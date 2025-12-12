SL Based TP Multiplier

This utility assists traders in managing risk by calculating Take Profit levels based on the Stop Loss distance.

The script calculates the distance between the Open Price and the Stop Loss, multiplies it by a user-defined ratio (R-Multiple), and modifies the Take Profit order accordingly.

Key Functions:
1. Automated TP Calculation: Sets Take Profit based on Stop Loss distance (e.g., 1:2, 1:3).
2. Multi-Symbol Support: Can process the current chart or all open positions on the account.
3. Target Management: Option to close the position immediately if the current price is already better than the calculated target.

Parameters:
* Ratio Multiplier: The factor to multiply the risk distance (e.g., 2.0 for 1:2 ratio).
* Apply To All Symbols: Set to true to apply logic to all open trades.
* Close If Reached: Set to true to close the trade if the price is already beyond the target level.

Important: A Stop Loss must be set on the position for the calculation to work.
Produtos recomendados
Chart Background Changer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Utilitários
Chart Background Changer Utility v1.90 Professional Chart Customization Tool for MetaTrader 5 Product Description Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with the Chart Background Changer Utility - a professional tool that allows you to personalize your charts with custom backgrounds, images, or colors. Whether you want to create a more visually appealing workspace or reduce eye strain with custom colors, this utility makes it simple and effortless. Key Features Three Background Modes:
CloseByLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Utilitários
CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Usage: Run the Expert Advisor on a chart. Input Parameters:  Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish); Profit in the currency  - profit in points; Loss in the currency  - loss in p
FREE
Risk Manager with automatic hidden SLTP
Christian Christophe Mongroo
Utilitários
This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) has been designed to automatically manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Main Features Automatic Detection of Manual Positions : Monitors new manual positions without SL/TP and applies the configured rules Multiple Orders : Opening of multiple orders under the same conditions as the original position Hidden SL/TP : The hidden mode allows creating SL/TP invisible to your broker  Equity Protection": Allows defining a threshold for the accou
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
MT5 Change All Chart TimeFrames
Lee Sullivan
5 (1)
Utilitários
This script is for changing all open tabs/charts at once on MetaTrader 5 using the drop-down box once the script has been initialized. It has all the standard timeframes available to be selected for MetaTrader 5. This is an individual script for all timeframes. You will need to select the timeframe you want all charts to go. Please watch the video for the installation instructions. 
Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Scalper de Ticks «Tick Scalper» Ação de preço pura, sem indicadores. Define StopLoss, TakeProfit e rastreia posições com TrailingStop.   Parâmetros Principais Parâmetro Valor Padrão Descrição TakeProfit — TakeProfit fixo em pips. StopLoss — StopLoss fixo em pips. TrailingStop — Distância do TrailingStop (pips) para modificar posições. cSeconds — Intervalo de verificação de sinais (segundos). MinPriceShot — Movimento mínimo de preço (pips) para ativar um sinal. MaxOrdersCount — Número máxi
Equity Firewall
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilitários
Equity Firewall é uma ferramenta para MT5 projetada para controle automático de drawdowns e gestão de risco a nível de conta. Protege o capital, especialmente quando múltiplos consultores especialistas estão operando na mesma conta com risco de aumentos repentinos de posições ou drawdowns. Instalar a versão de teste para contas demo Equity Firewall permite definir um drawdown máximo geral, um limite diário de perdas e um objetivo de lucro, com a opção de escolher a ação ao atingir o limite: fech
TP SL Calculator
Pham
Utilitários
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Um utilitário para definir automaticamente os níveis de equilíbrio, transfere as negociações para o equilíbrio ao passar uma determinada distância. Permite que você minimize os riscos. Criado por um trader profissional para traders. O utilitário funciona com quaisquer ordens de mercado abertas por um trader manualmente ou usando consultores. Pode filtrar negociações por número mágico. O utilitário pode trabalhar com qualquer número de pedidos ao mesmo tempo. Versão MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/
Breakeven Quick SL
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Níveis de breakeven: mova o SL com apenas 1 clique. Evite perder lucro existente Usando esta ferramenta, você pode proteger rapidamente seu lucro com apenas um clique. Especialmente importante para negociações de curto prazo. Opção de deslocamento também disponível. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta | Contate-me se tiver dúvidas | Versão MT4 Como mover os níveis SL: 1. Especifique um [Ativo] específico, ou selecione [TODOS] os ativos. 2. Selecione o tipo de neg
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Utilitários
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger   is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). For example, you have three open positions on your account: EURUSD b
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilitários
HotKey Trade é um painel de execução rápida que permite operar com apenas um toque de tecla. Abre ordens de COMPRA (C), VENDA (V) ou fecha todas (X) instantaneamente, sem menus nem cliques. Além disso, você pode ajustar o lote com as setas ↑↓ e visualizar P&L, margem e tamanho do lote em tempo real. Ideal para scalpers, traders manuais e quem valoriza a velocidade. Operacional com teclas, Visualização de P&L e margem, Controle dinâmico do lote, Compatível com qualquer símbolo e temporalidade Te
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilitários
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Gestão profissional de trailing stop (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO é um Expert Advisor para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a gestão de trailing stop nas posições abertas. Ele pode gerenciar todas as posições da conta ou apenas aquelas filtradas por símbolo e/ou MagicNumber. O EA inclui vários recursos: trailing fixo em pips, trailing baseado em ATR, break-even automático, fechamento parcial e um painel visual (dashboard). Objetivo da ferramenta Padronizar a gestão de t
