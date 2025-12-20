Price Action Gold Trader

**Price Action Gold Trader** is a sophisticated, non-repainting multi-timeframe Price Action analysis indicator specifically designed for **XAUUSD (Gold)** trading on MetaTrader 4. This professional-grade tool automatically detects Price Action patterns, provides structured entry zones, precise stop-loss levels, dynamic take-profit targets, and comprehensive market state diagnostics.

Built with systematic trading in mind, this indicator transforms complex Price Action analysis into a fully automated, rule-based trading system. It does not repaint, supports multi-timeframe confirmation, and provides real-time alerts across H4 and H1 timeframes.

---

### ✨ **Key Features**

#### **1. Non-Repainting Signals**
- ✅ All signals are confirmed only after bar closure
- ✅ No false signals or signal disappearance
- ✅ Reliable and trustworthy trading signals

#### **2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis**
- **H4 (Primary Timeframe)**: Main analysis and signal generation
- **H1 (Entry Timeframe)**: Precise entry trigger detection
- **D1 (Context Timeframe)**: Higher timeframe market context and bias

#### **3. Automated Pattern Detection**
The indicator automatically detects three powerful Price Action patterns:

- **PAT1 (Pin Bar)**: Reversal pattern with customizable body/wick ratios
- **PAT2 (Engulfing)**: Strong reversal pattern with configurable engulf percentage
- **PAT3 (3-Bar Pattern)**: Advanced pattern with body collection zone analysis

#### **4. Dual Entry System**
- **Entry 1**: Faster entry with higher risk/reward ratio
- **Entry 2**: More conservative entry with additional confirmation
- Automatic checkpoint detection for optimal entry timing

#### **5. Real-Time Dashboard**
Comprehensive on-chart dashboard displaying:
- Multi-timeframe trend analysis (Month, Week, Day, H4, H1) using ADX
- Current market state (Sideway, Up, Down)
- Active and pending signals with confidence levels
- Last closed signals with results (TP Full, Invalidated)
- D1 running points and context state
- Body collection zone status
- Signal confirmation status

#### **6. Advanced Filtering System**
- **PA Filter**: Validates Price Action pattern quality
- **Pending Signal Filter**: Ensures proper signal sequence
- **MTF Override Filter**: Multi-timeframe confirmation
- **Sideway Box Filter**: Identifies and filters sideway market conditions
- **H1 Independent Mode**: Allows H1 signals independent of H4

#### **7. Dynamic Target System**
- **H1 Targets**: TP1 (1000 points default)
- **H4 Targets**: TP1 (1500 points) and TP2 (3000 points)
- **D1 Targets**: TP1 (5000 points) and TP2 (10000 points)
- All targets are automatically calculated based on cycle analysis

#### **8. Visual Elements**
- Price Action pattern arrows (Buy/Sell)
- Entry signal markers
- Checkpoint lines for Entry 2
- Body collection zones
- Swing rest / Half rest levels
- Take-profit target lines
- Stop-loss lines
- Day Frame box (customizable time and range)
- Today's open line
- Sideway market box
- PA wick lines (optional)

#### **9. Alert & Notification System**
- Real-time alerts for all signal types
- Push notifications (mobile MT4)
- Alerts for:
  - New PA pattern detection
  - Signal confirmation
  - Entry signals (H1)
  - TP Full reached
  - Signal invalidation

#### **10. Market State Analysis**
- Automatic sideway market detection using ADX
- Day Frame analysis (customizable open time)
- Context state tracking (D1)
- Market bias determination (Buy/Sell/Neutral)


### 🔧 **How It Works**

#### **Signal Generation Process**

1. **Step 1: Context Check (D1)**
   - Analyzes D1 timeframe for market context
   - Determines global bias (Buy/Sell/Neutral)
   - Identifies pending signals on higher timeframe

2. **Step 2: Structure Position (H4)**
   - Checks if price is in high-probability zone
   - Validates Day Frame position
   - Applies sideway filter if enabled

3. **Step 3: PA Pattern Detection (H4)**
   - Scans for PAT1, PAT2, or PAT3 patterns
   - Validates pattern quality using filters
   - Confirms pattern meets all criteria

