Bands Levels Plus Bands

🎨 Band Levels Plus Bands 2.1 product description:

Band Levels Plus Bands is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers both horizontal Band price lines and multiple deviation bandwidth classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels.

Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the current levels for instant price context. This dual‑view design means you can see the evolving structure of volatility while also locking onto the exact thresholds that matter right now.

The indicator is fully customizable: colors, line styles, widths, and applied price can all be tailored to match your charting aesthetic. Whether you prefer subtle overlays or bold, high‑contrast signals, Band Levels Plus Bands adapts seamlessly.

Key Benefits:

 Multi‑deviation bands for deeper volatility insight.

 Horizontal reference lines for immediate price awareness.

 Full customization of colors, widths, and styles.

 Works with any applied price (close, open, weighted, etc.).

 Clean buffer mapping ensures smooth plotting and no lag.

This is not just another Bollinger overlay — it’s a visual audit tool that makes volatility structure transparent, scalable, and trader‑friendly.

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels Plus Bands 1.0”

Bands Levels 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:

 🔴 Upper Band Level

Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.

Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.

 ⚫ Middle Band Level

Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.

It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.

 🔵 Lower Band Level

Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.

Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.

These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.


🛠 Technical Notes

 Based on standard deviation from a moving average

 Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type

 Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping

🎛 User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured)

Here’s how each input parameter is grouped and what it controls:
📐 Band Period & Price
BB_Period / BBands_Period: Number of bars used to calculate the moving average and standard deviation.
BB_Applied_Price / BBands_Applied_Price: Price type used (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.).
BB_Shift / BBands_Shift: Shifts the bands forward/backward in time.
📊 Deviation Settings
BB_Deviation / BBands_Deviation: Primary band width (default 1.75).
BB_Deviation1 / BBands1_Deviation1: Secondary band width (default 3.5).
BB_Deviation2 / BBands2_Deviation2: Tertiary band width (default 4.5).
🎨 Line Customization
MiddleLine_Style / Width / Color: Style, thickness, and color of the middle SMA line.
Upper_Color / Lower_Color: Colors for the primary upper/lower reference lines.
Line_Style / Line_Width: Style and thickness for primary reference lines.
Upper1_Color / Lower1_Color, Line1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary deviation lines.
Upper2_Color / Lower2_Color, Line2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary deviation lines.
📈 Band Customization
MiddleBand_Style / Width / Color: Style and color of the plotted middle band curve.
UpperBands_Color / LowerBands_Color: Colors for the primary band curves.
UpperLowerBand_Style / Width: Style and thickness for primary band curves.
Upper1Bands_Color / Lower1Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary band curves.
Upper2Bands_Color / Lower2Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary band curves.
⚙️ Toggles
UseBandLines (true/false): Show or hide horizontal reference lines.
UseBands (true/false): Show or hide continuous plotted bands.
🆔 Unique ID
UniqueID: Ensures multiple instances of the indicator can coexist without overlapping object names.

🎛 User Controls for Band Levels Plus Bands 1.0
This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:

📊 Band Calculation Settings
Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:
BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation
BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands
BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands

These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)
Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)
Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)
Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

🛠 Unique ID

UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value
With these controls, traders can:
Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis
Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity
Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

Visualize up to seven levels for precise support/resistance mapping


추천 제품
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
지표
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
지표
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
지표
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
지표
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Three Black Crows pattern md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "3 Black Crows 패턴", 리페인트 없음, 지연 없음. - "3 Black Crows 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 효과적입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 하락세 "3 Black Crows" 패턴을 감지합니다. 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호가 나타납니다(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림 기능을 제공합니다. - 형제 지표인 상승세 "3 White Soldiers 패턴" 지표도 이용 가능합니다(아래 링크 참조). - "3 Black Crows 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항선과 함께 사용하기에 매우 좋습니다. // 훌륭한 트레이딩 로봇과 지표는 다음 링크에서 확인하실 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 이 제품은 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
지표
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
지표
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
지표
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
지표
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 PINBAR 패턴, 재도색 및 지연 없음. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 다음과 같은 핀바를 감지합니다. - 상승 핀바 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락 핀바 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림 기능 제공. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항 레벨과 결합하기 매우 좋습니다. ................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
지표
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Candles Indicator
Mikhail Gudyrin
지표
A visualization system for favorite candlesticks price action patterns. Once attached, indicator will automatically mark next patterns on the chart: Pinocchio bar - a small-body bar with a long 'nose', very well-known reverse pattern; Inside bar - a bar whose range lies inside the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Outside bar - a bar whose range exceeds the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Rails pattern - two consequent opposite bars with al
Supply Demand WTC
Stefano Cocconi
지표
Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  Supply and demand zones are one of the most basic things a beginner forex trader learns. These zones are so important, price reacts off of them even after years since they first developed. And with the supply and demand zones indicator, a forex trader might not need to worry about drawing all these historical zones one after the other. The supply and demand zone indicator accurately draws the supply and demand zones of a currency pair o
RSI Divergence Hunter
Alberto Boada
지표
Divergences are one of the most powerful signals in technical analysis, but they are difficult to spot with the naked eye in real time. RSI Divergence Hunter automatically scans the market for these discrepancies between price and momentum. What is a divergence? - Bullish: The price makes a lower low, but the RSI makes a higher low. (Buy signal). - Bearish: The price makes a higher high, but the RSI makes a lower high. (Sell signal). FEATURES: - Automatic Detection: Intelligent algorithm that
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
지표
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
지표
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
지표
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
지표
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 "Morning Star pattern" for MT4. - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 가격 액션 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 다시 칠할 필요 없고 지연도 없습니다. - 지표는 차트에서 강세 Morning Star 패턴을 감지합니다. 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호가 있습니다(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림이 있습니다. - 또한 형제인 약세 "Evening Star pattern" 지표도 사용할 수 있습니다(아래 링크를 따라가세요). - 지표 "Morning Star pattern"은 지지/저항 수준과 결합하기에 매우 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이것은 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
지표
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
지표
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트 , 환상적인 숫자로 증명된 실계좌 성능 , 그리고 온갖 통계 를 가진 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 많이 구매했지만, 사용 후에 결국 계좌를 날려버린 적이 있나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 애초에 그 신호가 왜 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 이것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 설명서 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 접근 권한이 있는 비공개 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 바라보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 이며, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장 시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 저희는 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더까지 모든 트레이더가 성공 할 수 있도록 기술적 분석 과 트레이딩 계획 을 제공합니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하기에 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 저희는 차트에 여러 다른 지표
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
지표
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Market Structure Visualizer PRO
Ikumi Watanabe
지표
What indicator do you look at most on your MT4 charts? Is it the Moving Average? I d o not believe that the default grid lines on MT4 charts—which you likely see hundreds or thousands of times—are designed with the intent of helping the user win. This is why MT4 users apply various indicators and go through trial and error. Because it is a chart you look at every day, it must present reliable information that we humans can recognize intuitively. This indicator was born from a single core concep
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
지표
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
지표
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
지표
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Delta Swing Pro  [Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free environment for execution. 5 Core Benefits of Installing Delta Swing
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
지표
GoldRush 트렌드 화살표 신호 GoldRush 트렌드 화살표 신호 지표는 XAU/USD 시장에서 고속 단기 스캘핑 트레이더를 위해 설계된 정밀한 실시간 트렌드 분석을 제공합니다. 1분 시간대에 특화되어 설계된 이 도구는 명확한 진입점을 표시하는 방향성 화살표를 제공하여 스캘퍼들이 변동성이 높은 시장 환경에서도 자신 있게 거래할 수 있도록 합니다. 이 지표는 PRIMARY 및 SECONDARY 경고 화살표로 구성됩니다. PRIMARY 신호는 추세 방향의 변화를 나타내는 흰색과 검은색 방향성 화살표이며, SECONDARY 신호는 PRIMARY 화살표가 지시하는 방향을 확인하고 잠재적인 거래 진입점을 표시하는 파란색과 빨간색 화살표입니다. 참고: 추세 방향이 변경된 후 PRIMARY 경고 화살표가 단 하나만 표시될 경우, 다수의 SECONDARY 파란색/빨간색 화살표가 표시될 수 있음을 유의해야 합니다. SECONDARY 신호는 신호 기준을 충족하는 어떤 캔들 이후에도 표시
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
지표
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
지표
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
High low levels
Guner Koca
지표
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator . high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners a
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Trend AI Indicator
Aleksandr Goryachev
지표
Trend AI Indicator 설명: Trend AI Indicator는 인공 지능을 사용하여 트렌드와 주요 레벨을 식별하는 강력한 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 지표는 변화하는 시장 조건에 자동으로 적응하여 의사 결정을 위한 정확한 데이터를 제공합니다. 주요 기능: 트렌드 식별:   이 지표는 머신 러닝 알고리즘을 사용하여 트렌드 방향(상승, 하락, 횡보)을 정확하게 판단합니다. 주요 레벨:   과거 데이터를 기반으로 지지 및 저항 레벨을 자동으로 구축합니다. 안전한 거래 구역:   가능한 최소 스톱 로스로 리스크를 최소화하는 구역을 정의합니다. 적응성:   지표는 시장 변동성에 적응하여 잘못된 데이터를 최소화합니다. 사용자 정의 설정:   다양한 거래 전략 및 시간대에 맞게 사용자 정의 가능합니다. 장점: AI 사용으로 높은 정확도 제공. 모든 시장 유형(외환, 주식, 암호화폐)에 적합합니다. 안전한 거래 구역은 가능한 최소 스톱 로스로 리스크를 최소화합니다. 초보자와 전문가
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
지표
프리시전 트레이딩 시스템의 로저 메드칼프에 의한 프리시전 인덱스 오실레이터 (Pi-Osc) 버전 2는 차트에 신속하게 로드되도록 주의 깊게 다시 코딩되었으며 경험을 향상시키기 위해 몇 가지 다른 기술적 개선 사항이 통합되었습니다. Pi-Osc는 정확한 거래 타이밍 신호를 제공하도록 개발되었으며 시장이 모든 사람의 스톱을 청산하기 위해 가야 하는 극도의 고갈 지점을 찾는 데 목적이 있습니다. 이 제품은 극단적인 지점이 어디에 있는지 알고 있는 고전적인 문제를 해결하며 트레이더로서의 삶을 훨씬 간단하게 만듭니다. 이것은 업계 표준 오실레이터와는 상당히 다른 강력한 차이점을 가지고 있는 고도로 복잡한 합의 지표입니다. 사용하는 기능 중 일부는 수요 지수, 자금 흐름, RSI, 스토캐스틱, 패턴 인식, 거래량 분석, 표준 편차 극단점 및 다양한 길이에서 위와 유사한 변형을 갖습니다. 미숙한 눈에는 다른 오실레이터와 비슷해 보일 수 있지만 RSI 또는 모멘텀과 같은 다른 오실레이
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
지표
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Band Levels Plus
Louis Wetzel
지표
User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0 This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs: Band Calculation Settings • Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations • Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart • Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low,
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변