ZoneStrike
Amir Nejatbakhsh
Utilitários
ZoneStrike V 1.00 - Manual Trading Control Panel ZoneStrike is an advanced manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to give traders full control over position sizing, risk management, and execution from a clean, intuitive graphical interface. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or institutional analyst, ZoneStrike empowers you to trade confidently with precision and speed. Key Features Risk-Based Position Sizing Define your trade risk as a percentage of your account balance. Z
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilitários
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilitários
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Trade Assistant FRC
Furkan Cal
Utilitários
Manual trading panel — opens one test trade for validation only. fRC Trade Assistant — Smart Manual Trading Panel fRC Trade Assistant is an intelligent trading panel designed for manual traders. It allows you to open positions with one click, calculate lot size based on your predefined risk, and automatically place Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. For example, if your balance is $1000 and you set a 1% risk , the panel automatically calculates the appropriate lot size. When the trad
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilitários
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilitários
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilitários
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
SimpleKeys
Ryota Nomura
Utilitários
SimpleKeys - Professional Hotkey-Driven Trading EA (Trade manager) Transform your trading with hotkey controls, automated risk management, and institutional-grade features. No complex panels, no distractions - just pure trading efficiency with enterprise-level capabilities. Quick Summary SimpleKeys is designed for traders who value precision and speed . Execute complete trades in seconds using intuitive visual lines controlled by hotkeys, with automatic lot sizing based on your preferred risk
Close In Quick Script
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilitários
The Close In Quick Script is an optimized, high-performance MQL5 script designed to swiftly close all open positions for the current chart's symbol on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for speed and reliability, it leverages asynchronous trading, minimal system checks, and robust error handling to ensure seamless trade closure. Whether you're a day trader, scalper, or portfolio manager, this script is an essential tool for efficiently managing and exiting trades. Key Features: Asynchronous t
FREE
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilitários
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Capital Care 5 Exaado
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
5 (6)
Utilitários
Exaado Capital care If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help. Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Tra
FREE
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilitários
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
SmartRiskManager
Juergen Josef Wonke
Experts
One click. Everything under control. SmartTradePanel is a lightweight, fast trade panel for MT5. You trade and manage risk in USD (not pips), place pending orders with visual confirmation, start trailing only when your trigger is activated – and keep your chart clean. The panel always stays in the foreground, is DPI-friendly, and remembers your settings for each symbol. Main functions • One-click trading & closing BUY / SELL Close all BUY / SELL Close only winners / only losers Close HAL
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilitários
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitários
Apex StopLoss Manager – Advanced Risk Control Tool Apex StopLoss Manager is a professional risk-management script designed to give traders precise and intentional control over Stop Loss behavior, especially in situations where spread and execution costs can cause unintended losses. This tool focuses on accuracy, discipline, and manual control rather than automated trading logic. What This Tool Does The script allows traders to: Apply a true breakeven Stop Loss that accounts for spread and execu
FREE
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitários
Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moment
FREE
Smart Bulk TP Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitários
Smart Bulk TP Setter – Efficient Take Profit Management (MT5 Script) The Smart Bulk TP Setter is a high-efficiency script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to give traders precise control over multiple open positions. Instead of setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one, this script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across selected positions with a single click, using intelligent filters. Key Features & Smart Filtering Bulk TP Synchronization Instantly sets the same Take Pro
FREE
Smart Bulk Order Closer
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitários
Smart Bulk Order Closer Close trades intelligently based on real profit and loss conditions. Manually closing trades one by one during fast market movements is inefficient and risky. Most standard scripts simply close all positions without considering whether a trade is profitable or losing. Smart Bulk Order Closer is a precision utility designed to close trades selectively based on their current floating PnL value, giving traders full control over exits with a single execution. Core Concept: P
FREE
Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitários
Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager (MT5 Script) This script is a trade management utility designed to apply breakeven protection and partial position closing across existing open positions using clear, rule-based logic. It runs once when attached to a chart and performs only the actions explicitly enabled through user inputs. No background execution, no automated trading decisions, and no signal generation. What This Script Does When executed, the script scans open positions and can: Mo
FREE
Filtro:
Lilian_Lebanon
64
Lilian_Lebanon 2025.12.22 17:50 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Mohamed Hassan
68
Mohamed Hassan 2025.12.22 15:14 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Alex
66
Alex 2025.12.22 14:39 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Ahmed_Esmaeel
64
Ahmed_Esmaeel 2025.12.22 12:36 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Lionardo1122
64
Lionardo1122 2025.12.22 11:58 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário