

Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between, with variations for different momentum strengths or background shading.

How it Works

Overbought (Above 70): Candles turn red (or warm colors) to signal potential price exhaustion or reversal, indicating strong upward momentum is weakening.

Oversold (Below 30): Candles turn green (or cool colors) to signal potential price bounce or reversal, indicating strong downward momentum is fading.

Neutral Zone (30-70): Candles usually keep their default colors (e.g., green for up, red for down), or a specific neutral color like gray, showing price action within normal ranges.

Momentum-Based: Some versions color candles based on RSI crossing 50 (bright green for >50, bright red for <50) or use gradients for finer momentum shifts.

Common Uses & Benefits

Visual Clarity: Integrates momentum directly onto price bars, reducing chart clutter and the need to switch between charts.

Quick Signals: Instantly highlights potential reversal zones or trend strength.

Customization: Users can adjust RSI length, overbought/oversold levels (e.g., 80/20 for stronger filters), and color schemes.

Example Color Schemes

Simple: Red (Overbought >70), Green (Oversold <30).

Multi-Level: Dark Green (Strong Overbought 75-100), Teal (Overbought 55-65), Light Red (Oversold 35-45), Bright Red (Strong Oversold 0-25).

This visual aid helps traders quickly assess market sentiment and potential turning points by combining price action with momentum data.