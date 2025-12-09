Institutional Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading System for MT4

Overview

Autarkes v1.7 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MT4, engineered to capture institutional-grade price movements using automated structure analysis.

This EA reads the market the way professional traders do: Break of Structure (BOS), CHoCH transitions, Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Sweeps, and Breaker Blocks.

Autarkes executes trades only when high-probability institutional conditions align, delivering structure-driven, rule-based decision-making without emotional bias.

With a new dual lot-sizing engine (Risk % or Manual Lot mode), improved error handling, and a dedicated MT4 Marketplace Validation Mode, Autarkes v1.7 is stable, compliant, and ready for traders of all experience levels.

Key Features

✔ Institutional SMC Engine

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Order Block detection + mitigation logic

Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation

Liquidity Grab filter

Breaker Block validation

Full top-down structure awareness

✔ High-Probability Entry System

Autarkes waits for:

Confirmed BOS Return to Order Block Optional FVG alignment Liquidity event Clean entry zone validation

Then executes with precise SL and TP placement.

✔ Dual Money Management System

Risk Mode: Automatically calculates lot based on % risk and stop-loss distance

Manual Mode: Uses trader-defined fixed lot size

Full broker validation (min/max lot, step size, margin checks

✔ Trade Management Tools

Trailing Stop (optional)

Partial Take-Profit (optional)

Risk-to-Reward target system

OB mitigation handling

Open-trade monitoring

✔ Capital Protection

Daily maximum loss gate

Margin pre-check

Automated stop validation

Controlled order logic

✔ Smart Visual Interface (disabled during validation)

Order Blocks mapped on chart

FVG zones highlighted

HUD display: trend, structure shifts, active OB count, daily Pnl

📈 Performance Strategy

Autarkes identifies institutional footprints by analyzing structural imbalances and liquidity behavior.

It trades only when:

Market structure aligns

BOS confirms momentum

OB provides a premium/discount zone

Optional filters validate the setup

This results in:

Fewer but higher-quality trades

Deep trend alignment

Lower drawdown

Higher average R:R

Input Settings

Stop Loss is automaticaly set by the EA below the swing . General Inputs

Magic Number (auto or manual)

Market Structure

Swing sensitivity

Structure lookback

Minimum BOS displacement

CHoCH filter

Order Blocks / FVG

OB width & body-ratio thresholds

Maximum OB bars back

FVG requirement toggle

FVG lookback

Liquidity Filters

Liquidity sweep detection

Wick percentage multiplier

Risk & Money Management

UseRiskManagement (true/false)

RiskPercent

ManualLotSize

Trade Manager

Trailing stop

Trailing step

Partial close %

RR target

Safety Controls

Maximum daily loss %

Slippage settings

Spread control (internal)

Marketplace Mode

MUST be true for Marketplace validation

Trader sets to false for normal trading

Recommended Chart Setup

Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

Pairs: Any

Broker Requirements: 5-digit or ECN recommended Low spread preferred VPS suggested for stability



🧪 Testing & Optimization

For best results:

Turn Marketplace Mode = false

Test both risk and manual modes

Validate BOS parameters

Optimize OB/FVG rules for pair/timeframe

Forward test with small risk

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Use Autarkes responsibly with proper risk control.

Why Choose Autarkes v1.7?

Uses real institutional SMC concepts , not gimmicks

Fully automated decision-making

Incredibly stable and transparent

Built for long-term consistency

Marketplace friendly and broker friendly

Professional-level risk handling

Autarkes v1.7 is designed for traders who want a structured, rule-based, intelligent EA that reflects how markets actually work.

📩 Support

info@crashspec.co.za

grnrbennie@gmail.com