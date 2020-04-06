US30 SecretFusion EA

The US30 SecretFusion EA combines a custom “secret strategy” with a combination of MACD Strategy, delivering high-probability trades exclusively on the US30 index—the world’s most liquid, price-weighted stock index, known for its volatility and robust trading opportunities but also elevated risk.

Recommended Settings (only for US30)

  • SL in Points : 5000

  • TP in Points : 30000

  • Trailing stop points : 800

  • Time Frame : 5 min 

  • ONLY FOR US30


 Key Features

1. Proprietary Secret-Strategy Engine

  • High-Probability Signal Filter: Analyses micro-volatility clusters on the US30 to confirm primary trade signals, boosting win rates.

  • Real-Time Parameter Tuning: Continuously refines secret-strategy inputs on live data, maintaining edge even when volatility patterns evolve

2. Advanced Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates position size per trade based on live equity and user-defined risk percentage, protecting against over-leverage on a highly volatile index.

  • Adaptive Stop-Loss & Take-Profit

3. Plug-and-Play MT4 Deployment

  • One-Click Installation: Simply drop into your MT4 Experts folder, attach to a US30 chart, and enable AutoTrading

Benefits at a Glance

  • Higher Win-Rates, Lower Drawdowns: Secret-strategy filters reduce false entries typical of static rule-based bots, delivering smoother equity growth.

  • Fully Automated 24/5 Trading.
  • Exclusive for US30.
More from author
Quantum Convergence Indicator
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
Strategy Overview The Quantum Convergence Indicator is an advanced multi-dimensional trading system that identifies high-probability entry points by analyzing the convergence of multiple market dimensions. This sophisticated algorithm detects when price action, momentum, and volatility align to create optimal trading opportunities. Key Features Multi-Dimensional Analysis Trend Dimension : Analyzes market direction using dual momentum oscillators Momentum Dimension : Measures market strength and
Multi Symbol Scanner
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
IMPORTANT NOTE : This is a dashboard indicator and will not work on strategy tester. Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool Overview The   Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner   is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glan
The Serpent Strategy MT4
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy   is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action i
Gold Sniper for Renko
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
Strategy Overview (Best for Scalping) - Non-repainting A sophisticated multi-filter trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points with exceptional precision. This proprietary methodology combines multiple confirmation layers to generate signals with high statistical reliability. ATTACH THE INDICATOR TO RENKO CHART Entry Conditions: Buy Entry: Price is above the Green line Up Arrows are plotted Sell Entry: Price is above the Red line Down Arrows are plotted
The M5 Gold EA
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
M5 Gold EA - XAUUSD Special - Trading Strategy Description Timeframe: 5min (Best results) Terminal : MT4 The EA is built with a combination of in-built and custom indicators. The M5 Gold EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for precision trading in the Forex market. This EA employs a multi-indicator confirmation system that combines trend analysis with momentum and volatility-based signals to identify high-probability entry points. Core Strategy: The system utilizes a proprie
The Serpent Strategy
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action in th
GOLD Sniper GS5
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
(Recommended settings are shown in the image) Live Testing can be tracked on myfxbook GOLD SNIPER GS5 - Strategy Overview   Professional Gold Trading System - for Meta Trader 5 (Recommended settings are shown in the image) The   GOLD SNIPER   Expert Advisor represents a cutting-edge automated trading solution specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed through years of rigorous research and optimization, this EA implements a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading strateg
