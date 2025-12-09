Bands Levels Plus Bands

🎛 User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured)

Here’s how each input parameter is grouped and what it controls:

📐 Band Period & Price

• BB_Period / BBands_Period: Number of bars used to calculate the moving average and standard deviation.

• BB_Applied_Price / BBands_Applied_Price: Price type used (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.).

• BB_Shift / BBands_Shift: Shifts the bands forward/backward in time.

📊 Deviation Settings

• BB_Deviation / BBands_Deviation: Primary band width (default 1.75).

• BB_Deviation1 / BBands1_Deviation1: Secondary band width (default 3.5).

• BB_Deviation2 / BBands2_Deviation2: Tertiary band width (default 4.5).

🎨 Line Customization

• MiddleLine_Style / Width / Color: Style, thickness, and color of the middle SMA line.

• Upper_Color / Lower_Color: Colors for the primary upper/lower reference lines.

• Line_Style / Line_Width: Style and thickness for primary reference lines.

• Upper1_Color / Lower1_Color, Line1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary deviation lines.

• Upper2_Color / Lower2_Color, Line2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary deviation lines.

📈 Band Customization

• MiddleBand_Style / Width / Color: Style and color of the plotted middle band curve.

• UpperBands_Color / LowerBands_Color: Colors for the primary band curves.

• UpperLowerBand_Style / Width: Style and thickness for primary band curves.

• Upper1Bands_Color / Lower1Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand1_Style / Width: Customization for secondary band curves.

• Upper2Bands_Color / Lower2Bands_Color, UpperLowerBand2_Style / Width: Customization for tertiary band curves.

⚙️ Toggles

• UseBandLines (true/false): Show or hide horizontal reference lines.

• UseBands (true/false): Show or hide continuous plotted bands.

🆔 Unique ID

• UniqueID: Ensures multiple instances of the indicator can coexist without overlapping object names.





🎛 User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0

This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:





📊 Band Calculation Settings

• Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

• Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

• Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:

• BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation

• BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands

• BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands

These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)

• Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)

• Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)

• Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

🛠 Unique ID

• UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

• Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis

• Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity

• Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs