StructureFlow MT5

Advanced Market Microstructure Analysis Indicator

This indicator analyzes price action at a microscopic level to detect hidden imbalances before major moves occur. Unlike traditional indicators that only consider price, MSI Pro v2 examines three critical dimensions:

Core Analysis

1. Candle Microstructure

  • Wick-to-body ratio analysis

  • Body position within the candle range

  • Expansion and contraction detection

  • Internal volatility anomalies

  • Engulfing pattern recognition

2. Market Tempo

  • Price velocity measurement

  • Micro-movement acceleration

  • Tempo contrast detection (early warning signals)

3. Reversal Probability

  • Pattern clustering algorithm

  • Historical similarity matching

  • Acceleration / rejection probability

Color Coding System

Zone Color Meaning
+50 to +100 Lime Strong Bullish Imbalance
+20 to +50 Medium Sea Green Moderate Bullish
+5 to +20 Dark Sea Green Weak Bullish
-5 to +5 Gray Neutral
-20 to -5 Indian Red Weak Bearish
-50 to -20 Orange Red Moderate Bearish
-100 to -50 Red Strong Bearish Imbalance

Background Zones

  • Dark Green: Extreme / Strong bullish territory

  • Dark Red: Extreme / Strong bearish territory

Signal Line

  • Gold — smoothed trend direction

Features

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation (HTF alignment)

  • Divergence detection with chart arrows

  • 3 visual styles: Classic / Gradient / Filled

  • Customizable bar-height amplifier

  • Volume filter for higher-quality signals

  • Alert system (Popup / Sound / Push)

  • Professional info panel

  • Zero-cross markers

Recommended Settings

Trading Style Amplifier Smoothing
Scalping (M1–M5) 3.0 EMA 2
Intraday (M15–H1) 2.5 EMA 3
Swing (H4–D1) 2.0 EMA 5

Signal Interpretation

  • Cross above 0: Bullish momentum building

  • Cross below 0: Bearish momentum building

  • Extreme zones (>70 / <−70): Possible reversal or continuation

  • Divergence: High-probability reversal signal

  • Color transition: Momentum shift warning


