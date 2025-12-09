Bands Levels Plus Bands

🎛 User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured)
Here’s how each input parameter is grouped and what it controls:
📐 Band Period & Price
BB_Period / BBands_Period: Number of bars used to calculate the moving average and standard deviation.
BB_Applied_Price / BBands_Applied_Price: Price type used (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.).
BB_Shift / BBands_Shift: Shifts the bands forward/backward in time.
📊 Deviation Settings
BB_Deviation / BBands_Deviation: Primary band width (default 1.75).
BB_Deviation1 / BBands1_Deviation1: Secondary band width (default 3.5).
BB_Deviation2 / BBands2_Deviation2: Tertiary band width (default 4.5).
🎨 Line Customization
MiddleLine_Style / Width / Color: Style, thickness, and color of the middle SMA line.
Upper_Color / Lower_Color: Colors for the primary upper/lower reference lines.
Line_Style / Line_Width: Style and thickness for primary reference lines.
Upper1_Color / Lower1_Color, Line1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary deviation lines.
Upper2_Color / Lower2_Color, Line2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary deviation lines.
📈 Band Customization
MiddleBand_Style / Width / Color: Style and color of the plotted middle band curve.
UpperBands_Color / LowerBands_Color: Colors for the primary band curves.
UpperLowerBand_Style / Width: Style and thickness for primary band curves.
Upper1Bands_Color / Lower1Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary band curves.
Upper2Bands_Color / Lower2Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary band curves.
⚙️ Toggles
UseBandLines (true/false): Show or hide horizontal reference lines.
UseBands (true/false): Show or hide continuous plotted bands.
🆔 Unique ID
UniqueID: Ensures multiple instances of the indicator can coexist without overlapping object names.

🛠 Technical Notes

Based on standard deviation from a moving average

Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type

Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping


