Bands Levels Plus Bands

🎨 Band Levels Plus Bands 2.1 product description:

Band Levels Plus Bands is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers both horizontal Band price lines and multiple deviation bandwidth classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels.

Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the current levels for instant price context. This dual‑view design means you can see the evolving structure of volatility while also locking onto the exact thresholds that matter right now.

The indicator is fully customizable: colors, line styles, widths, and applied price can all be tailored to match your charting aesthetic. Whether you prefer subtle overlays or bold, high‑contrast signals, Band Levels Plus Bands adapts seamlessly.

Key Benefits:

 Multi‑deviation bands for deeper volatility insight.

 Horizontal reference lines for immediate price awareness.

 Full customization of colors, widths, and styles.

 Works with any applied price (close, open, weighted, etc.).

 Clean buffer mapping ensures smooth plotting and no lag.

This is not just another Bollinger overlay — it’s a visual audit tool that makes volatility structure transparent, scalable, and trader‑friendly.

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels Plus Bands 1.0”

Bands Levels 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:

 🔴 Upper Band Level

Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.

Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.

 ⚫ Middle Band Level

Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.

It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.

 🔵 Lower Band Level

Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.

Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.

These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.


🛠 Technical Notes

 Based on standard deviation from a moving average

 Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type

 Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping

🎛 User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured)

Here’s how each input parameter is grouped and what it controls:
📐 Band Period & Price
BB_Period / BBands_Period: Number of bars used to calculate the moving average and standard deviation.
BB_Applied_Price / BBands_Applied_Price: Price type used (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.).
BB_Shift / BBands_Shift: Shifts the bands forward/backward in time.
📊 Deviation Settings
BB_Deviation / BBands_Deviation: Primary band width (default 1.75).
BB_Deviation1 / BBands1_Deviation1: Secondary band width (default 3.5).
BB_Deviation2 / BBands2_Deviation2: Tertiary band width (default 4.5).
🎨 Line Customization
MiddleLine_Style / Width / Color: Style, thickness, and color of the middle SMA line.
Upper_Color / Lower_Color: Colors for the primary upper/lower reference lines.
Line_Style / Line_Width: Style and thickness for primary reference lines.
Upper1_Color / Lower1_Color, Line1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary deviation lines.
Upper2_Color / Lower2_Color, Line2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary deviation lines.
📈 Band Customization
MiddleBand_Style / Width / Color: Style and color of the plotted middle band curve.
UpperBands_Color / LowerBands_Color: Colors for the primary band curves.
UpperLowerBand_Style / Width: Style and thickness for primary band curves.
Upper1Bands_Color / Lower1Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary band curves.
Upper2Bands_Color / Lower2Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary band curves.
⚙️ Toggles
UseBandLines (true/false): Show or hide horizontal reference lines.
UseBands (true/false): Show or hide continuous plotted bands.
🆔 Unique ID
UniqueID: Ensures multiple instances of the indicator can coexist without overlapping object names.

🎛 User Controls for Band Levels Plus Bands 1.0
This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:

📊 Band Calculation Settings
Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:
BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation
BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands
BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands

These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)
Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)
Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)
Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

🛠 Unique ID

UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value
With these controls, traders can:
Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis
Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity
Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

Visualize up to seven levels for precise support/resistance mapping


Produtos recomendados
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicadores
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicadores
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Three Black Crows pattern md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Padrão dos 3 Corvos Negros" para MT4, sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador "Padrão dos 3 Corvos Negros" é muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action. - O indicador detecta padrões de baixa dos "3 Corvos Negros" no gráfico: sinal de seta vermelha no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - Seu irmão, o indicador de alta "Padrão dos 3 Soldados Brancos", também está disponível (siga o link abaixo). - O indicador "Padrão dos 3 Corvos Neg
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicadores
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicadores
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicadores
Cansado de traçar linhas de suporte e resistência? A Resistência de suporte é um indicador de período múltiplo que detecta e plota automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência no gráfico com um toque muito interessante: conforme os níveis de preços são testados ao longo do tempo e sua importância aumenta, as linhas se tornam mais espessas e mais escuras. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Melhore sua análise técnica da noite para o d
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex Padrão PINBAR para MT4, sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action. - O indicador detecta PinBars no gráfico: - PinBar de alta - Sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - PinBar de baixa - Sinal de seta vermelha no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é excelente para combinar com níveis de suporte/resistência. Clique aqui par
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicadores
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Candles Indicator
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicadores
A machine translation from the English product description was used. We apologize for possible imprecisions. Foi utilizada uma tradução automática da descrição do produto em inglês. Pedimos desculpas por possíveis imprecisões. Um sistema de visualização para padrões de ação de preço de velas favoritas. Uma vez anexado, o indicador marcará automaticamente os próximos padrões no gráfico: Barra Pinóquio - uma barra de corpo pequeno com um 'nariz' longo, padrão reverso muito conhecido; Barra interna
Supply Demand WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicadores
Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  Supply and demand zones are one of the most basic things a beginner forex trader learns. These zones are so important, price reacts off of them even after years since they first developed. And with the supply and demand zones indicator, a forex trader might not need to worry about drawing all these historical zones one after the other. The supply and demand zone indicator accurately draws the supply and demand zones of a currency pair o
RSI Divergence Hunter
Alberto Boada
Indicadores
Divergences are one of the most powerful signals in technical analysis, but they are difficult to spot with the naked eye in real time. RSI Divergence Hunter automatically scans the market for these discrepancies between price and momentum. What is a divergence? - Bullish: The price makes a lower low, but the RSI makes a higher low. (Buy signal). - Bearish: The price makes a higher high, but the RSI makes a lower high. (Sell signal). FEATURES: - Automatic Detection: Intelligent algorithm that
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicadores
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicadores
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicadores
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" para MT4. - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action: sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador detecta padrões Morning Star otimistas no gráfico: sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - Também seu irmão - o indicador bearish "Evening Star pattern" está disponível (siga o link abaixo). - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é excelente para comb
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos back-tests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acabou perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Forma
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Indicador de detecção de blocos de pedidos de multi-timeframe MT4. Características - Totalmente personalizável no painel de controle do gráfico, fornece interação completa. - Oculte e mostre o painel de controle onde quiser. - Detectar OBs em vários períodos de tempo. - Selecione a quantidade de OBs para exibir. - Interface de usuário de OBs diferente. - Filtros diferentes em OBs. - Alerta de proximidade OB. - Linhas ADR de alta e baixa. - Serviço de notificação (alertas de tela | not
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicadores
OrderFlow Absorption – Indicador Profissional de Delta e Sinais de Absorção para MT4 Desbloqueie o poder da verdadeira análise de fluxo de ordens com o OrderFlow Absorption – o indicador definitivo de histograma de delta e sinais de absorção para MetaTrader 4. Desenvolvido para traders que desejam enxergar o que realmente acontece por trás de cada movimento de preço, esta ferramenta revela pressões ocultas de compra/venda e eventos de absorção que movimentam o mercado. Recursos Visualização do H
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno e
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicadores
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O sistema de comércio técnico de setas de reversão do BB foi desenvolvido para prever pontos reversos para tomar decisões de varejo. A situação atual do mercado é analisada pelo indicador e estruturada para vários critérios: a expectativa de momentos de reversão, possíveis pontos de virada, sinais de compra e venda. O indicador não contém informações em excesso, possui uma interface visual compreensível, permitindo que os comerciantes tomem decisões razoáveis. Todas as setas parecem fechar a ve
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicadores
ECM Elite Channel é um indicador baseado na volatilidade, desenvolvido com um algoritmo de tempo especifico, que consiste em encontrar possíveis correções no mercado. Este indicador mostra duas linhas exteriores, uma interior (linha de retração) e um sinal de seta, onde a teoria do canal consiste em ajudar a identificar condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda no mercado. O preço do mercado cairá geralmente entre os limites do canal. Se os preços tocarem ou se moverem para fora do canal é uma op
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicadores
Sinal de tendência GoldRush Arrow O indicador Sinal de tendência GoldRush Arrow fornece uma análise precisa e em tempo real das tendências, adaptada para scalpers de alta velocidade e curto prazo em XAU/USD. Criada especificamente para o intervalo de tempo de 1 minuto, esta ferramenta exibe setas direcionais para pontos de entrada claros, permitindo que os scalpers naveguem em condições de mercado voláteis com confiança. O indicador consiste em setas de alerta PRIMÁRIAS e SECUNDÁRIAS. Os sin
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicadores
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicadores
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicadores
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicadores
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicadores
Gold Channel   é um indicador baseado na volatilidade, desenvolvido com um algoritmo de tempo especifico para o par XAUUSD que consiste em encontrar possíveis correções no mercado. Este indicador mostra duas linhas exteriores, uma interior (linha de retração) e um sinal de seta, onde a teoria do canal consiste em ajudar a identificar condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda no mercado. O preço do mercado cairá geralmente entre os limites do canal. Se os preços tocarem ou se moverem para fora do can
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicadores
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicadores
Esta é uma estratégia simples baseada nos níveis BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Depois de uma fuga, ou, o mercado continua a mover-se diretamente para os níveis 161, 261 e 423 ou, retorna ao nível de 50% (também chamado de correção) e depois disso provavelmente continua o movimento na direção inicial para os níveis 161, 261 e 423. A chave do sistema é a detecção da barra de ruptura indicada com um objeto retângulo verde (TENDÊNCIA DE CIMA) ou vermelho (TENDÊNCIA DE BAIXO). No momento do rompimento,
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicadores
O indicador EasyWayTradePanel para MetaTrader4 é um assistente de negociação para negociação manual em qualquer moeda em FOREX , CRYPTOCURRENCY como Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lightcoin,Ripple  e mais. Também é EasyWay para usar para COMMODITY como Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas ...... e CFDs . Quando instalado no gráfico em seu período de tempo e ferramenta de negociação escolhidos, o indicador desenha automaticamente os seguintes indicadores personalizados usados ​​na estratégia de negociação EasyWayTradePan
Trend AI Indicator
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicadores
Trend AI Indicator Descrição: O Trend AI Indicator é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise de mercado que utiliza inteligência artificial para identificar tendências e níveis-chave. O indicador adapta-se automaticamente às condições mutáveis do mercado, fornecendo dados precisos para a tomada de decisões. Principais funcionalidades: Identificação de tendências:   O indicador utiliza algoritmos de aprendizado de máquina para determinar com precisão a direção da tendência (alta, baixa, lateral). Nív
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Oscilador de Índice de Precisão (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf da Precision Trading Systems A Versão 2 foi cuidadosamente reconfigurada para carregar rapidamente em seu gráfico, e algumas outras melhorias técnicas foram incorporadas para aprimorar a experiência. O Pi-Osc foi criado para fornecer sinais precisos de temporização de negociações projetados para encontrar pontos de exaustão extremos, os pontos para os quais os mercados são forçados a ir apenas para tirar as ordens de todos. Este pro
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicadores
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicadores
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicadores
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Mais do autor
Band Levels Plus
Louis Wetzel
Indicadores
User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0 This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs: Band Calculation Settings • Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations • Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart • Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low,
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário