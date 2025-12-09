Bands Levels Plus Bands

🎛 User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured)
Here’s how each input parameter is grouped and what it controls:
📐 Band Period & Price
• BB_Period / BBands_Period: Number of bars used to calculate the moving average and standard deviation.
• BB_Applied_Price / BBands_Applied_Price: Price type used (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.).
• BB_Shift / BBands_Shift: Shifts the bands forward/backward in time.
📊 Deviation Settings
• BB_Deviation / BBands_Deviation: Primary band width (default 1.75).
• BB_Deviation1 / BBands1_Deviation1: Secondary band width (default 3.5).
• BB_Deviation2 / BBands2_Deviation2: Tertiary band width (default 4.5).
🎨 Line Customization
• MiddleLine_Style / Width / Color: Style, thickness, and color of the middle SMA line.
• Upper_Color / Lower_Color: Colors for the primary upper/lower reference lines.
• Line_Style / Line_Width: Style and thickness for primary reference lines.
• Upper1_Color / Lower1_Color, Line1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary deviation lines.
• Upper2_Color / Lower2_Color, Line2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary deviation lines.
📈 Band Customization
• MiddleBand_Style / Width / Color: Style and color of the plotted middle band curve.
• UpperBands_Color / LowerBands_Color: Colors for the primary band curves.
• UpperLowerBand_Style / Width: Style and thickness for primary band curves.
• Upper1Bands_Color / Lower1Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary band curves.
• Upper2Bands_Color / Lower2Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary band curves.
⚙️ Toggles
• UseBandLines (true/false): Show or hide horizontal reference lines.
• UseBands (true/false): Show or hide continuous plotted bands.
🆔 Unique ID
• UniqueID: Ensures multiple instances of the indicator can coexist without overlapping object names.
🎛 User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0
This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:
📊 Band Calculation Settings
• Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
• Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
• Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
• Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:
• BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation
• BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands
• BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands
These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.
🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
• Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)
• Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)
• Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)
• Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
• Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
🛠 Unique ID
• UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.
✅ Buyer Value
With these controls, traders can:
• Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis
• Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity
• Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs
• Visualize up to seven levels for precise support/resistance mapping
🎨 Product Description (Artful, Buyer‑Facing)
BandLevels+Plus is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers multiple deviation classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels.
Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the current levels for instant price context. This dual‑view design means you can see the evolving structure of volatility while also locking onto the exact thresholds that matter right now.
The indicator is fully customizable: colors, line styles, widths, and applied price can all be tailored to match your charting aesthetic. Whether you prefer subtle overlays or bold, high‑contrast signals, BandLevels+Plus adapts seamlessly.
Key Benefits:
• Multi‑deviation bands for deeper volatility insight.
• Horizontal reference lines for immediate price awareness.
• Full customization of colors, widths, and styles.
• Works with any applied price (close, open, weighted, etc.).
• Clean buffer mapping ensures smooth plotting and no lag.
This is not just another Bollinger overlay — it’s a visual audit tool that makes volatility structure transparent, scalable, and trader‑friendly.
📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels Plus Bands 1.0”
Bands Levels 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:
• 🔴 Upper Band Level
Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.
Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.
• ⚫ Middle Band Level
Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.
It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.
• 🔵 Lower Band Level
Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.
Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.
These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.
🛠 Technical Notes
• Based on standard deviation from a moving average
• Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type
• Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping