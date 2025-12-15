The Serpent Strategy MT4

🐍 Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal.

The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing.
Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate.

Overview

The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation.
It visualizes price action in the form of a “spine and coils”, representing the Serpent’s movement through the market — steady, flexible, and ready to strike with precision.

This tool is ideal for traders who value clarity, accuracy, and non-repainting signals based on live market conditions.

Core Concept

The Serpent Strategy fuses a secret strategy and an optional Vision Filter to detect directional breakouts and reversals with minimal lag.

  • The Serpent Spine (Dark Green Line):
    It defines the main market direction — up or down.

  • Upper Coil (Crimson Dots):
    Represents dynamic resistance, expanding and contracting with volatility.

  • Lower Coil (Forest Green Dots):
    Acts as dynamic support, identifying ideal buy zones during bullish momentum.

  • Strike Arrows:
    Highlight optimal entry points when the Serpent “strikes.”

    • 🟢 Strike Up: Bullish entry signal.

    • 🔴 Strike Down: Bearish entry signal.

Two Smart Modes

  1. Spine Cross Mode (Strike mode = true):
    Generates buy or sell strikes when price crosses the Serpent Spine — ideal for trend reversals and early breakouts.

  2. Coil Touch Mode (Strike mode = false):
    Generates signals when price touches the outer coils — perfect for volatility rebounds and trend continuation entries.

Optional Vision Filter 

Enable the built-in Vision Filter to refine your signals:

  • Filters out false entries during consolidation.

  • Confirms momentum direction with adjustable settings.

  • Perfect for traders who prefer cleaner, high-quality strike setups.

Advantages

✅ Non-repainting — all signals are generated on confirmed bar data.
✅ Works across all timeframes and instruments (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
✅ Clear visual structure — easy to interpret even for beginners.
✅ Adaptive to volatility — stable performance during news and trend markets.
✅ Perfect companion for manual trading.


Best For
Scalping, Swing, and Intraday Trading

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
US30 SecretFusion EA
ahmed mohiuddin
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 SecretFusion EA, özel bir "gizli strateji"yi MACD Stratejisi kombinasyonuyla birleştirerek, yalnızca US30 endeksinde yüksek olasılıklı işlemler sunar. Bu endeks, oynaklığı ve sağlam işlem fırsatlarıyla bilinen, aynı zamanda yüksek riskli dünyanın en likit, fiyat ağırlıklı hisse senedi endeksidir. Temel Özellikler 1. Tescilli Gizli Strateji Motoru Yüksek Olasılık Sinyal Filtresi: Birincil işlem sinyallerini doğrulamak için US30'daki mikro oynaklık kümelerini analiz eder ve kazanma oranları
Quantum Convergence Indicator
ahmed mohiuddin
Göstergeler
Strategy Overview The Quantum Convergence Indicator is an advanced multi-dimensional trading system that identifies high-probability entry points by analyzing the convergence of multiple market dimensions. This sophisticated algorithm detects when price action, momentum, and volatility align to create optimal trading opportunities. Key Features Multi-Dimensional Analysis Trend Dimension : Analyzes market direction using dual momentum oscillators Momentum Dimension : Measures market strength and
Multi Symbol Scanner
ahmed mohiuddin
Göstergeler
IMPORTANT NOTE : This is a dashboard indicator and will not work on strategy tester. Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool Overview The   Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner   is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glan
The Serpent Strategy
ahmed mohiuddin
Göstergeler
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action in th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt