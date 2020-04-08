StructureFlow MT5
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Advanced Market Microstructure Analysis Indicator
This indicator analyzes price action at a microscopic level to detect hidden imbalances before major moves occur. Unlike traditional indicators that only consider price, MSI Pro v2 examines three critical dimensions:
Core Analysis
1. Candle Microstructure
-
Wick-to-body ratio analysis
-
Body position within the candle range
-
Expansion and contraction detection
-
Internal volatility anomalies
-
Engulfing pattern recognition
2. Market Tempo
-
Price velocity measurement
-
Micro-movement acceleration
-
Tempo contrast detection (early warning signals)
3. Reversal Probability
-
Pattern clustering algorithm
-
Historical similarity matching
-
Acceleration / rejection probability
Color Coding System
|Zone
|Color
|Meaning
|+50 to +100
|Lime
|Strong Bullish Imbalance
|+20 to +50
|Medium Sea Green
|Moderate Bullish
|+5 to +20
|Dark Sea Green
|Weak Bullish
|-5 to +5
|Gray
|Neutral
|-20 to -5
|Indian Red
|Weak Bearish
|-50 to -20
|Orange Red
|Moderate Bearish
|-100 to -50
|Red
|Strong Bearish Imbalance
Background Zones
-
Dark Green: Extreme / Strong bullish territory
-
Dark Red: Extreme / Strong bearish territory
Signal Line
-
Gold — smoothed trend direction
Features
-
Multi-timeframe confirmation (HTF alignment)
-
Divergence detection with chart arrows
-
3 visual styles: Classic / Gradient / Filled
-
Customizable bar-height amplifier
-
Volume filter for higher-quality signals
-
Alert system (Popup / Sound / Push)
-
Professional info panel
-
Zero-cross markers
Recommended Settings
|Trading Style
|Amplifier
|Smoothing
|Scalping (M1–M5)
|3.0
|EMA 2
|Intraday (M15–H1)
|2.5
|EMA 3
|Swing (H4–D1)
|2.0
|EMA 5
Signal Interpretation
-
Cross above 0: Bullish momentum building
-
Cross below 0: Bearish momentum building
-
Extreme zones (>70 / <−70): Possible reversal or continuation
-
Divergence: High-probability reversal signal
-
Color transition: Momentum shift warning