PROTO Fx builds on the foundation of PHantom N1 but takes the concept one step further.

It is based on a refined, data-driven approach and has been trained over several years using extensive historical market data as well as live market behavior.

The development environment included real price movements, volatility cycles, structural market changes, and macroeconomic events.

In addition to classic technical indicators, PROTO Fx processes multimodal data streams, including visual chart patterns, candlestick structures, and order flow profiles.

The goal was to create a model that not only recognizes market dynamics but reacts more selectively and robustly than its predecessor.

PROTO Fx continuously adapts to new market conditions and filters out low-quality signals much more aggressively, without relying on hard-coded rules.