PROTO Fx
- Experts
- Sofya Tselishcheva
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
PROTO Fx EA – Advanced AI Expert System with Multi-Layer Market Intelligence
PROTO Fx builds on the foundation of PHantom N1 but takes the concept one step further.
It is based on a refined, data-driven approach and has been trained over several years using extensive historical market data as well as live market behavior.
The development environment included real price movements, volatility cycles, structural market changes, and macroeconomic events.
In addition to classic technical indicators, PROTO Fx processes multimodal data streams, including visual chart patterns, candlestick structures, and order flow profiles.
The goal was to create a model that not only recognizes market dynamics but reacts more selectively and robustly than its predecessor.
PROTO Fx continuously adapts to new market conditions and filters out low-quality signals much more aggressively, without relying on hard-coded rules.
1. Enhanced Visual Market Processing
A core component of PROTO Fx is its ability to visually capture and interpret the current market situation, similar to PHantom N1 but with improved filtering logic.
The EA generates structured representations of chart data and processes them through an AI-powered pattern engine.
Compared to the previous generation, PROTO Fx places greater emphasis on trend quality and structural stability: supports, resistances, consolidation zones, and breakout dynamics are evaluated,
while noisy, low-probability setups are discarded more consistently.
2. Multi-Layer AI Validation Engine
The visually and technically collected information passes through a multi-stage validation process that includes a semantic AI layer (GPT-5.1) for contextual reasoning.
This engine checks the plausibility of detected patterns, evaluates market sentiment based on historical reactions, and classifies signals into different quality tiers.
Through this multi-step pipeline – visual recognition, quantitative filters, and logical analysis – weak or conflicting signals are filtered out more strictly than before.
PROTO Fx focuses on high-conviction setups and reduces overtrading in uncertain market phases.
3. PROTO Fx Core – Adaptive Trading Logic
After validation, the signal enters the PROTO Fx Core module – an internally trained decision model that uses improved risk profiles and market state detection.
The Core evaluates signal strength, volatility regime, recent trading performance, and correlations with other instruments before placing a trade.
Compared to PHantom N1, PROTO Fx introduces refined mechanics: dynamic risk scaling based on volatility, smarter entry timing, and optional
partial profit-taking for smoother equity curves. The decision-making remains rule-based yet adaptive – designed to react quickly without becoming unstable.
4. Technical Execution, Risk Control & Safety
- Optimized order execution with reduced latency and improved handling of spread/slippage
- Continuous monitoring for abnormal volatility or news impact
- Refined proprietary risk engine for lot sizing, stop-loss / take-profit alignment, and drawdown limits
- Protective modes during high-impact news or extreme market phases to reduce exposure
PROTO Fx is designed to operate autonomously while prioritizing capital protection. In unclear market conditions, the system temporarily pauses instead of forcing trades.
5. Key Features at a Glance
- Improved real-time visual analysis compared to PHantom N1
- Multi-layer AI verification pipeline for higher trade quality
- Adaptive decision logic with volatility-aware risk scaling
- Focus on stable equity growth and reduced overtrading
- Scalable across multiple symbols, optimized for M30 / H1
- Suitable for intraday, swing, and semi-automated trading approaches
Requirements & Recommendations
|1
|Broker
|Any (low spread, fast execution)
|2
|Minimum Deposit
|100$
|3
|Leverage
|Min. 1:30
|4
|Timeframe
|M30 / H1
|5
|VPS
|Please use a VPS 24/7
|6
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (and others)
PROTO Fx is not a simple Expert Advisor but an advanced AI trading framework that analyzes the market like an experienced human – only more structured, faster, and without emotional bias.
The combination of enhanced visual processing, multi-layer AI validation, and an upgraded decision core takes the concept introduced with PHantom N1 to the next level.
Ideal for traders who want to rely on AI-driven decision support while maintaining full transparency and control over their risk.