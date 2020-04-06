Quantum Matrix
Vincent Jose Proenca
Version: 2.10
Quantum Matrix EA v2.1
Quantum Matrix EA - Professional multi-timeframe trading system for EURUSD/GBPUSD with advanced risk management including Kelly Criterion position sizing, partial close strategy, and automatic drawdown protection.
Quantum Matrix EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance on major forex pairs.
Key Features
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Analyzes M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 simultaneously
- MA crossover + RSI + ADX trend confirmation
- Requires minimum TF confirmations before entry
Advanced Position Sizing
- Kelly Criterion - Mathematically optimal lot sizing based on win rate and R:R
- ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP - Adapts to market volatility
- Drawdown Lot Reduction - Automatically reduces lot size during losing periods (5%→20% reduction, 10%→50%, 15%→75%, 20%→stop)
Smart Exit Management
- Partial Close - Lock profits at 1.5R and 2.5R targets
- ATR Trailing Stop - Dynamic trailing based on volatility
- Breakeven - Move SL to entry + profit after ATR trigger
Risk Protection
- Daily loss limit (stops trading at X% daily loss)
- Max trades per day limit
- Max open positions limit
- Session filter (London/New York)
- Spread filter
- Volume confirmation filter
Visual Dashboard
- Real-time multi-TF signal display
- RSI, ADX, trend strength per timeframe
- P/L tracking, spread monitoring, session status
Recommended Settings
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M5 (uses multi-TF internally)
- Minimum Balance: $500
- Risk: 0.5-1% per trade
- Kelly Fraction: 0.25 (Quarter Kelly)