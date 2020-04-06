Quantum Matrix

Quantum Matrix EA v2.1

Quantum Matrix EA - Professional multi-timeframe trading system for EURUSD/GBPUSD with advanced risk management including Kelly Criterion position sizing, partial close strategy, and automatic drawdown protection.

Quantum Matrix EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance on major forex pairs.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • Analyzes M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 simultaneously
  • MA crossover + RSI + ADX trend confirmation
  • Requires minimum TF confirmations before entry

Advanced Position Sizing

  • Kelly Criterion - Mathematically optimal lot sizing based on win rate and R:R
  • ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP - Adapts to market volatility
  • Drawdown Lot Reduction - Automatically reduces lot size during losing periods (5%20% reduction, 10%→50%, 15%→75%, 20%→stop)

Smart Exit Management

  • Partial Close - Lock profits at 1.5R and 2.5R targets
  • ATR Trailing Stop - Dynamic trailing based on volatility
  • Breakeven - Move SL to entry + profit after ATR trigger

Risk Protection

  • Daily loss limit (stops trading at X% daily loss)
  • Max trades per day limit
  • Max open positions limit
  • Session filter (London/New York)
  • Spread filter
  • Volume confirmation filter

Visual Dashboard

  • Real-time multi-TF signal display
  • RSI, ADX, trend strength per timeframe
  • P/L tracking, spread monitoring, session status

Recommended Settings

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 (uses multi-TF internally)
  • Minimum Balance: $500
  • Risk: 0.5-1% per trade
  • Kelly Fraction: 0.25 (Quarter Kelly)

