Band Levels Plus Bands is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers both horizontal Band price lines and multiple deviation bandwidth classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels.

Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the current levels for instant price context. This dual‑view design means you can see the evolving structure of volatility while also locking onto the exact thresholds that matter right now.

The indicator is fully customizable: colors, line styles, widths, and applied price can all be tailored to match your charting aesthetic. Whether you prefer subtle overlays or bold, high‑contrast signals, Band Levels Plus Bands adapts seamlessly.

Key Benefits:

 Multi‑deviation bands for deeper volatility insight.

 Horizontal reference lines for immediate price awareness.

 Full customization of colors, widths, and styles.

 Works with any applied price (close, open, weighted, etc.).

 Clean buffer mapping ensures smooth plotting and no lag.

This is not just another Bollinger overlay — it’s a visual audit tool that makes volatility structure transparent, scalable, and trader‑friendly.

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels Plus Bands 1.0”

Bands Levels 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:

 🔴 Upper Band Level

Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.

Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.

 ⚫ Middle Band Level

Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.

It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.

 🔵 Lower Band Level

Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.

Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.

These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.


🛠 Technical Notes

 Based on standard deviation from a moving average

 Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type

 Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping

🎛 User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured)

Here’s how each input parameter is grouped and what it controls:
📐 Band Period & Price
BB_Period / BBands_Period: Number of bars used to calculate the moving average and standard deviation.
BB_Applied_Price / BBands_Applied_Price: Price type used (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.).
BB_Shift / BBands_Shift: Shifts the bands forward/backward in time.
📊 Deviation Settings
BB_Deviation / BBands_Deviation: Primary band width (default 1.75).
BB_Deviation1 / BBands1_Deviation1: Secondary band width (default 3.5).
BB_Deviation2 / BBands2_Deviation2: Tertiary band width (default 4.5).
🎨 Line Customization
MiddleLine_Style / Width / Color: Style, thickness, and color of the middle SMA line.
Upper_Color / Lower_Color: Colors for the primary upper/lower reference lines.
Line_Style / Line_Width: Style and thickness for primary reference lines.
Upper1_Color / Lower1_Color, Line1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary deviation lines.
Upper2_Color / Lower2_Color, Line2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary deviation lines.
📈 Band Customization
MiddleBand_Style / Width / Color: Style and color of the plotted middle band curve.
UpperBands_Color / LowerBands_Color: Colors for the primary band curves.
UpperLowerBand_Style / Width: Style and thickness for primary band curves.
Upper1Bands_Color / Lower1Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary band curves.
Upper2Bands_Color / Lower2Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary band curves.
⚙️ Toggles
UseBandLines (true/false): Show or hide horizontal reference lines.
UseBands (true/false): Show or hide continuous plotted bands.
🆔 Unique ID
UniqueID: Ensures multiple instances of the indicator can coexist without overlapping object names.

🎛 User Controls for Band Levels Plus Bands 1.0
This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:

📊 Band Calculation Settings
Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:
BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation
BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands
BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands

These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)
Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)
Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)
Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

🛠 Unique ID

UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value
With these controls, traders can:
Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis
Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity
Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

Visualize up to seven levels for precise support/resistance mapping


