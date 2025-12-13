🎨 Band Levels Plus Bands 2.1 product description:

Band Levels Plus Bands is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers both horizontal Band price lines and multiple deviation bandwidth classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels.

Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the current levels for instant price context. This dual‑view design means you can see the evolving structure of volatility while also locking onto the exact thresholds that matter right now.

The indicator is fully customizable: colors, line styles, widths, and applied price can all be tailored to match your charting aesthetic. Whether you prefer subtle overlays or bold, high‑contrast signals, Band Levels Plus Bands adapts seamlessly.

Key Benefits:

• Multi‑deviation bands for deeper volatility insight.

• Horizontal reference lines for immediate price awareness.

• Full customization of colors, widths, and styles.

• Works with any applied price (close, open, weighted, etc.).

• Clean buffer mapping ensures smooth plotting and no lag.

This is not just another Bollinger overlay — it’s a visual audit tool that makes volatility structure transparent, scalable, and trader‑friendly.

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels Plus Bands 1.0”

Bands Levels 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:

• 🔴 Upper Band Level

Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.

Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.

• ⚫ Middle Band Level

Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.

It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.

• 🔵 Lower Band Level

Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.

Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.

These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.





🛠 Technical Notes

• Based on standard deviation from a moving average

• Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type

• Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping

🎛 User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured)