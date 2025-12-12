SL Based TP Multiplier
Smart TP by Risk Ratio
MT5 Script – Take Profit Calculation Based on Stop Loss
Overview
Smart TP by Risk Ratio is a script for MetaTrader 5 that calculates Take Profit levels using the distance between the Open Price and Stop Loss, multiplied by a user-defined ratio (R-Multiple).
The script can be applied once per execution to the current chart symbol or to all open positions.
It does not open trades and requires a Stop Loss to be set for the calculation.
Functionality
TP Calculation: Take Profit is set using the Stop Loss distance and ratio multiplier (e.g., 1:2, 1:3).
Symbol Scope: Apply to current chart symbol or all open positions.
Close If Reached: Optionally close the position immediately if the current price is already beyond the calculated target.
Input Parameters
Ratio Multiplier: Factor to multiply the risk distance.
-
Apply To All Symbols (true/false): Apply the logic to all positions or only the current chart symbol.
Close If Reached (true/false): Close the position if the current price exceeds the calculated target.
Important Notes
A Stop Loss must be set on the position for the calculation to work.
Script only (not an Expert Advisor).
Does not open trades or manage other orders.