4. **Step 4: Signal Confirmation**
   - Multi-timeframe confirmation
   - Checkpoint detection for Entry 2
   - Body collection zone validation

5. **Step 5: Entry Trigger (H1)**
   - Monitors H1 timeframe for entry signals
   - Provides precise entry points
   - Calculates confidence levels

#### **Entry Modes**

- **Entry 1**: 
  - Faster entry after PA pattern confirmation
  - Entry at PA bar + 1 bar (PAT1) or + 2 bars (PAT2/PAT3)
  - Higher risk/reward potential

- **Entry 2**:
  - More conservative entry with checkpoint confirmation
  - Entry at checkpoint bar
  - Additional validation for higher probability

---

### 📊 **Priority System & Confidence Calculation**

#### **Priority System**

The indicator uses a 6-level priority system (1-6, where 6 = highest) to rank signals based on pattern type and entry mode. When multiple signals are detected, the system automatically selects the one with the highest priority.

**Priority Ranking (Highest to Lowest):**

1. **Priority 6**: PAT3 Entry 2 (Trend Following / Strong Breakout - Entry 2)
   - Most reliable trend following signal
   - Highest confidence pattern with checkpoint confirmation

2. **Priority 5**: PAT3 Entry 1 (Trend Following / Strong Breakout - Entry 1)
   - Trend following but less certain than Entry 2

3. **Priority 4**: PAT1 Entry 2 (Reversal / First Break - Entry 2)
   - More reliable reversal signal with checkpoint confirmation

4. **Priority 3**: PAT1 Entry 1 (Reversal / First Break - Entry 1)
   - Reversal signal less certain than Entry 2

5. **Priority 2**: PAT2 Entry 2 (Correction / Sideway - Entry 2)
   - More reliable correction/sideway signal with checkpoint confirmation

6. **Priority 1**: PAT2 Entry 1 (Correction / Sideway - Entry 1)
   - Lowest priority - correction/sideway signal without checkpoint

**Pattern Type Definitions:**
- **PAT3**: Trend Following / Strong Breakout (highest priority pattern type)
- **PAT1**: Reversal / First Break (medium priority pattern type)
- **PAT2**: Correction / Sideway (lowest priority pattern type)

**Entry Mode Impact:**
- Entry 2 (with checkpoint) always has higher priority than Entry 1 (without checkpoint)
- Checkpoint confirmation adds reliability and increases priority level

---

#### **Confidence Percentage Calculation**

The confidence percentage is calculated using a weighted scoring system based on three key factors. The final confidence value is capped at 100%.

**Formula:**
```
Confidence % = Priority Score + Sideway Position Score + Alignment Score
(Maximum: 100%)
```

**Factor 1: Priority Score (0-40%)**

The priority score is determined by the signal's priority level:

| Priority | Pattern Type | Entry Mode | Score |
|----------|--------------|------------|-------|
| 6 | PAT3 | Entry 2 | 40% |
| 4 | PAT1 | Entry 2 | 30% |
| 3 | PAT1 | Entry 1 | 25% |
| 5 | PAT3 | Entry 1 | 22% |
| 2 | PAT2 | Entry 2 | 15% |
| 1 | PAT2 | Entry 1 | 10% |

**Factor 2: Position in Sideway Box (0-30%)**

This factor evaluates the signal's position within the sideway market range. The scoring is dynamic based on signal direction (Buy Low / Sell High principle).

**For BUY Signals:**
- **Lower Zone (0-30%)**: 30% score (Buy Low - discount price)
- **Mid Zone (30-70%)**: 20% score (medium risk)
- **Upper Zone (70-100%)**: 10% score (chasing high - lowest)

**For SELL Signals:**
- **Upper Zone (70-100%)**: 30% score (Sell High - premium price)
- **Mid Zone (30-70%)**: 20% score (medium risk)
- **Lower Zone (0-30%)**: 10% score (selling too cheap - lowest)

**If no sideway box exists or insufficient data**: 15% (default score)

**Factor 3: Alignment H4/H1 (0-30%)**

This factor measures the alignment between H4 and H1 timeframes, providing extra weight for multi-timeframe confluence.

