  2. Coil Touch Mode (Strike mode = false):
    Generates signals when price touches the outer coils — perfect for volatility rebounds and trend continuation entries.

Optional Vision Filter 

Enable the built-in Vision Filter to refine your signals:

  • Filters out false entries during consolidation.

  • Confirms momentum direction with adjustable settings.

  • Perfect for traders who prefer cleaner, high-quality strike setups.

Advantages

✅ Non-repainting — all signals are generated on confirmed bar data.
✅ Works across all timeframes and instruments (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
✅ Clear visual structure — easy to interpret even for beginners.
✅ Adaptive to volatility — stable performance during news and trend markets.
✅ Perfect companion for manual trading.


Best For
Scalping, Swing, and Intraday Trading

