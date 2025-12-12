SL Based TP Multiplier

This utility assists traders in managing risk by calculating Take Profit levels based on the Stop Loss distance.





The script calculates the distance between the Open Price and the Stop Loss, multiplies it by a user-defined ratio (R-Multiple), and modifies the Take Profit order accordingly.





Key Functions:

1. Automated TP Calculation: Sets Take Profit based on Stop Loss distance (e.g., 1:2, 1:3).

2. Multi-Symbol Support: Can process the current chart or all open positions on the account.

3. Target Management: Option to close the position immediately if the current price is already better than the calculated target.





Parameters:

* Ratio Multiplier: The factor to multiply the risk distance (e.g., 2.0 for 1:2 ratio).

* Apply To All Symbols: Set to true to apply logic to all open trades.

* Close If Reached: Set to true to close the trade if the price is already beyond the target level.





Important: A Stop Loss must be set on the position for the calculation to work.