**For H4 Signals:**
- **Same direction as H1 signal**: 30% score (best - strong confluence)
- **Opposite direction to H1 signal**: 10% score (bad - conflicting signals)
- **No H1 signal exists**: 10% score (reduced from 15%)

**For H1 Signals:**
- **Same direction as H4 signal**: 30% score (best - strong confluence)
- **Opposite direction to H4 signal**: 10% score (bad - conflicting signals)
- **No H4 signal exists**: 10% score (reduced from 15%)

**Confidence Level Interpretation:**

The dashboard displays confidence with color coding:
- **Green (≥70%)**: High confidence - Strong signal with multiple confirmations
- **Yellow (40-70%)**: Medium confidence - Moderate signal quality
- **Red (<40%)**: Low confidence - Weak signal or conflicting factors

**Example Calculation:**

A PAT3 Entry 2 Buy signal:
- Priority Score: 40% (PAT3 Entry 2)
- Sideway Position: 30% (Buy signal in lower zone 0-30%)
- Alignment: 30% (H4 and H1 both Buy)
- **Total Confidence: 100%** (capped at maximum)

A PAT2 Entry 1 Sell signal:
- Priority Score: 10% (PAT2 Entry 1)
- Sideway Position: 20% (Sell signal in mid zone)
- Alignment: 10% (No H4 signal or opposite direction)
- **Total Confidence: 40%** (Medium confidence)

---

### ⚙️ **Configuration Settings**

#### **General Settings**
- Calculation candle count (default: 1000)
- Primary timeframe (H4)
- Entry timeframe (H1)
- Context timeframe (D1)
- Day open time (customizable)
- GMT offset settings (Broker and Local)
- Day frame points range
- Price digits configuration

#### **Pattern Detection Settings**
- Enable/disable each pattern type
- PAT1: Body/wick percentage thresholds
- PAT2: Engulf percentage minimum
- PAT3: Body collection zone percentages

#### **Target Settings**
- H1 TP1 and SL offset
- H4 TP1 and TP2
- D1 TP1 and TP2
- All customizable in points

#### **Filter Settings**
- Sideway box enable/disable
- Sideway range minimum points
- Sideway position tolerance
- Sideway filter bars count

#### **Visual Settings**
- Show/hide all visual elements
- Customizable line styles and widths
- Color customization for all elements
- Dashboard display toggle

#### **Alert Settings**
- Enable/disable all alerts
- Push notification toggle
- Individual alert types

---

### 📊 **Dashboard Information**

The real-time dashboard provides:

- **MTF Trend (ADX)**: Trend direction for Month, Week, Day, H4, H1
- **Today's Market State**: 
  - Pending signals (D1)
  - Context state (D1)
  - Market state (H4, H1)
  - D1 running points
- **PA H4 Signals**: 
  - Entry signal status
  - Confidence level
  - Signal confirmation
  - Body collection zone status
- **PA H1 Signals**: 
  - Entry signal status
  - Confidence level
- **Last Closed Signals**: 
  - H4 closed signal with result
  - H1 closed signal with result
- **Controls**: 
  - Sideway box status
  - Entry mode toggles (PAT1/PAT2/PAT3 Entry1)

---

### 📱 **Alert Types**

1. **PA Pattern Alert**: When a new Price Action pattern is detected
2. **Signal Confirmation Alert**: When a signal is confirmed
3. **Entry Signal Alert**: When an H1 entry signal appears
4. **TP Full Alert**: When take-profit full is reached
5. **Invalidation Alert**: When a signal is invalidated

All alerts can be sent as:
- On-screen alerts
- Push notifications (mobile MT4)

---

### 🔍 **Technical Specifications**

- **Platform**: MetaTrader 4
- **Symbol**: XAUUSD (Gold)
- **Timeframes**: Optimized for H4, H1, D1
- **Minimum MT4 Build**: 600+
- **Repainting**: No (non-repainting)
- **Calculation Method**: Bar-by-bar analysis
- **Resource Usage**: Optimized for performance

---

### 💡 **Trading Tips**

1. **Best Practices**:
   - Always wait for signal confirmation before entering
   - Use Entry 2 for more conservative trades
   - Monitor the dashboard for market state changes
   - Pay attention to D1 context for overall bias

2. **Risk Management**:
   - Always use stop-loss levels provided
   - Consider partial profit taking at TP1
   - Monitor signal invalidation alerts
   - Adjust position size based on confidence levels

3. **Timeframe Analysis**:
   - H4 provides the main signal direction
   - H1 provides precise entry timing
   - D1 provides overall market context
   - Use all three for best results

---

### 🛠️ **Support & Updates**

- **Version**: 1.00
- **Developer**: WOW.Bearhunter
- **Email**: wowbearhunter@gmail.com
- **Updates**: Regular updates and improvements
- **Support**: Email support available

---

### ⚠️ **Important Notes**

- This indicator is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Signals are non-repainting and confirmed after bar closure
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always use proper risk management
- Test on demo account before live trading

---

### 📈 **What Makes This Indicator Unique**

1. **Specialized for Gold**: Optimized specifically for XAUUSD characteristics
2. **Non-Repainting**: Reliable signals that don't disappear
3. **Multi-Timeframe**: Comprehensive analysis across H4, H1, and D1
4. **Dual Entry System**: Flexibility in entry timing
5. **Advanced Filtering**: Multiple filters ensure high-quality signals
6. **Real-Time Dashboard**: Complete market state at a glance
7. **Automated Analysis**: No manual pattern recognition needed
8. **Professional Grade**: Built for serious traders

---

### 🎯 **Who Should Use This Indicator**

- Gold traders looking for systematic Price Action analysis
- Traders who prefer non-repainting signals
- Multi-timeframe traders
- Traders seeking automated pattern detection
- Professional traders needing comprehensive market analysis
- Traders who want clear entry/exit levels

---

### 📝 **Conclusion**

**Price Action Gold Trader** is a complete, professional-grade Price Action analysis system for Gold trading. With its non-repainting signals, multi-timeframe analysis, advanced filtering, and comprehensive dashboard, it provides everything you need for systematic Gold trading.

Whether you're a beginner looking for clear signals or a professional trader needing advanced analysis tools, this indicator delivers reliable, actionable trading information.

**Start trading Gold with confidence. Get Price Action Gold Trader today!**

---
Recommended products
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Banana Binary Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicators
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
GJ Options
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
GJ OPTIONS USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 account
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
PZ ABCD Retracement
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (5)
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable br
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicators
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicators
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
MESA Spectrum
Christopher Kryza
Indicators
The MESA Spectrum indicator calculates the power spectrum of a data series using the Maximum Entropy Spectrum Estimation method and produces a power spectrum plot. The Maximum Entropy algorithm, unlike a simple FFT transform, will include frequencies from the entire complex frequency plane and not just the Nyquist interval which, in general terms, means that it can resolve cycle periods that are larger than the data window passed to the function. In addition, MESA has the ability to fit very sha
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Indicators
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Pro intraday EA
Vahap Yaman
Experts
Hello Anyone can trade forex during the day or make a long-term investment  All you need is "Pro intraday EA " Pro intraday EA also makes purchases/sales within this zone by determining the "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value of the day" of this instrument for the specified time period. 1-Offers a Purchase Zone; Buy 1- Buy 2  2-Offers a Sales Zone; Sell 1- Sell 2  3-Dec Yesilmaz offers a Waiting Zone; between the First Red Line and the first Green Line, EA do
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE! The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025! Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59) From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase) Regular Price: $499 (Planned) Update: Mobile Push Notifications Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC! ️ Key Features 1.
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
More from author
Point Of Week
Kristhara Tharaviriyadech
Indicators
The **Point of Week Indicator** is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that displays point values for multiple timeframes (W1, D1, H4, H1) directly on your chart. It calculates the position of the close price within the candle's range and displays it as a point value, along with the total range of the candle. ## Features - Displays point values for 4 timeframes: **Weekly (W1), Daily (D1), 4-Hour (H4), and Hourly (H1)** - Shows point value and total range in format: `"point_value/range_value
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review